Best Brake Rotors: Slow Your Roll with These Top Picks

Without your trusty brake rotors, your vehicle wouldn’t be able to stop. When you hit your brake pedal, the brake calipers clamp the brake pads onto the rotors, creating friction. This friction causes your car to slow down and eventually stop. Tasked with such an important role, it’s vital that you buy only the best brake rotors for your ride. Here’s our guide to help you do just that.

Best Brake Rotors Overall: Power Stop Front Z23 Evolution Brake Rotor Kit

Best Value Brake Rotors: Bosch QuietCast Premium Front Disc Brake Rotor

Best Brake Rotors Honorable Mention: Brembo UV Coated Front Disc Brake Rotor

Benefits of Brake Rotors

Better braking performance. If the brake rotors are worn on your vehicle, then your braking performance will be seriously compromised. You may notice that your car takes longer to come to a full stop or your brakes become less effective after heavy braking. Upgrading your ride with top-rated brake rotors will shorten braking distances and reduce fade.

Replacing tired rotors with a set of high-quality brake rotors will give your vehicle smoother, more consistent braking performance. Your brake pedal will also feel less spongy and more responsive whenever you step on it. Lastly, you may feel less vibration or pulsation under braking. Improved effectiveness in wet weather. When your brake rotors are faulty, your brakes will not work as well in wet weather. Upgrading your rotors with a set of premium brake rotors, specifically drilled, slotted, or drilled and slotted, will improve braking performance in wet conditions.

When your brake rotors are faulty, your brakes will not work as well in wet weather. Upgrading your rotors with a set of premium brake rotors, specifically drilled, slotted, or drilled and slotted, will improve braking performance in wet conditions. Longer Lifespan. The best rotor and brake pads will deliver stable braking performance throughout their long lifespan. Upgrading both of these vital braking system components at the same time ensures you’ll get the maximum mileage out of them.

Types of Brake Rotors

Blank (Smooth)

Blank (also known as smooth) rotors are found on the majority of vehicles straight out of the factory. A blank rotor provides a full-face friction surface for the brake pads to clamp down on. This generates not only a lot of friction to slow down your vehicle, but also considerable heat, which can prematurely warp or wear-down braking system components. Smooth brake rotors can offer durable braking performance for thousands of miles under typical driving conditions. This type of brake rotor is inexpensive to manufacture, so shoppers will find many affordable smooth rotors to choose from.

Cross-Drilled

Cross-drilled brake rotors feature holes drilled across the rotor surface to allow heat generated from the friction to dissipate more quickly. This superior heat dissipation reduces brake fade during heavy braking and delivers long-lasting braking performance. Additionally, cross-drilled rotors can enhance initial brake bite in wet weather by permitting water to quickly escape the rotor surface before it can negatively impact initial braking. Drilled brake rotors are a fine choice for enthusiasts and drivers looking for a great performing all-weather rotor upgrade.

Slotted

Slotted brake rotors feature thin slots or lines in the rotor surface. Much like the holes featured on cross-drilled brake rotors, the slots are an effective measure to increase cooling and remove water. One advantage that slotted brake rotors have over drilled rotors is that they are not prone to clogging from mud, dirt, and debris, making them the best brake rotors for trucks and off-road vehicles.

Drilled and Slotted

As implied by its name, drilled and slotted brake rotors offer the advantages of both types of performance rotors: responsive initial bite in wet and dry conditions, optimal heat dissipation, reduced brake fade, extended lifespan, and a dashing race-like aesthetic. Drilled and cross-slotted brake rotors are the best type of brake rotors for enthusiasts, racers, and the discerning driver looking to give their ride the ultimate braking performance. Predictably, drilled and slotted rotors are the most expensive option on the market.

Top Brands

Brembo

Established in Bergamo, Italy in 1961, Brembo is a manufacturer of braking systems primarily for high-performance vehicles and motorcycles. Acclaimed for its innovative braking technologies and advanced friction materials, Brembo supplies a host of prestigious brands such as BMW, Ferrari, and Porsche. The brand manufactures everything from brake calipers to brake rotors. One of its hottest products is the Brembo UV Coated Front Disc Brake Rotor.

EBC Brakes

With over 30 years of braking component expertise under its belt, EBC Brakes is a privately-owned company based in the U.K. The renowned brand develops all its brake products in its own factories based in the U.K. and U.S. One of its best-selling products is the EBC Brakes USR Series Sport Slotted Rotor.

Power Stop

Operating from Bedford Park, Illinois, Power Stop is an American manufacturer of high-performance brake components. Though the brand has only been in business since 1997, it’s garnered the accolades of car enthusiasts and racers everywhere thanks to its diversified line of brake pads, disc brake rotors, brake calipers, and more. A particularly popular product is the Power Stop Front Z23 Evolution Brake Rotor Kit.

Brake Rotor Pricing

Under $30: Penny pinchers, rejoice—you’ll have many value-priced brake rotors to choose from. While many affordable rotors are well-built and long-lasting, there is no shortage of poorly-made rotors available today, so be sure to perform a brake rotor quality comparison before you buy inexpensive rotors.

$30-$90: The marketplace is flooded with high-quality brake rotors available in this price range. Shoppers can expect to find rotors from the best-known brands featuring a variety of finishes and materials.

Over $90: Some of the best replacement brake rotors are priced at over $90 per rotor. Consumers will find a wealth of high-performance and premium brake rotors in this price range, as well as complete brake rotor kits which include everything needed to replace old rotors.

Key Features

Type

As previously discussed, there are four major types of brake rotors: smooth (also known as blank), cross-drilled, slotted, and drilled and slotted. Each brake rotor type has a set of advantages and disadvantages. Before you select your replacement brake rotors, consider your driving style and the environmental conditions you typically face when you’re out on the road.

Material

Brake rotors are usually constructed from cast iron. This is an adequate material, but it’s the heaviest. Another material used is steel or layered steel. Steel rotors are lighter and dissipate heat better than cast iron. Aluminum is another material used for rotors, which is favored by motorcycles because it’s lightweight. Additionally, some rotors are constructed from carbon. Carbon rotors offer excellent heat dissipation and performance. Lastly, ceramic (and carbon-ceramic) rotors promise unbeatable cooling capacity and heat dissipation.

Coating

The brake rotors on your vehicle are subjected to a barrage of moisture, dirt, and debris every time you go for a drive. This may accelerate the spread of rust on your brake rotors, a particularly painful reality for those who see snow during their commutes. To protect brake rotors against rust and corrosion, some manufacturers coat their rotors with specialized protective chemicals. Coated rotors can reduce rust and corrosion, and ultimately extend their lifespan.

Size

Most shoppers desire replacement rotors designed to provide an OE-style fit, so they purchase rotors sized the same as their stock units. However, some drivers choose to purchase “big brake kits” to get the beefed-up stopping power, and hopefully, competitive edge on race tracks. These kits include larger rotors and other performance-built components. Bigger isn’t always better in terms of braking performance, so buyers should do their homework before buying one of these kits.

Other Considerations

Driving Application: If your commute is mainly light highway miles, then smooth rotors should suffice. If you commute in heavy traffic, tear up the tarmac on mountain roads, or frequently drive in wet weather, cross-drilled or slotted rotors will fit your needs. Off-road enthusiasts should equip slotted rotors on their rigs for the best results. And for those adrenaline-junkies and track rats, high-performance drilled and slotted rotors are just the ticket.

Best Brake Rotors Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Brake Rotors Overall: Power Stop Front Z23 Evolution Brake Rotor Kit