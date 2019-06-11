Best Power Steering Fluids: Great Choices for Operation and Protection

One of the best technologies added to vehicles over the years is power steering. In order to keep enhancing your driving experience, the system needs regular care and upkeep. Power steering fluid is a formulated hydraulic fluid that keeps your steering working and can even protect your car. Here are our top picks for power steering fluid.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

This power steering fluid does not work with all manufacturers and isn’t optimal for synthetic pumps.

Royal Purple maximizes performance, extends the lifespan of your vehicle, uses Proprietary Synerlec technology, and can be mixed with conventional power steering fluids.

This uniquely formulated power steering fluid is great for use across a wide range of vehicles and engine types.

This fluid does not work well with cars made in Asia, and it takes longer to see results compared to other oils.

Prestone's Power steering stop leak solution is made to mix with factory fluids, revitalizes dried O-rings, and uses anti-wear agents to preserve the steering system.

Does not last as long as some other fluids and doesn't work with every manufacturer.

This steering oil is universal, it extends the life of your steering system, and it stops fading and foaming to increase overall performance.

Benefits of Power Steering Fluid Ease of use. Power steering is a hydraulic power system made to help you turn your car with little effort. If you have a vehicle without power steering or your system brakes, it's a much more difficult process to drive around.

Power steering is a hydraulic power system made to help you turn your car with little effort. If you have a vehicle without power steering or your system brakes, it's a much more difficult process to drive around. Corrosion protection. Some power steering fluids have the added benefit of protecting the metal components in your steering system. This is great to help reduce the future costs of degraded materials.

Some power steering fluids have the added benefit of protecting the metal components in your steering system. This is great to help reduce the future costs of degraded materials. Stop leak capabilities. A power steering fluid that uses stop leak protection is also an excellent investment. These formulas use plasticizers to revitalize the rubber seals throughout your steering system. Types of Power Steering Fluid OEM Power Steering Fluids The term OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) is often used when talking about vehicle parts, but it is used with fluids as well. OEM-certified fluids are made by the same manufacturer as your car. This has several benefits compared to other power steering fluids. First off, you know the products will be compatible because they're made specifically for your make and model. Plus, if you're just topping off your power steering fluid, you know you're using the same fluids that are already in the vehicle's system. Third-Party Power Steering Fluids The other type of power steering fluid you can get is a third-party fluid. While some third-party power steering fluids may claim to work for all vehicles, most have specific brands they are compatible with. With these products, you run the risk of not protecting your vehicle with individualized coverage. In return, these fluids tend to be less expensive. Top Brands Honda The automotive giant has been producing motorcycles since 1948. Since then, it has grown and branched out into several segments, including automotive, motorsports, power equipment, and marine products. While selling all these popular products, it offers an assortment of additives to be used with its products, including the very popular Honda Power Steering Fluid. Lucas Oil For over 30 years, Lucas Oil Products, Inc. has been producing high-quality lubricants and additives. It got its start in a historic citrus processing plant in Corona, Calif. Over the years, it has grown and established itself as a top-selling additive line, which includes its successful Lucas Oil Power Steering Fluid. Mitsubishi Mitsubishi OEM Power Steering Fluid is a popular option among motorists. The company was officially established in 1970. Its origins, however, started 100 years earlier in Tokyo. Over the decades, the company grew and separated into different parts. Mitsubishi Motors developed from a ship manufacturing group of the original company, which made its first car in 1917. Power Steering Fluid Pricing Less than $15: Containers of 8- and 12-ounce power steering fluid are typically sold for under $15. The OEM fluids are going to be at the higher end of the range, while third-party fluids will be closer to $5 (depending on size). These smaller containers are good for topping off your power steering fluid.

Containers of 8- and 12-ounce power steering fluid are typically sold for under $15. The OEM fluids are going to be at the higher end of the range, while third-party fluids will be closer to $5 (depending on size). These smaller containers are good for topping off your power steering fluid. More than $15: The higher price range of power steering fluid will typically be for full gallon containers and packs of 12-ounce containers. While steering wheel fluid cost will depend on brand and quantity, you'll save money on overall dollars-per-ounce when buying in bulk. Also, if you're flushing the entire system, you'll need a higher quantity of fluid to refill it. Key Features Stop Leak While you need power steering fluid to keep the hydraulic power system working, some fluids add to their formula by including stop leak protection. This additive is made to rejuvenate the steering system's rubber seals while keeping the system working. These all-in-one solutions are great for performance and protection. Other Considerations Compatibility: If you opt for a third-party fluid, it's essential to know which vehicles the fluid was created for. Every bottle will tell you what manufacturers the fluid can be used with. It's important not to ignore these directions because each car has its own unique power steering needs.

If you opt for a third-party fluid, it's essential to know which vehicles the fluid was created for. Every bottle will tell you what manufacturers the fluid can be used with. It's important not to ignore these directions because each car has its own unique power steering needs. Longevity: One factor in deciding which power steering fluid is best for you is how long the steering oil will last. Some products are made to protect the steering system while keeping it properly lubricated. These oils may have shorter life spans compared to fluids that don't have protective agents.

One factor in deciding which power steering fluid is best for you is how long the steering oil will last. Some products are made to protect the steering system while keeping it properly lubricated. These oils may have shorter life spans compared to fluids that don't have protective agents. Transmission Fluid: Be aware of any power steering fluids that claim to also work with transmissions and brakes. While transmission fluid and brake fluid have similar qualities to power steering fluid, each product is specially designed for their respective systems. Using automatic transmission fluid instead of power steering fluid can damage certain components. Best Power Steering Fluid Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Power Steering Fluid Overall: Lucas Oil 10442 Power Steering Fluid

Amazon

For drivers looking for a universal power steering fluid, Lucas Oil makes one of the best steering wheel liquids you can buy. Lucas Oil’s power steering fluid can be used with a wide range of vehicle manufacturers. This comprehensive formula not only keeps your hydraulic system running but also actually protects against wear and tear. This rejuvenating formula can extend the life of your O-rings, seals, cylinders, pumps, and valves. It helps the overall health of your system by reducing the stiffness of rubber parts and reducing the friction in your power steering. This creates a noticeably improved driving experience. Lucas’ power steering fluid also stops fading and foaming, which can occur during high-performance situations. Despite being the best synthetic power steering fluid, Lucas Oil’s fluid has some shortcomings. Because of the added protective qualities, this power steering oil does not last as long as some other universal fluids. As with most third-party steering fluids, Lucas Oil's product cannot be used with every vehicle manufacturer. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Power Steering Fluid Value: Prestone AS261 Power Steering Fluid

Amazon

When it comes to price per ounce, no power steering fluid beats Prestone. One 32-ounce container is available for a lower price than most 8-ounce containers. This is also a third-party fluid, which means it can be used with several vehicle manufacturers, and it is made to mix with factory fluids. Aside from maintaining proper steering operation, this fluid also has added protective qualities. Prestone’s power steering fluid is made with stop leak capability. The high-quality steering oil uses fortified additives to revitalize dried seals to keep your power steering system performing at optimal levels. The formula has corrosion inhibitors that protect the metal components while also using anti-wear agents to preserve pieces of the power steering pump. Prestone is also great at clearing blockages and debris that can build up over time. While a great value, this power steering fluid is not perfect for every situation. It does not work with every vehicle; specifically, it's incompatible with most Asian manufacturers. Because of the added protective features, Prestone takes a while to start working compared to other fluids. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Power Steering Fluid Honorable Mention: Royal Purple ROY01326 MAX EZ Power Steering Fluid

Amazon