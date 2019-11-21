Best Oil Extractors: Drain Old Oil Neatly and Efficiently
Drain old oil quickly and neatly to improve the performance of your vehicle
- Best OverallEWK Fluid Extractor PumpSummarySummaryThis oil extractor is easy and efficient. It features pneumatic and manual modes that ensure the proper extraction of oil anywhere and anytime. Its hose can be lengthened, thus ensuring multiple applications.ProsPros
With a 1.6 liter per minute speed, this extractor is fast. The included different diameter tubes ensure no oil is left behind. It also comes with a valve and a safety cap.ConsCons
One disadvantage is that it may not work well with synthetic oil. Also, once you remove the adapter, there is no cap to seal the opening.
- Best ValueAir Power America fluid removing systemSummarySummary
If you are looking for a pocket-sized yet efficient extractor, this pick might impress you. It is portable and does not need electricity; therefore, it can be used on boats, cars, and bikes. It features a large-based container for safe and stable storage.ProsPros
It features a removable pump for stress-free storage. The container capacity is eight quarts. Additionally, its metal construction is durable.ConsCons
It requires continuous pumping, which is tiresome. Also, this extractor may not work on all cars.
- Honorable MentionHydro-Turf Oil ExtractorSummarySummary
This extractor uses vacuum pressure, so it can be used anywhere. Its sturdy container holds up to six liters, and it includes a spout for stress-free emptying.ProsPros
One advantage of this extractor is that it has a large-capacity reservoir that shows fluid volume conveniently. It is easy to use and can be used on various automobiles.ConsCons
The evacuation tube diameter is small, so it might not be fast enough. Also, the pump is not a screw on; therefore, you may need to hold it while pumping.