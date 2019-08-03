Best Roof Racks: Carry Bikes, Skis and More With These Top Picks

Many crossover vehicles sold today focus on bringing customers large cargo areas for all the gear you need to go adventuring. But sometimes you need more space. That’s where a roof rack comes in handy, especially when you’re carrying bikes, skis, and even kayaks and canoes. Check out our buying guide for the best roof racks we could find.

This product from ARKSEN is not sealed from rust, so moisture will get inside the frame and cause damage unless it is properly sealed.

It costs an extra $75 to have it delivered assembled. Also, the weight limit on these racks is unclear.

This roof rack is made from heavy-duty gauge steel and can telescope from 37 inches to 62 inches. Highland includes all the hardware you need to install this roof rack.

Who says you have to install solid roof rack bars on your vehicle? With the universal inflatable roof rack bars from HandiRack, any car can become a carrying car.

While roof racks are semi-permanently affixed to your roof, they can easily be taken off and reinstalled. If you want to have a roof rack on your car for the winter but prefer to use your sunroof in the summer, it’s possible. Just remove the rack and reinstall it in late autumn. Selling factor. Some accessories you buy for your vehicle don’t necessarily add or detract from the vehicle’s value. However, roof racks often add an extra incentive for like-minded drivers. If you’ve already made the investment that roof rack could help you get what you ask for when you trade it in or sell it privately. Types of Roof Racks Crossbars When people think of a roof rack, they tend to picture two parallel beams strapped across the width of a vehicle’s roof. These types of roof racks are known as crossbars because they cross the width of the vehicle and typically attach to side rails or gutters. Most crossbars are meant for carrying bicycles. You can also get crossbars with multiple beams in a ladder configuration. With crossbars, you can haul anything you can securely tie down that doesn’t exceed the weight limit capacity of your vehicle’s roof. J-Shape J-shape or J-bars look like two canoes on end and are positioned close to one another to create a cradle-like shape. These types of roof racks are most often used for canoes and kayaks. This is because they mimic the curved shape of the canoe or kayak to create a more secure hold. J-bars are often sold in sets of two. One set mounts to each side of the car’s side rails for support. Cargo Basket The cargo basket roof rack is another type you might have seen on the road. These baskets are typically made from steel tubes that are around one inch in diameter. Though there can be quite a few cross members and connecting tubes in a basket roof rack, they can actually be very light in weight. Many models also include fairings to reduce wind noise and improve aerodynamics. Top Brands Thule Established in and based out of Sweden, Thule has been in the industry since 1942. Well-known as one of the top brands when it comes to cargo carriers, Thule’s Canyon XT Cargo Basket is an alternative roof rack you might want to consider. Yakima The Yakima LoadWarrior Cargo Basket is a great addition to any roof rack you install on your vehicle. It allows you yet another way to carry all the accessories you need. Yakima has been operating for quite some time and is headquartered in Oregon. Roof Rack Pricing $30-$75: You really don’t have to spend more than $100 to get a decent roof rack. For less than $100, you can invest in a set of two to four J-bar style racks or a set of crossbar beams with included hardware. Most J-bar and crossbar roof racks will be universal at this price point.

If you use your roof rack a lot, this is a good price range to budget for. J-bar racks at this amount are higher-end and include more padding, which is also true for crossbar types. You can buy crossbars specifically for your particular vehicle for around $150-$200. Basic styles of basket roof racks begin around $125. $250 and up: Most high-end, high-capacity basket roof racks fall into this price range. The height increases with each dollar spent, so more expensive baskets tend to have higher sides. Weight decreases proportionally as well. Key Features Durability Every component on your vehicle is designed to withstand outdoor conditions. That means anything mounted to the outside of your vehicle should be similarly designed. The best roof racks will be incredibly durable, able to repel the extreme weather conditions you may encounter, and endure through the years. Roof racks should wear well over time so they look like new for many years. Easy Installation The best roof racks shouldn’t take a lot of time, effort, or brainpower to assemble and install on your vehicle’s roof. The instructions from the manufacturer should be clear and ideally have pictures to aid you in putting the rack together before you mount it on the car’s roof. Similarly, disassembly or simply removing the rack should follow the same protocol. High-Weight Capacity Most people don’t have industrial scales to measure hundreds of pounds on a single surface. While it’s a good idea to make sure you don’t overload your vehicle’s roof, your roof rack should be able to handle what you throw onto it. And when considering weight limits, a higher limit is better. Strong Support Structure The ability to carry a lot of weight can be great but having a poor structure to hold all those pounds will get you nowhere fast. The best roof racks are well-built with strong main structures and bracing cross beams or width supports to distribute the weight. Even J-bars that are sturdy will include heavy-duty steel or aluminum construction for best results. Little to No Special Tools Required The best roof racks shouldn’t require you to go out and purchase special tools just to install. While some racks may come with a key or special tool to prevent theft, this shouldn’t affect the overall price of the rack in any way. You should be able to assemble, mount, and remove the best roof racks with tools commonly found in any standard toolbox. Other Considerations Semi-Permanent vs. Temporary Fixture: Before you purchase a roof rack you should consider whether you want it to be mounted to your vehicle for a while or just for a season. Typically, you’ll spend more on a semi-permanent roof rack than on a temporary one as the difference in strength and structure between the two can be drastic.

Before you purchase a roof rack you should consider whether you want it to be mounted to your vehicle for a while or just for a season. Typically, you’ll spend more on a semi-permanent roof rack than on a temporary one as the difference in strength and structure between the two can be drastic. Overall Weight: While you do want to focus on the weight capacity of the roof rack, you should also consider the weight of the rack itself. This could be a big factor in your purchasing decision and will definitely come into play when you go to mount the rack on your vehicle.

While you do want to focus on the weight capacity of the roof rack, you should also consider the weight of the rack itself. This could be a big factor in your purchasing decision and will definitely come into play when you go to mount the rack on your vehicle. Frequency of Use: The more you’re going to use your roof rack, the more you should spend on it. However, it’s still not a bad idea to invest in a solid platform no matter how much you use it. That way, you can depend on it when you need it, and you won’t have to worry about repairs or canceling your adventures. Best Roof Rack Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Roof Rack Overall: HandiRack Universal Inflatable Roof Rack Bars

The HandiRack Universal Inflatable Roof Rack Bars won our top pick for a variety of reasons, least of which is the universal nature of the product. Take a quick look at the concept behind this product, and you’ll start to see the benefits. This universal roof rack can fit on almost any vehicle on the road. Your vehicle doesn’t need to be equipped with side rails or gutters for installation. When inflated, the HandiRack Bars measure 38 inches across. The 10 inflatable bladders can be filled within five minutes. Five D-ring anchor points are distributed across the length of these roof rack bars. Easy to install and remove, these bars come with free tie-downs, the Handi Pump, and an owner’s manual. With a 175-pound load capacity, the HandiRack Roof Rack Bars only 6 pounds when stored. The only drawback to this product is that you cannot install it on soft-top convertibles or vehicles with side curtain airbags. However, nearly everyone looking to invest in a roof rack will find this product useful. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Roof Rack Value: Highland Black Heavy Duty Bar Carrier

If inflatable roof rack bars aren’t your thing, Highland has a budget-friendly option. Made from heavy-duty steel, its bar carrier is just what you need to haul around your favorite toys without having to sacrifice precious interior cargo space. The Highland Black Heavy-Duty Bar Carrier is made from heavy-duty gauge steel for a dependable, hardy product that will take a few hits and keep on carrying. Highland includes all the hardware you need to install these roof rack bars. The bars themselves are telescoping and measure anywhere from 37 inches to 62 inches, depending on where you affix them. All said and done, the entire unit weighs only 22 pounds, which isn’t bad for a roof rack made entirely from steel. There are a few drawbacks you’ll need to consider with this product. While you can order the unit unassembled, you must pay around $75 for the assembled unit to be shipped to you. The manufacturer does not list the weight capacity either; instead, you are instructed to reference the vehicle’s owner’s manual for the roof carrying capacity. That being said, almost anyone can find a use for this roof rack from Highland. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Roof Rack Honorable Mention: ARKSEN 64-Inch Black Roof Rack Cargo Carrier Basket

