Best Oil Extractors: Drain Old Oil Neatly and Efficiently

Drain old oil quickly and neatly to improve the performance of your vehicle

By Robert Kimathi

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

One of the regular services a vehicle needs is the removal of old oil. This process can be time-consuming if done the traditional way. That’s why many car owners visit the mechanic regularly and pay handsomely to have their oil drained. We have assembled some of the best oil extractors on the market to help you remove old oil neatly and quickly on your own—without spending money on a mechanic.

  • Best Overall
    EWK Fluid Extractor Pump
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This oil extractor is easy and efficient. It features pneumatic and manual modes that ensure the proper extraction of oil anywhere and anytime. Its hose can be lengthened, thus ensuring multiple applications.
    Pros
    Pros

    With a 1.6 liter per minute speed, this extractor is fast. The included different diameter tubes ensure no oil is left behind. It also comes with a valve and a safety cap.

    Cons
    Cons

    One disadvantage is that it may not work well with synthetic oil. Also, once you remove the adapter, there is no cap to seal the opening.

  • Best Value
    Air Power America fluid removing system
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    If you are looking for a pocket-sized yet efficient extractor, this pick might impress you. It is portable and does not need electricity; therefore, it can be used on boats, cars, and bikes. It features a large-based container for safe and stable storage.

    Pros
    Pros

    It features a removable pump for stress-free storage. The container capacity is eight quarts. Additionally, its metal construction is durable.

    Cons
    Cons

    It requires continuous pumping, which is tiresome. Also, this extractor may not work on all cars.

  • Honorable Mention
    Hydro-Turf Oil Extractor
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This extractor uses vacuum pressure, so it can be used anywhere. Its sturdy container holds up to six liters, and it includes a spout for stress-free emptying.

    Pros
    Pros

    One advantage of this extractor is that it has a large-capacity reservoir that shows fluid volume conveniently. It is easy to use and can be used on various automobiles.

    Cons
    Cons

    The evacuation tube diameter is small, so it might not be fast enough. Also, the pump is not a screw on; therefore, you may need to hold it while pumping.

Tips

  • When buying an extractor, always consider safety, reservoir size, convenience, and portability. This will ensure that you get the best fit for your vehicle.
  • Since it can be hard to know which extractor is the best for your car, check independent reviews by customers as well as the manufacturer’s specifications.
  • Before extraction, ensure the oil is warm. This helps with oil thinning and reduces the time and stress on the vacuum.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need to change the oil in my car?

A: The primary purpose of oil is to lubricate moving parts and reduce friction. However, when the oil gets old, it loses this property and prevents your car from performing optimally. Changing the oil reduces heat on the engine, prevents wear and tear, and enhances performance.

Q: Why should I buy an oil extractor?

A: An oil extractor helps you change your automotive oil on your own, thereby saving you frequent trips to the local garage. It also saves you money.

Q: How often do I need to change the oil on my vehicle?

A: That depends on the oil type, car model, and your driving habits. However, many manufacturers recommend changing your oil every 5,000 miles.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best oil extractor is the EWK Fluid Extractor Pump. It features pneumatic and manual modes, and thus can be used anywhere and on a variety of automobiles. However, if you are on a tight budget, the Air Power America fluid removing system is a good choice. It is efficient, portable, and easy to use.

MORE TO READ