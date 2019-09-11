Best Trunk-Mounted Bike Racks: Keep Your Bike Safe on the Back of Your Vehicle

Types

Fixed

This is the most basic type of trunk-mounted bike rack. The frame is a fixed design that uses several pieces of metal either welded or bolted together. The design typically comes in several bike capacities (usually from two to four bikes) and is relatively easy to set up since there aren't too many adjustments you can make. At the same time, the simple design also leaves some limitations if you want to increase the bike capacity or make it work for awkward vehicle designs.

Adjustable

Opposite to fixed bike racks are adjustable frames that include arms you can extend or add on to increase the bike capacity or alter the position of the best support. An adjustable bike rack is perfect if you need a more custom fit for your particular vehicle and can't find the right fixed design on the market. Some adjustable frames, however, can be trickier to set up and may sacrifice some weight capacity.

Folding

A few, often higher-end, bike racks feature folding arms you can maneuver out of the way when you don't have bikes loaded onto the rack. This can help save some space on the rear end, make it easier to park the vehicle and reduce the amount of air-induced noise when driving on the road at highway speeds. The design tends to be the weakest of the three types because of the pivot points involved to allow the arms to fold. Bike capacity also tends to be smaller than fixed and adjustable trunk-mounted bike racks so the arms don't take up too much room when folded.

Pricing

$100 and under: The budget range of trunk-mounted bike racks is full of simple, fixed designs that actually do a good job of taking the weight of the few average bikes on long trips or daily drives. Don't expect too many fancy features like folding frames or large bike capacities. Instead, these options are all about simplicity to save money.

$100-$300: This range is where most trunk-mounted bike racks comfortably sit. Capacities range from two to four bikes, and some frame designs include different adjustment points to position the bikes or the rack itself into the best alignment for the setup.

$300 and above: If you want the best in terms of design and quality, this is the range to consider. Many trunk-mounted bike racks in this range tend to be over-engineered, sometimes to the point of being too bulky or heavy for convenient use, all to protect the bikes they carry. Advanced features like folding arms and heavy-duty straps are also common here.

Brands

Saris

If there is one company that has really made its mark on trunk-mounted bike racks, it is Saris. Sporting a unique, curvy look that is instantly recognizable, the rack options in its lineup aren’t like any others around. Thankfully, the overall quality and durability of the racks tend to match the unique design as well. If you want a taste of what to expect in terms of looks and performance from one of its trunk racks, consider the Bones 801 rack.

Kuat

Started in 2008, Kuat has had a tendency to over-engineer many of its designs for the benefit of you and your bike when it comes to racks. Despite the rather beefy look many of its racks have, the company actually manages to produce a lot of lightweight designs as well. As a result, options like the Highline Trunk Carrier offer a happy marriage between convenience and security within the frame.

Hollywood Racks

This company got its start making trunk-mounted bike racks back in 1973. Since that time, Hollywood Racks has expanded into other frame designs but maintains a healthy selection of straightforward and competitively priced trunk racks. Nearly all of the racks, except for maybe the Over-The-Top trunk rack, maintain a simple and easy-to-install set up for anyone looking for a good way to carry and protect their bikes on a small vehicle.

Key Features

Support Arms

The one part of a trunk-mounted bike rack that takes the brunt of the weight of the bikes is the pair of support arms that stick out from the vehicle. As a result, the support arms need to be durable enough to take the weight in addition to any extra forces the vehicle produces while traveling. Adjustable and folding arms are also added perks if you are looking for something that can fit different bike sizes and numbers or that can be made smaller when not in use.

Support Straps

Trunk-mounted bike racks work by creating tension against the surface of the vehicle. To hold itself in place, it needs a number of support straps anchored down on different points of the vehicle. Most straps are made of flexible materials; some may even stretch or ratchet down, to create the necessary tension. Typically, you will find bike racks with four to six straps. The more straps you have, the more secure the hold will be, but fewer straps make installation quicker and easier.

Cradles

The point of contact between the bike rack and the bike frame is important since it influences how much potential damage the rack can do to the frame. In other words, if you don't have the right cradle supporting the bike frame, you may find more scratches or cracks in the frame then you initially wanted. Good cradles are padded and large enough to support the bike along the tube. Higher-end cradles also include anti-sway designs that keep the bike frame from swinging back and forth on the rack when the car is in motion, accelerating, or de-accelerating. Most connect to either the rear or front wheel.

Considerations

Vehicle Compatibility: Ideally, a trunk-mounted bike rack should work with a number of different vehicle designs and types. Anything short of a truck bed should be up for grabs, but realistically, some bike racks are more universally compatible than others. The size and shape of the rack, in addition to the flexibility of the frame, will ultimately dictate if the rack will fit onto the rear end of your vehicle, what kind of support it will need from the straps, and what the best positioning of everything will be.

Bike Compatibility: Trunk-mounted bike racks are inherently weaker incompatibility than roof-and hitch-mounted rack designs since they are strapped on to a vehicle instead of bolted on. As a result, it's important to think about the types of bikes you actually want to carry on the rack. Most road bikes tend to be compatible with trunk-mounted racks right off the bat. Tricky designs, however, include larger mountain bikes, recumbents, fat bikes, cargo bikes, and e-bikes. The weight of the bike, in particular, is especially important to consider since weight limits tend to be smaller on trunk bike racks. Alternative frames, often found on specialty bikes, can also be difficult to support on the mounting arms and cradles.

