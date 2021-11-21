If you have a boat, trailer, or camper, then chances are you have a tow hitch on the back of your vehicle. And if you’ve got a trailer hitch, you need a hitch cover to hide unsightly parts from view. And since you’re covering it up, you might as well express some originality or personality while doing so. Even if aesthetics aren’t a concern, a tow hitch cover can be a practical accessory. Many of today’s top tow hitch covers increase safety by incorporating brake/tail lights. Some even offer a step, making access to the truck bed that much easier. Even if you could leave your trailer hitch exposed, why would you? Pick up a great trailer hitch cover and let your truck work as hard as it possibly can.

A trailer hitch cover that can do so much more, giving you a platform for dirty gear, holding weight, and more with ease.

This basic rubber trailer hitch cover fits a standard 2-inch receiver. It has a friction fit, and there's no need for a hitch pin or clip for installation.

Made out of tough, durable plastic, this trailer hitch covers fit securely in place and won’t fall out or let dirt get into your hitch.

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

To select our product picks for the best trailer hitch covers, we took a look at the wide array of different trailer hitch covers available and compared them to one another. We looked at the brand, paying close attention to those that are reputable trailering and towing brands, and considered key details of every hitch cover, like the construction and materials used. From there, we compared the covers on their features and functionality, looking for extra perks and benefits like brake lights or platforms, protection for your hitch from dirt and the elements, and a secure fit to prevent loss. The trailer hitch covers that offered the best combination of value, durability, and performance made our list.

The only potential downside to this trailer hitch cover is it fits snugly but not so snugly that it requires tools to remove. If you’re looking for security, it’s pretty easy to pull off the hitch, so theft is always a potential risk.

The Ultra-Tow Trailer Hitch Receiver Cover may be pretty simple at first glance, but this trailer hitch cover packs all of the critical protection you need into that streamlined, small package. Made out of hard, durable plastic, this cover is designed to fit all 2-inch receivers without any issue. It slides right into place on your hitch receiver, with no tools needed to get it installed. And once there, it offers a tight seal to keep moisture, grime, and potential pests, all while helping to keep your hitch in great shape. This hitch cover can also help reduce internal corrosion, preventing damaging rust from forming by keeping water and moisture at bay. Plus, it’s backed by a three-month manufacturer’s warranty.

It’s not much more than a perfectly sized, well-made rubber plug that fits into any standard Class 3 through Class 5, two-inch-wide trailer hitch receiver post. No tools, pins, or clips are required for installation, it’s simply a rubber plug that protects the hitch receiver against dirt, water, debris, and rust while adding a finished look to your vehicle that’s not gaudy, with no adornments whatsoever save for a raised brand name. For many, it will be the perfect trailer hitch cover.

Some people don’t want fancy; that’s what makes the CURT 22276 Rubber Trailer Hitch Cover so fantastic. It’s the highest-rated trailer hitch cover we found, and it’s also the least expensive. But hey, some folks just want something to plug that hole in their tow hitch. And if that’s what you’re after, the Curt rubber cover is the trailer hitch cover for you. Just make sure to remove it before taking your car through a car wash so that you don't lose it.

This trailer hitch cover does extend the rear of your vehicle, and it does take up space, which isn’t always ideal if you’re covering up your hitch for months at a time. Additionally, it is more expensive than your average cover.

If you’re hoping to make your hitch more capable and useful, the Reel-Quik Hitchrific Versa Step Cover is a great choice. It’s so much more than a basic cover as with this product, you’ll be able to protect your hitch from the elements and enhance its capabilities. This cover is both a “plug” for your receiver and a platform, with a 300-pound weight capacity that allows you to use it as a seat, a step, or even a small cargo carrier. It’s a handy accessory for changing out of dirty gear, placing tools, or even standing on to load your vehicle. The 18 x 18-foot platform features a non-skid, chemical-resistant, and heat-diffusing surface that’ll keep you or your gear stable and well-protected. It even has perimeter holes that allow you to attach tie-downs for extra versatility.

Waterproof and UV-resistant, it will last for years on any standard 2-inch receiver hitch. Made in the USA (but of course), some reviewers complain that the stainless steel flag feels cheaply attached. But more than 80 percent of reviewers rate it the perfect five stars. Note: The hitch pin is not included.

Turn your tow hitch into a symbol of American pride with the EverHitch American Flag Trailer Hitch Cover. It comes in a variety of styles: all-black, black/chrome (shown), or classic red, white, and blue; you can even opt for a thin blue or red line across the black/chrome ones. Regardless of the style you choose, you get a quality, steel-made hitch with an embossed stainless steel American flag insignia. It’s only 4 x 3 inches, so it’s a subtle, yet powerful tribute.

Once locked into place, you’ll be able to readily access your truck bed, roof rack, or the rear cargo area of your SUV. It leans on the expensive side, but its heavy-gauge stainless steel with a high-impact, non-skid step pad makes it worth every penny. You can select the Hitch Step only, but we recommend the version with LED brake lights for added visibility.

If you have a pickup or SUV and need easier access to your gear, tools, or whatever you lug around back there, pick up the Bully CR-605L Heavy-Duty LED Hitch Step. It’s way more than just a cover for your tow hitch as it’s a utility step, tail light, and a bumper guard. It fits standard 2-inch and 1-1/4-inch hitch mounts, so it has applications for any vehicle with a trailer hitch.

The cover is somewhat bulky but helps to enhance the appearance of the rear part of your vehicle. Made from high-quality rubber, it can withstand frequent exposure to mud, snow, and rain without corroding or wearing out. It’ll keep your receiver tube free of debris, water, dirt, and other road grime. The cover fits snugly into the hitch tube, so you don’t have to worry about it getting lost as you drive.

The Curt Rubber Trailer Hitch Cover fits any receiver tube measuring 2 x 2 inches and it’s ideal for Class 3, 4, and 5 hitches. You won’t have a hard time installing it as it has a friction fit for easy installation, nor will you need installation tools like a hitch pin or a clip. The trailer hitch cover comes with a handy wiring holder that keeps your car’s four-way flat wiring connector safe when it’s not in use, and the manufacturer gives a one-year limited warranty for it.

Though it isn’t resistant to the elements, it can be used on any 2 x 2-inch receiver tube, including Class 3, Class 4, and Class 5 receiver hitches. It’s easy to install and is made from high-quality black rubber for enhanced durability, and all BougeRV products are backed by a one-year warranty.

A useful retainer band keeps the BougeRV 2 Inch Trailer Hitch Cover in place and ensures it doesn’t fall off at the car wash. Featuring a secure, durable design, this cover will offer you many years of service, with its bracket permanently positioned on top of the receiver tube. You don’t have to remove it completely to use the hitch: simply open the cap and connect a hitch accessory. You’ll save a lot of time you would have spent installing and uninstalling it every time you need to use the receiver tube.

The LED chips used in this trailer hitch cover last longer than other regular bulbs, which helps boost your safety at nighttime. The plug wire may be shorter than what you expect but it’s just the right size for most vehicles. Besides that, the cover can fit any 2 x 2-inch receiver tube, and it comes with a ½-inch thick gasket that allows it to fit more snugly, preventing rattling.

The 12 bright LEDs in the MaxxHaul 70429 Trailer Hitch Cover with Brake Light set this trailer hitch cover apart from the rest, allowing it to do double duty as not only does it keep rust, dirt, and debris away, but it also functions as a brake light, enhancing your visibility. The LEDs are charged by the trailer’s brake light pin and turn on when you make a right turn or when your brake lights and running lights come on. It also lights up when you switch on your headlights.

The only potential downside to this trailer hitch cover is it is rubber, which can ultimately crack or become compromised when it gets a lot of UV exposure.

While there are plenty of rubber trailer hitch covers available, the bRok 2” Rubber Hitch Box Cover offers something the others typically don’t. It fits snugly, so snugly that even jostling, abrasion, and all kinds of rough activity won’t shake it loose and cause it to get lost. If you’re searching for a simple cover that really stays put, it’s this one. Made out of thick rubber that’s durable enough to last you years, this cover fits into any 2-inch receiver. It seals out unwanted dirt and debris as well as water, which helps limit rust and corrosion over time. Plus, it doesn’t stand out on your vehicle; with simple, plain styling, it blends right in.

Our Verdict on Trailer Hitch Covers

We like the Ultra-Tow Trailer Hitch Receiver Cover and named it our best overall pick because it’s tough and durable, offers a secure fit that won’t let in dirt, pests, debris, or water, and is easy to install. However, if value is a priority for you, you really can’t go wrong with the CURT 22276 Rubber Trailer Hitch Cover, an affordable cover that offers a friction fit and no problems on the road.

What to Consider When Buying a Trailer Hitch Cover

When you’re picking out a trailer hitch cover, you’ve got quite a bit to consider. You need to think about the type of cover, its compatibility with your current hitch, and whether or not you want your cover to offer a lot of functionality. We’re helping to make your search for the perfect cover easier with all of the insight and advice you need to choose a quality product.

Types of Trailer Hitch Covers

Traditional Hitch Covers

A traditional hitch cover acts as a cap on the drawbar receiving tube. The most basic covers are typically made of plastic and feature a clip-on design. Sometimes they have a hinge, or they may hang prone. Many are designed to match the vehicle and are seamlessly designed to fit in with the vehicle's lines. Some allow the user to show off his or her sense of style. They can feature team logos, boast about one’s Italian heritage, or feature other images that allow the driver to let passersby know what they are passionate about.

Creative Hitch Covers

Manufacturers are very innovative when it comes to designing trailer hitch covers. You can choose one that's shaped (and moves) like a boat propeller or one that resembles a human waving hand. Others feature flopping fish, political statements, and even inspirational quotes, such as "Always take the scenic route.” Some hitch covers a bottle opener, so you always have access to a cold beverage. You can even wire some of them to display a glowing skull or proudly show off a light-up Jeep, Chevy, or Dodge logo.

Hitch Cover Bumpers/Lights

These hitch covers include extended steps for bumper guards, stepping into your truck’s bed or accessing your SUV’s roof, or lights that activate with your brake lights. They’re more expensive than other hitch covers, but they have increased usability and make your vehicle that much more practical.

Trailer Hitch Covers Key Features

Compatibility

There are five classes of trailer hitches (Class 1 to Class 5), and receiver tubes range in size from 1.25 inches to 2.5 inches. The most common type is Class 3, which works with 2-inch receiver tubes. Before buying a trailer cover, it's important to check the size of the tube and product specs..

Durability

It can be frustrating to buy a new product that breaks after just a few months of use. That's why it's important to look for hitch covers that are durable and long-lasting. Check to see if the product can withstand various weather conditions and exposure to a lot of water. Some of the best covers are made of stainless steel because they resist rust and corrosion.

Trailer Hitch Covers Brands to Know

Bully

Bully is a California-based manufacturer of automotive accessories, including trailer hitches, trailer hitch covers, hitch steps, and truck bed covers. Its products are designed to help with customization of your truck and to help preserve the life of valuable parts. Check out the Bully Hitch Cover or the Bully Heavy-Duty LED Hitch Step if you want to try out some of its best trailer hitch covers.

Curt

Curt is popularly known for making premium quality towing products, including traditional hitches, gooseneck hitches, and trailer hitch accessories. Its products are made in the U.S. and are tested for safety. They are also quite affordable, and the CURT 22276 Rubber Trailer Hitch Cover is a fine example of that.

EverHitch

EverHitch is one of the brands offered by EverParts, a towing accessories company. With a selection of products that includes hitches as well as towing tools, components, and covers, you’ll find a number of easy-to-use covers that slip right onto your hitch and keep it protected from dirt and debris. Most EverHitch products are streamlined and simple, without frills or unnecessary extras.

MaxxHaul

As a manufacturer of towing and truck accessories, MaxxHaul is a brand that’s synonymous with hitches, hitch accessories, and everything else you might need for your trailer or towing setup. MaxxHaul makes durable, reliable products that are designed to handle serious wear and tear as well as safe towing at any weight.

bRok

If you’re looking for tough, rugged, and highly capable towing and trailering accessories, bRok is definitely a brand you’ve got to know. This company creates hard-working parts for all of your towing needs, whether you’re looking for a brand-new hitch, hitch balls, or all different kinds of trailer hitch covers. Plus, the brand’s products are all made for serious longevity.

Trailer Hitch Cover Benefits

Protect your trailer hitch

Leaving your trailer hitch uncovered can expose it to the elements. With time, it may collect water, debris, and dust. This can cause it to rust and not to mention, it may be a habitat for smaller animals. Using a cover is the best way to keep the trailer hitch clean.

Accessorize your ride

Add a little flair to your vehicle by adding a stylish cover with a unique design, such as an American flag or a Harley-Davidson emblem. There are many options to choose from that will allow you to show off your style.

Make yourself more visible

Many trailer covers have integrated LED lights, which not only serve as a decoration but also help make you more visible from the back. It can also serve as an extra brake light to help prevent rear-end collisions.

Storage

Getting a hitch cover means that you can use the hitch as an extra storage space for your items. You can store spare keys, a flash drive, or anything else you need to be kept safe.

Trailer Hitch Covers Pricing

For less than $10, you can buy a basic hitch cover with a one-size-fits-all design that’s easy to install. Most have logos or emblems on the front plate aimed at enhancing aesthetics. These covers can last for several months with proper use and maintenance. Spend $10 to $30, and you’ll find trailer hitch covers that are more durable, made of stainless steel that’s designed to be more resistant to the elements and extra features like LED lights. They can last for a year or more. For $30 or more, you’ll find trailer hitch covers with more add-ons and premium construction.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and trailer hitch covers. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

The easiest way to get a properly fitting hitch cover is to search for one by entering your vehicle’s year, make, and model. You will get a bunch of suggestions that are compatible with your vehicle, and you will only have to choose the best out of them all.

Replace your hitch cover if it starts showing signs of wear such as cracks or rust. A worn hitch cover can get lost on the road or in a car wash. If it’s rusted, the rust may travel to the rest of the hitch tube.

Keep your hitch cover in top shape by cleaning it regularly. You can do that by washing it in a basin of warm soapy water to get rid of dirt, grease, and road grime. Alternatively, you can simply wipe it with a damp cloth.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q. How do I replace a trailer hitch cover?

A: First, see if your receiver is the standard 2-inch size. If it is, there are a variety of options available both online and in stores.

Q. How do I install the trailer hitch cover?

A: Some merely require a clip. On others, you must slide the mounting piece into the receiver tube and line it up with the holes. Then you use a hitch pin to keep it in place.

Q. Do trailer hitch covers prevent rust?

A: Yes, a cover will help prevent your trailer hitch from rusting. Because covers are designed to keep out dirt, debris, and all of the outdoor elements your vehicle encounters on the road, adding a cover over your hitch can reduce its exposure to rain, moisture, and other corrosion-causing elements. It may not completely prevent all rust, but it can help your hitch last longer and see less rust overall.