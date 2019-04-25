Best Engine Degreasers: The Best Cleaners to Keep Your Engine Sparkling

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Cars get dirty. It’s a fact of life. When it is time to clean away all that built up grease and grime, you need something strong, like an engine degreaser. Don’t let the name fool you; these cleaners are used for a lot more than engines. They usually work well on anything car related, and some can even be used on leather upholstery, tools, and other equipment. Figuring out what is the best engine degreaser can be difficult. To help you sort through the confusion, we’ve put together a set of reviews to tell you everything you need to know about engine degreasers.

Best Engine Degreaser Overall: Aero Cosmetics Wash ALL Degreaser

Best Value Engine Degreaser: Meguiar's D10801 Super Degreaser

Best Engine Degreaser Honorable Mention: Chemical Guys CLD_201_16 Signature Series Orange Degreaser

Benefits of Engine Degreasers

Keep your engine clean. The best car degreasers are designed to clean the toughest, roughest stains and built up grime. Have you been putting off cleaning your engine for years? With an engine degreaser, there is no reason your car’s engine can’t shine again.

Prevent wear and tear. Dirty parts wear down faster than clean ones. Oil and grease can build up on your car's engine and accelerate wear-and-tear, which can cost you down the road. A good engine degreaser can save you the pain of costly repairs by keeping your engine sparkling. A clean engine is a healthy engine.

Get rid of dirt and grime easily. There are many methods to cleaning your engine, but an engine degreaser is by far the safest, easiest, and gentlest one. Spraying your engine with a high-powered air hose or steam cleaning it can lead to damage and break sensitive parts. Degreasing an engine using this method is also easier.

Types of Engine Degreasers

Environmentally-Friendly

Just because a product is environmentally-friendly and gentle doesn’t mean it won’t work. Many of the best degreasers are made out of natural materials such as vinegar, lemon juice, and baking soda. These types of degreasers are usually safe and easier to use than some others. Plus, there is little chance that they will mess up any of your engine components. This category also includes non-toxic degreasers.

Liquid

Liquid degreasers are strong and powerful. They usually require dilution and can burn bare skin. For tough grime, however, there isn’t a much better option. These degreasers are usually the strongest, but also come with the biggest chance of accidental damage and injury. Some are so strong they’ve been known to eat through tires and containers when not diluted properly. These are truly heavy-duty engine degreasers that are sure to give you a clean engine.

Ammonia-Based

Ammonia-based degreasers aren’t as powerful as other options and are mostly designed for interior use. They are great for cleaning glass and chrome but can leave something to be desired if you put them directly on your engine.

Foam

A foam degreaser is a popular option for electrical applications because it doesn’t require rinsing with water. Sadly, it’s often not as powerful as other choices and difficult to use when spot-cleaning.

Petroleum-Based

Petroleum-based degreasers are a popular option for engines because they’re great at dissolving grease left behind by gasoline, oil, and other lubricants. They make wonderful oil degreasers. However, they are not as good at cleaning dirt left behind by other substances and aren’t as versatile as some other options.

Top Brands

Meguiar's

Meguiar's is a well-established company that focuses on automotive care. It doesn’t make cars–it makes things that clean cars. Because of this highly specified purpose, its products are very popular, powerful, and are simply a joy to use. It originally started as a simple furniture polish company, but quickly grew to include other surface cleaning products in its lineup. This company has a true love for cars and supports over 3,500 car club events each year. Its super degreaser is very popular.

Aero Cosmetics

Aero Cosmetics is another company that focuses almost exclusively on car cleaning products. It has a smaller number of products than other companies, but the ones it does have are very effective. It is currently based in San Antonio, Texas. Many of its products were originally designed to be used in high-performance aircraft and work quite well on automobiles as well. It is particularly well known for its White Wax All.

Chemical Guys

The Chemical Guys are focused on producing the best products available to the highest quality standard in California. It promotes itself as a lifestyle instead of just a brand and has a worldwide following on social media. It prides itself in high-quality products, an innovative nature, and a passion for cars. It also makes quite a few different engine-detailing sprays and a variety of other products. It is particularly proud of its Gearhead Motorcycle Cleaner and Degreaser.

Engine Degreasers Pricing

Under $10: These degreasers are typically average in their power and ease of use. They typically don’t contain extremely strong ingredients and are best for light to average cleaning jobs. For anything tougher than that, you should likely upgrade to a stronger solution. These degreasers are also typically usable on things besides engines, such as tools and bathrooms.

$10 to $20: In this range, you'll find your ordinary degreasers. Many of them can handle most of your tougher cleaning jobs and work very quickly. Some of the better degreasers in this category can be truly exceptional. Most will likely need to be diluted and come in one-gallon jugs.

Over $20: Most of these degreasers are designed for shop use, and not necessarily by a single person at home. They usually come in large containers and need to be heavily diluted, which is not always practical for at-home use. They can also be quite powerful, and some might even require special protective equipment to use. These are truly powerful cleaners that are going to give you a clean engine.

Key Features

Ingredients

The most important feature to consider when purchasing an engine degreaser is the ingredients inside. What an engine degreaser is made out of greatly influences how powerful it is. A product that isn’t very powerful isn’t going to do you much good. On the other hand, one that is too powerful is going to require a lot of diluting and can even be dangerous without the correct equipment. For home use, your best bet is going to be to choose something in the middle.

Fragrance

Many degreasers have added fragrances built in. All degreasers are going to smell. If you plan on driving your car anytime soon, you should choose one with at least a tolerable smell. Truthfully, some cleaners smell absolutely awful and will require you to drive with the window down for weeks. However, others smell mildly of citrus, which can be a welcome change depending on what your car smelled like before.

Other Considerations

Size: Many engine degreasers are available in bulk, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that you should buy more. When given enough time, most degreasers will eat through the container. You’re better off choosing an option that is just the amount you need. Remember to take into account whether or not the solution needs to be diluted when choosing what size to buy.

Versatility: While engine degreasers are appropriately designed for engines, many can also be used in other tough cleaning situations. They can be used to remove grease from tools, equipment, and even your bathroom. If you're planning to use a degreaser as an all-around, heavy-duty cleaner, be sure to choose one that is designed for such a job.

Best Engine Degreasers Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Engine Degreasers Overall: Aero Cosmetics Wash ALL Degreaser