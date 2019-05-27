Best Transmission Additives: Restore Your Transmission’s Health for Smoother Performance

Benefits of Transmission Additives

Stop transmission leaks . Having a transmission leak might seem like a minor issue, but its aftermath could be profound. A small transmission leak could cause your transmission system to operate poorly. Transmission fluid is corrosive, so having small leaks could damage parts close by. Therefore, investing in a good transmission additive will help minimize leaks.

When your transmission is working harder due to poor fluid, you will feel the effect not just in increased repairs but also in the noise that it makes. You will notice clacking, whirring, and other noises from your transmission. This will significantly reduce the quality of your ride. Adding a good transmission additive will help reduce the vibration and noises that you experience driving your vehicle. Prolong the life of your transmission system. Getting the right additive will help extend the life of your transmission system. Purchasing the right transmission treatment for your car will help lower its running temperature and prevent overheating. It will also help reduce the wear on parts and keep your transmission running properly.

Types of Transmission Additives

Manual Transmission Additives

Manual gears operate on a system that has two shafts with gears. These gears mesh together after user input through the gear stick and clutch. As a result, the manual transmission system creates a lot of heat, friction, and force when the two moving objects come together. Due to this, manual transmission fluid, as well as additives, need to be able to make the gears transition as smooth as possible to prevent damage to components as they shift. To achieve this, manual transmission fluids are more resistant to heat, have high viscosity, and can function under extreme pressure.

Automatic Transmission Additives

Automatic transmissions operate in a planetary system. Gears switch automatically depending on the demands of the engine. Automatic gears tend to be smaller and have more moving parts compared to a manual gearbox. Therefore, the automatic transmission fluid, as well as additives, are on a different level than manual gearbox fluid. Automatic transmission additives have low viscosity and anti-foaming properties and are resistant to heat.

Top Brands

Prolong Super Lubricants

Prolong Super Lubricants is an American company headquartered in California that deals in the manufacturing, sale, and global distribution of a line of high-performance automotive lubricants. Prolong’s history is the perfect example of an American success story. The company was founded back in the 1990s. The founders operated from the back of a small shop packing the products themselves. Several years later, Prolong Lubricants Inc now sells millions of high-performance lubricants all over the world. The company’s products are based on an extreme pressure lubricant additive that is used for metal lubrication, commonly known as anti-friction metal treatment (AFMT). One of its popular products is Prolong Super Lubricants PSL15000.

Lucas Oil Products Inc

Lucas Oil Products incorporated is an American company that deals in the manufacturing and distribution of automotive lubricants and additives. The company was founded back in 1989 by Forrest Lucas and his wife, Charlotte. The company manufactures engine oils, gear lubes, greases, and car care products. Lucas Oil Products Inc markets about 270 automotive formulations in 40 countries. Its original plant and headquarters are in Corona, Calif. It opened a new plant in Corydon, Ind. in 2003. One of its popular products is Lucas LUC10009.

Lubrication Specialties Inc.

Lubrication Specialties Inc. is an American company that deals in blending and distribution of lubricants and greases. It was founded back in 1997 by Chris Gabrelcik. Lubrication Specialties Inc. offers automotive products such as aftermarket additives, industrial oils, gear lubricants, engine oils, food grade lubricants, crystal greases, and other lubricants. Lubrication Specialties Inc. is popular for resolving problems for some of the largest companies in North America, including America Showa, Nucor Steel, Midwest Industries, etc. One of its popular products is Hot Shot’s Secret HSSTSE32Z.

Best Transmission Additive Pricing

Under $10: There are a variety of transmission additives retailing at this price. However, most of the transmission additives only offer basic functionality. Depending on the manufacturing company, transmission additives here are popular due to their basic use and affordable price.

The best transmission additives can be found at this price range. The transmission additives have much better composition and can be used for a wide range of applications, including transmission maintenance, heat reduction, valve lubrication, transmission failure, prevention of shudders, hard shifting, and power steering maintenance. Over $30: There aren’t a lot of transmission additives over $30. Additives at this price bracket are premium products manufactured with high-quality materials for superior performance. They can be used for multiple applications, have good ratings, and offer the best results.

Key Features

Transmission Compatibility

Start by checking your vehicle’s owner’s manual. It will show you what type of transmission fluid to use. Based on this information, you will be able to pick out the right additive. Using manual transmission additives on an automatic gearbox will have negative effects. Therefore, it’s essential that you check the product packaging for the right additive for your vehicle’s transmission system.

Transmission Fluid Type

Transmission fluids are available either in natural or synthetic forms, with synthetic transmission fluids being more popular on the market. It's important to find out what type of transmission fluid your system is using before purchasing an additive. Check the additive user instructions to find out if it is compatible with your transmission system’s fluid.

Additive Composition

The additive composition will determine the effectiveness of the product. Manufactures will use different ingredients to help boost the performance of their products. Getting a product with a good ingredient composition will offer better functionality and performance for your transmission.

Other Considerations

Quality: It's important to always stick to big brands and respected mid-sized company additives to ensure that you are getting premium products. It's tempting to buy cheaper import products or knock-offs, but they could end up costing more when you have to deal with transmission repairs.

Best Transmission Additive Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Transmission Additive Overall: Prolong Super Lubricants PSL15000