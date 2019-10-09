Best Jack Stands: Be Confident When Lifting Your Vehicle

Tips

It's important that you use the jack stands on level ground, or the vehicle can slip. If the surface area is a bit soft, you can put the jack stands on heavy-duty plywood, which will provide better support.

Make sure the jack stands each has a weight rating that's three-quarters of the weight of your vehicle. So, if your vehicle weighs 4,000 pounds, each jack stand should be rated to 3,000 pounds.

Once you've raised your vehicle on the jack stands, ensure that it is stable by gently shaking the vehicle. You want to make sure it's solidly in place before you start working on it.

FAQs

Q: Can I work on a vehicle that’s being supported by hydraulic jacks?

A: Do not work under a car or truck that is being held up by hydraulic jacks. When you are working on the underbody of a car or truck, it's safer to use jack stands or ramps.

Q: Can I lift just one side of a vehicle with jack stands?

A: Yes, but you have to follow some safety precautions. Make sure to put blocks or chocks under the wheels so that the vehicle doesn't roll off the jacks.

Q: What do I do if a jack stand fails?

A: Plan in advance. After jacking up your vehicle, put one of the removed wheels in a solid section underneath the vehicle. If the jack fails and the vehicle drops, it won't fall completely to the ground. This could save your life.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best jack stands is the Torin Big Red Steel Jack Stands: 6 Ton Capacity, 1 Pair. They can accommodate between two and 12 tons and are constructed of solid steel. They're also durable and rust-resistant.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the OTC Stinger 3 Ton Jack Stands - Pair.