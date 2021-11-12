Best Car Trash Can (Review & Buying Guide) in 2021

The car, just like a home, is a living space, and that means you’ll want to keep it tidy. Due to the myriad things we do with our cars, we collect a fair amount of litter that often finds its way stuffed in a cup holder, glove compartment, or center console. There’s also the space in between the seats, but that’s just for those of a certain age who are strapped into booster seats...usually. Sure, it’s meant to be temporary, but let’s be real here. That collection of wrappers and receipts is going to be a persistent one. Fret not, though, because there are plenty of trash can solutions created specifically for cars, and we’ve picked our favorites just for you.

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Having a multitude of mounting options that should accommodate most car interiors was important to us, as well as ease of use like a pass-through lid or easy to open top. Trash bins with extra functions like pockets and tissue holders scored extra points with us. Lastly, some degree of style was taken into consideration for those who may seek a trash-collecting solution that doesn’t clash with the car’s interior. Check out this link , which explains our methodology further.

We took a close look at the myriad of car-specific trash cans on the market and selected our top picks based on a number of factors. To start, we looked at capacity, versatility, and usability. We know that a car and the driver’s needs vary, so we looked at both big and small trash cans to find the right fits for different consumers. Waterproofing or a leak-proof lining was a key feature we sought in most of our choices, though some picks might not be due to their focus on small, dry trash collection.

It’s easy to mount, thanks to its adjustable straps and has extra hooks for disposable trash bags if your immediate trash needs exceed what the main compartment can handle. We like the magnetic lid that’s a snap to open and close, and we appreciate the rubber spiral pass-through on top to easily stuff litter away quickly and securely. All that, plus side pockets for additional storage, built-in tissue box mount, a decent price and the manufacturer’s responsiveness to customer feedback make this our best pick.

The Farsala All-In-One trash can is a very cleverly put-together garbage control solution. The 1.8 gallon bin is a substantial amount of collection capacity that doesn’t take up too much real estate in your cabin, and its dual leak-proof liners tick our waterproofing box. We also are keen on the fact that they are removable, washable and reusable, forgoing the need to constantly refill it with new bags that are wasteful and cost money.

The easy-to-open lid is handy, but more so is the elastic opening for a quick and easy way to dispose of things without too much distraction or concern that garbage will fall back out. You can line it with bags if you so choose, but the waterproof inner lining means they aren’t required. Mesh pockets on the side and front provide convenient storage places for things like tissues, hand sanitizers, or disposable masks. It’s a solid all-rounder that’s nearly as good as our top pick and at a price that’s hard to beat.

We like the EPAuto Waterproof trash can because it ticks lots of boxes for us. First off, the name says it all–it’s waterproof! When it comes to collecting car waste, that’s a highly important feature. The 2-gallon bin is large enough to accumulate lots of litter but it’s not as bulky as some other options. An adjustable mounting strap makes this trash can a versatile part of your in-car kit, so it’s easy to situate in convenient locations such as behind a headrest or center console.

This 15-ounce bin can hold most small bits of litter like wrappers or napkins, which is the kind of stuff that cup holders are a magnet for. And the solid silicone cup is sturdy and can fit in just about any standard cup-sized opening your car may have. Its all-black appearance gives it a more elegant, less “trashy” look and the easy to open lid further adds to the tidy look, and the BMZX is reusable, easy to clean, and starts at a reasonable price point.

Let’s be honest: the majority of the litter in your car ends up either in the cupholder or stuffed in a door’s storage pocket, and even if you choose one of these carefully curated solutions on this list, at least some trash would still end up there. This is why we like the BMZX cup holder trash can.

Several mounting solutions can secure it to the backs of seats, on the floor or wherever it can be handily tucked away. It comes in neutral colors like black and gray but also has a few quirky patterns available. Who says trash can’t be fun? That said, it could be too large for some smaller cars, and the weak Velcro latch isn’t ideal for keeping things tidy for longer periods of time.

The NJNJ Car Trash Bin is a hefty solution for heavy-duty messes. Bigger than most of our other picks, the NJNJ is therefore ideal for family cars or anyone who travels with large groups. Its waterproof inner lining keeps moisture in and off of car surfaces, but can still easily accommodate a disposable bag. There are loads of pockets to be found on the front and sides to hold all sorts of cargo such as umbrellas, wipes, and more.

It’s a neat, flush design for those who don’t like the sight of straps or hanging trash at passenger eye level. A band rings around the outside to secure a disposable trash bag, extras of which can be stored in a hidden compartment. Rugged and waterproof, it’s a smart, simple solution for in-car trash. There are issues, though, including that there’s no lid. That means you’ll be exposed to whatever you drop into its confinements. It’s also not compatible with WeatherTech floor mats.

For those looking for a trash collection solution that’s more akin to what they’re used to in the home or office, the aptly-named Carbage Can might be the pick for you. While it looks like a standard under-the-desk waste bin, there are a few innovations at work to make it a compatible part of your ride. Most notable are the floor mat clips that anchor the bin by the weight of a mat or in-between seat cushions.

It fits in most cup holders and door pockets, and the entire cap is removable for easy cleaning. There are multiple color options available to find one that fits your taste or buy one of each and go seasonal. The lid is known to come loose and the spring inside isn’t great, so it’s definitely style over substance in some respects, so keep that in mind if this charming refuse trinket catches your eye. It’s also smaller than most of our other offerings, so that can become a problem if you plan on using it a lot.

The addition of a trash can to a car interior can be off-putting to some drivers simply because it can be an eyesore, no matter the caliber of car. While some products try to be as simple and unobtrusive as possible, the OUDEW trash can embraces that it’s going to be on center stage and adds a bit of pizazz to things. Beyond the multifaceted hexagonal design, the OUDEW trash bin functions as a plastic bin with a push-down lid for dry trash.

Our Verdict on Best Car Trash Can

Our pick for best car trash can is the Farsala All-In-One trash can. We like its versatility, size and price point. We’re particularly impressed with the washable, reusable inner liners that reduce waste and the need to buy disposable bags. Our Best Value pick, the EPAuto Waterproof Trash Can is a close runner up to our best pick, and would have topped our chart if the Farsala trash bin didn’t edge it out in quality.

What to Consider When Buying A Car Trash Can

The things to keep in mind when it comes to shopping for a car trash car are resiliency, size, and the materials it’s made out of. Waterproofing is important, too, particularly when it comes to food waste.

Types of Car Trash Cans

Hanging Trash Can

The majority of the car trash cans out there are of this type. This is due primarily to a car’s unique interior design. All of them are different and few have ample floor space. A hanging trash can allows car owners much more variety in mounting options, allowing them to find the setup most convenient for them.

Floor Trash Can

If your car has the space for it, a floor trash can is convenient and familiar. It’s the same thing you have in your house, just in a car! These tend to be bigger and with wider openings since they aren’t meant to hang off the back of a car seat. With that said they generally lack any lids and take up legroom.

Cup Holder Trash Can

Car interiors have many nooks and crannies that collect all sorts of stuff. Cup holders are the main offenders, as they make a convenient try for small things when they aren’t accommodating a beverage. Cup holder trash cans upgrade these trash magnets with proper receptacles that can neatly and conveniently gather all the junk that was going to end up there anyway.

Car Trash Can Key Features

Size

Every car is different and so are the people that drive them. Some may keep things like food and drinks out while others live in their cars. Depending on how you use your vehicle and how many people occupy it, finding the right size trash bin is important to meet your specific needs.

Waterproofing

There’s dry trash and then there’s wet trash. Dry trash like napkins and receipts are easy enough to collect, but wet trash, like ketchup packets or juice boxes, tend to complicate your sanitation endeavors. Leaks make things wet, sticky, and sometimes smelly, so finding a waterproof solution is a must for anyone who lets liquids into their car.

Ruggedness

A tool like a car’s trash can is going to go through its fair share of knocks, so you want something that’ll hold up over time. It’s important not only that it holds up to daily use but that it withstands regular clean-up if it’s the kind that needs to be rinsed out.

Car Trash Can Pricing

Car trash can prices can start at the $10 range and climb past the reasonable $20-30 range. Thankfully, there are lots of inexpensive solutions at the low end of the price range.

No Buy Option

Everyone wants to save some cash and do what’s right for the environment. Sometimes that means perusing what you were about to throw out and repurposing it for its second life. As for a car trash can, loads of products can be reused and retasked for trash can duty. Some include old grocery store bags, old recyclable containers, old tins (i.e. if you’re in the Chicago area and get some Garrett’s Popcorn), or other reusable containers. Save some cash, save the planet—it’s a win-win situation!

Tips and Tricks

As with something you use for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and car trash cans. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Make sure you have room for the bin that you want.

Pick a safe spot to anchor a hanging bin. Your shift knob doesn’t count!

Make sure to empty it out often as you don’t want that thing stinking up your car.

You can reuse old trash bags as trash can liners.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: Do car trash cans stay upright on their own without tipping over?

Most car trash can solutions are hung or mounted on an existing part of the car’s interior, but they are usually versatile enough to be positioned upright on a flat surface. A few are specially designed to sit on a car’s floor.

Q: How much trash do car trash cans hold?

Typically, car trash can capacity hovers around the 2-gallon range. Thankfully, there are various solutions out there for those looking for bigger bins or smaller ones, depending on their needs.

Q: Are car trash cans leakproof?

Many of the car trash bins we’ve looked into boast a waterproof interior or at the very least a leak-proof lining. Some are better suited for dry trash, so keep a lookout.

Q: What is the best way to clean a trash bin?

Depending on the materials, it could be something versatile enough to run through a washing machine, but more than likely, it will be a polyester bag that can just be wiped and rinsed out. Using a disposable bag will limit the need to do this and if that seems wasteful, some options have washable and reusable linings included.