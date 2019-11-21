Best Off-Road Jacks: Get Unstuck Fast

It’s always good to be prepared when driving off-road, so keep one of these top jacks in your vehicle

By Deborah Wright
There is nothing better than heading out on an off-road adventure. Driving on unpaved roads can be a lot of fun, as long as you don’t get stuck. If you get stuck, the last thing you want to do is wait for help to arrive. Save yourself time and money by taking along one of these recommend off-road jacks.

  • Best Overall
    Hi-Lift Jack
    Summary
    This jack measures 49 x 5 x 10 inches. This jack can lift up to 3.5 tons. This jack weighs 28 pounds.
    Pros
    With the slim shape, this jack can be used in tight spaces. Works well with larger tires. Works with the two-piece handle and socket.
    Cons
    The solid base stand is sold separately.  Paint may chip over time with use. Not meant for changing tires.
  • Best Value
    Pro-Lift B-004D Hydraulic Bottle Jack
    Summary
    The jack measures 7 ⅝” tall. Works best on vehicles with a lower clearance. Has a four-ton capacity. Weighs eight pounds.
    Pros
    This jack is easy and simple to use. It is compact and low maintenance. The extension screws adjust and will accommodate your desired work height.
    Cons
    The base is small. Jack may lose pressure if you leave the car on the jack overnight.  It may not go as high as you need.
  • Honorable Mention
    Torin Steel Scissor Jack
    Summary
    This scissor jack measures 26.4 x 19.1 x 9.4 inches. The oversized base provides for maximum stability. This jack has a 1.5-ton capacity and weighs 7.7 pounds.
    Pros
    The big base plate makes this jack stable. Quick and easy to use. It comes with a long handle for cranking. Constructed with alloyed steel.
    Cons
    The handle may be difficult to turn when raising the car. The base length of 15 inches may not fit into the tire wall space that held the original jack that comes with your car. 

Tips

  • Check the measurement of jack against the needs of your car. Some jacks may be too small or too large to work correctly with your vehicle. Make sure the jack will fit the make and model of your vehicle.
  • Try lifting your car with the off-road jack before you hit the trail to confirm that it works well. It’s important to find out about any working issues before you actually need to use the jack.
  • Use the jack according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Some parts may get damaged if not used correctly, compromising the safety of the device.

FAQs

Q: What type of jack will support my vehicle?

A: Most jacks can support a car weighing from 1.5 to 4 tons. Look up the weight of your car and compare that to the weight that the jack will hold. 

Q: How much does a jack weigh?

A: Jacks have different weights and sizes. For off-road use, make sure the jack is not too heavy and that it will fit in tight spaces if you need to use it.

Q: Will off-road jacks fit in my trunk? 

A: While most jacks will fit in your trunk, they may not fit in the space where your car’s original jack fit. You can always store an off-road jack in a storage box. Then it won’t slide around your trunk.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best off-road jack is the Hi-Lift Jack. This jack is slender and will fit in small spaces.

For a budget-friendly alternative, take a look at the Pro-Lift B-004D Hydraulic Bottle Jack.

