Best Jack Stands: Be Confident When Lifting Your Vehicle

Complete multiple maintenance tasks on your vehicle using these high-quality jack stands

By Noelle Talmon
Jack stands are a vital component of vehicle maintenance. They allow you to have access to the underbody of your car, and it's very important that they safely hold thousands of pounds. If you're unsure which brands of jack stands are the best, we've got you covered. This buying guide narrows down the best jack stands available.

  • Best Overall
    Torin Big Red Steel Jack Stands: 6 Ton Capacity
    Summary
    These jack stands come in several weight capacities (two, three, six, and 12 ton). They're constructed of high-grade forged steel with a welded frame design for durability.
    Pros
    They are a solid set of stands for a solid price. They are powder-coated to prevent rust, and they have a large saddle surface area for better contact with the supported load.
    Cons
    The weld quality may be poor, and they may arrive bent out of the box. They may also break within a short period of time.
  • Best Value
    OTC Stinger 3 Ton Jack Stands
    Summary
    These jack stands to conform to the ANSI PALD load rating standard and is made with a welded steel base for strength. Their durable baked enamel finish resists corrosion.
    Pros
    They have sturdy, welded footpads that resist sinking into soft ground or asphalt. The steel is hefty, and they provide a good height for underbody access.
    Cons
    They may feature poor welds. The "v" where the frame sits is deep, so it can be tough to line things up without the upper points touching something they shouldn't be.
  • Honorable Mention
    Hein-Werner Blue/Yellow Jack Stands, 6 Ton Capacity
    Summary
    These jack stands have a formed steel frame, multi-position ratchet bar, and dual-purpose handle for carrying and saddle column release. They have a lifting range of 16-1/4 to 25-3/4 inches.
    Pros
    The Hein-Werner stands are heavier, taller, beefier, and larger than many of its competitors. The welds are good, and the legs sit flush.
    Cons
    They are packaged poorly and may arrive out of the box with chips and scratches. The little welded pieces of metal under the feet may be crooked.

Tips

  • It's important that you use the jack stands on level ground, or the vehicle can slip. If the surface area is a bit soft, you can put the jack stands on heavy-duty plywood, which will provide better support.
  • Make sure the jack stands each has a weight rating that's three-quarters of the weight of your vehicle. So, if your vehicle weighs 4,000 pounds, each jack stand should be rated to 3,000 pounds.
  • Once you've raised your vehicle on the jack stands, ensure that it is stable by gently shaking the vehicle. You want to make sure it's solidly in place before you start working on it.

FAQs

Q: Can I work on a vehicle that’s being supported by hydraulic jacks?

A: Do not work under a car or truck that is being held up by hydraulic jacks. When you are working on the underbody of a car or truck, it's safer to use jack stands or ramps.

Q: Can I lift just one side of a vehicle with jack stands?

A: Yes, but you have to follow some safety precautions. Make sure to put blocks or chocks under the wheels so that the vehicle doesn't roll off the jacks.

Q: What do I do if a jack stand fails?

A: Plan in advance. After jacking up your vehicle, put one of the removed wheels in a solid section underneath the vehicle. If the jack fails and the vehicle drops, it won't fall completely to the ground. This could save your life.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best jack stands is the Torin Big Red Steel Jack Stands: 6 Ton Capacity, 1 Pair. They can accommodate between two and 12 tons and are constructed of solid steel. They're also durable and rust-resistant.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the OTC Stinger 3 Ton Jack Stands - Pair.

