Best Running Boards: Get an Extra Step Up on Your Truck

Tips

Professional installation can make buying and using running boards easier if you don't have much DIY skill with vehicle maintenance and accessories.

Durable running boards are made of hard plastics or metals that won't rust.

Make sure you buy a pair of running boards that run all the way back to the rear passenger seats, if possible.

FAQs

Q. Are there universal running board designs?

A. Yes, some running boards at least claim they have a universal design. These tend to be shorter than custom-designed boards, but can be used on a variety of different vehicles.

Q. What are nerf bars?

A. These are technically just running boards. Nerf bars, in racing settings, can also protect the sides of the vehicle and keep the tires from rubbing together.

Q. How much weight should a good pair of running boards hold?

A. Anything below 250 pounds should be ignored. A running board rated for 300 pounds or more is better.

Final Thoughts

If you want it all, including an automatic retracting design, we recommend that you check out the AMP Research 76151-01A Black Running Board.

You don't have to spend a lot of money for a good set of running boards, especially with the TAC Running Boards.