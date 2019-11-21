Best Off-Road Jacks: Get Unstuck Fast

Tips

Check the measurement of jack against the needs of your car. Some jacks may be too small or too large to work correctly with your vehicle. Make sure the jack will fit the make and model of your vehicle.

Try lifting your car with the off-road jack before you hit the trail to confirm that it works well. It’s important to find out about any working issues before you actually need to use the jack.

Use the jack according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Some parts may get damaged if not used correctly, compromising the safety of the device.

FAQs

Q: What type of jack will support my vehicle?

A: Most jacks can support a car weighing from 1.5 to 4 tons. Look up the weight of your car and compare that to the weight that the jack will hold.

Q: How much does a jack weigh?

A: Jacks have different weights and sizes. For off-road use, make sure the jack is not too heavy and that it will fit in tight spaces if you need to use it.

Q: Will off-road jacks fit in my trunk?

A: While most jacks will fit in your trunk, they may not fit in the space where your car’s original jack fit. You can always store an off-road jack in a storage box. Then it won’t slide around your trunk.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best off-road jack is the Hi-Lift Jack. This jack is slender and will fit in small spaces.

For a budget-friendly alternative, take a look at the Pro-Lift B-004D Hydraulic Bottle Jack.