Best Steering Wheel Covers: Protect and Decorate Your Steering Wheel
Insulate your steering wheel from temperature extremes with our top choices for the best steering wheel covers
If you are a frequent driver, then you know how uncomfortable latching onto steering wheels can be. Your palms get sweaty, the steering wheel gets slippery, and you may even get blisters. Such discomfort can make you lose focus on the road, which can be risky. Manufacturers have come up with a plethora of steering wheel options that can relieve your discomfort. Follow our review on the best car steering wheel cover for a breakdown of a few options that you can check out.
Best Steering Wheel Cover Overall: SEG Direct Microfiber Steering Wheel Cover
Best Value Steering Wheel Cover: Rueesh Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover
Best Steering Wheel Cover Honorable Mention: Valleycomfy Steering Wheel Cover
Why Buy a Steering Wheel Cover?
- Maximum control. Most steering wheels get slippery after extended use. You may then start to notice that you don’t have the best grip on your wheel, and it gets worse when turning corners. Wheel covers give you the extra grip on your wheel, and you can effectively control the movement of your steering wheel at all times.
- Comfort. Most people get blisters from their standard steering wheels. The steering wheels also get too hot or too cold due to seasonal changes. Most steering wheel covers are comfortable to touch and protect your palms from the effects of a long drive or weather changes.
- Protection. Steering wheel covers prevent damage to your steering wheel often caused by extreme heat or normal wear. The cover keeps your vehicle’s steering wheel in good condition for a long time and can prevent further damage to an old steering wheel.
- Upgrade your interior. Covers hide the visibility of damaged steering wheels that make your interior look unattractive. Moreover, they complement the upholstery in your car to give your vehicle’s interior a new look.
- Enjoy long drives. Most steering wheel covers feature a soft padding or memory foam that makes the steering wheel comfortable to hold onto during long drives. Moreover, some covers come with thumb pads and finger grips, which are great features in reducing driver fatigue.
Types of Steering Wheel Covers
Leather Covers
Leather covers are durable and highly resistant to weather changes. They are also breathable and often provide good grip. However, you will get limited color selections with leather, and they are expensive.
Synthetic Covers
Synthetic covers include microfiber leather and PU leather. They possess similar characteristics to leather, but they don’t last as long. Nonetheless, synthetic covers are available in multiple color options and are the best for adding a touch of elegance to your car.
Cloth/Plush Covers
Some common types of cloth or plush covers are faux fleece or faux wool. They are designed for people who would like to warm up their steering wheels during the cold season. They come in a variety of colors.
Wooden Covers
Wooden covers are often attractive and look elegant as an automotive accessory. Most are not bulky, but they tend to fade with frequent exposure to the sun. They are designed to be custom fits; they are not as adjustable as other cover options.
Rubber Covers
Rubber covers are perfect for giving you extra grip on your steering wheel. They are not as durable as synthetic and leather covers, but they offer a snug fit to your steering wheel. In addition, most rubber covers are resistant to all-weather changes.
Top Brands
Valleycomfy
Valleycomfy is a market leader in steering wheel covers. It’s a manufacturer of automobile products and accessories such as car phone holders, car trunk organizers, tire covers, and steering wheel covers. Valleycomfy products follow current fashion trends, and a great example of one of its coolest steering wheel covers is the Valleycomfy Steering Wheel Cover.
Rueesh
Rueesh is an online-based distributor of microfiber leather steering wheel covers. It was founded in 2006 by a team of engineers dedicated to providing automotive enthusiasts with eco-friendly car accessories. Rueesh covers maintain a sporty look, and most are best sellers due to their great quality and affordability. One of its top-rated steering wheel covers is the Rueesh Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover.
SEG Direct
SEG Direct is another online-based designer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-quality synthetic steering wheel covers. The company has over 10 years of experience in the industry. Its products are eco-friendly. One of SEG Direct’s luxury steering wheel covers is the SEG Direct Microfiber Steering Wheel Cover.
FH Group
FH Group is an international manufacturer and supplier of seat covers, floor mats, steering wheel covers, and other automotive accessories. It has more than 10 years of experience in the automotive industry with its best-selling steering wheel cover being the FH Group FH2006.
Steering Wheel Cover Pricing
- Under $20: Go for this price range if you are looking for a decent cover to enhance grip on your steering wheel and to protect your hands from harsh weather conditions. Most covers here are made of cloth, rubber, and synthetic material, with the latter being the best type.
- Above $20: Expect to find genuine leather, wooden, and wheel wraps in this price range. The covers here are durable, and most are heat- and cold-resistant. Most are worth the extra bucks since they are from high-end brands and add a touch of elegance to your car’s interior.
Key Features
Size
You need to ensure that you get the right cover size for your vehicle. Otherwise, you may end up with a cover that slips off and doesn’t offer you a perfect grip. If you get a size too small, it may give you a hard time when installing it. If you manage to put it on, it may tear at it sides after some time.
Material
Most manufacturers make covers from synthetic leather since it’s a cheap material to produce and mimics most characteristics of real leather. However, leather is a great material since it’s easy to clean and durable. Other cheaper options are rubber, wood, cloth, and synthetic mesh.
Other Considerations
- Inner Layer: Go for a cover with an inner layer of rubber; it prevents the wheel from moving around when you are driving. The rubber also reduces friction between the cover and the steering wheel.
- Color: Light-colored covers bounce off heat and light and protect your hands from being scorched by the heat. Dark colors retain heat and are good for people living in cool regions. If you have a weather-resistant fabric, go for a color that complements your vehicle's interior.
- Grip: The cover should offer the best grip for easy control of the vehicle. Synthetic, rubber, and leather covers offer better grip than cloth covers. A cover with an embossed design also offers the driver extra grip for a longer time than a plain design.
Best Steering Wheel Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Steering Wheel Cover Overall: SEG Direct Microfiber Steering Wheel Cover
Our top pick is a luxurious car steering wheel cover designed to elevate the look of your car’s dashboard. It’s made of microfiber leather that is soft to the touch and doesn’t slip. The interior is made of sturdy rubber to keep the cover stable, especially when turning the wheel. Another unique feature is that the cover is odorless; it doesn’t give off that new leather smell. All the materials making up this product are eco-friendly and don’t contain any toxic substances.
The synthetic leather is designed with great absorption qualities; your palms won’t get slippery when you start sweating. The material has commendable breathability, and it’s resistant to heat, cold, and wear. It also offers a firm and comfortable grip; it doesn’t irritate your hands. The cover comes in eight different colors, and its lightweight design makes it suitable for long drives.
On the flip side though, the cover is difficult to install. Synthetic leather also shows signs of wear faster than genuine leather. The material is also not as heat-resistant as a high-end steering wheel cover should be. However, synthetic leather is one of the best steering wheel cover materials. The cover is recommended for wheels with a diameter of 14 to 15 inches.
Best Value Steering Wheel Cover: Rueesh Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover
This inexpensive Rueesh steering wheel cover offers an embossed finish to give the driver a firm grip. The cover is made of a premium microfiber material that’s soft and designed to massage the palms of the driver. Its anti-slip matte finish ensures that you can drive for long hours without your hand slipping.
The cover is cold- and wear-resistant. It protects your steering wheel from the damaging rays from the sun and its classy look gives new life to a worn-out wheel. The wheel has soft padding to promote a comfortable ride, and it’s designed to be a snug fit for mid-sized wheels. The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty on the cover.
The main drawback of this cover is that its embossed finish rubs uncomfortably on the palms. It may irritate your palm on a long drive. The cover is not heat-resistant and has a new leather smell that doesn’t go away. You may also have a hard time installing it; you’ll need to get the cover to stretch out before fitting it into the steering wheel.
Best Steering Wheel Cover Honorable Mention: Valleycomfy Steering Wheel Cover
We included Valleycomfy for anyone interested in a high-quality genuine leather cover. It’s a heavy-duty cover and has a masculine look to it. Its selling point is its heat and cold resistance properties; the cover remains cool despite changes in weather. The cover is soft and has a skid-proof lining that offers a reliable grip. The interior is made of natural rubber that is eco-friendly.
This Valleycomfy cover will give you an odor-free experience and its stylish design makes it a great accessory that complements any vehicle’s interior. The cover material is stitched to prevent wear and tear, and it has soft padding to increase comfort when driving. It’s available in several colors and is a universal fit for wheels with a diameter of 14.5 to 15 inches.
The manufacturer could improve on the packaging; the cover comes folded and the creases barely go away. It’s also a heavy-duty fabric and is uncomfortable for people with smaller hands. Being made of quality leather, expect to spend a few more dollars on this cover than with synthetic leather alternatives.
Tips
- Your cover’s finish will determine how you clean it. Most cloth steering wheel covers are machine-washable, but synthetic and genuine leather only need to be wiped down or given a gentle wash with leather shampoo.
- If you have a hard time installing a steering wheel cover, consider heating the inner lining with a hair dryer to expand it. It will then be easier to slide on the cover for a snug fit. However, if the cover has an inner rubber lining, take care not to overheat and melt the rubber.
- Consider buying a windshield cover to protect your steering wheel cover from harsh sun rays when your car is sitting idle. Some covers fade and lose their shape when exposed to sun rays for a long period of time.
FAQs
Q: How do I know what steering wheel cover size to buy?
A: Measure the diameter of your steering wheel with a tape measure. That is the distance from one far end of the steering wheel to the other. Then, measure the grip of the wheel and look for a wheel cover that conforms to your size specifications.
Q: Are steering wheel covers dangerous?
A: Only if you get a cover that’s too big for your wheel. A saggy cover is often slippery and could let you down at crucial moments when you need to have total control of your vehicle. On the other hand, a well-fitting cover that offers the right amount of grip is safe and will help you keep your hands on the steering wheel no matter how sweaty you get.
Q: How often should I change a steering wheel cover?
A: Change your steering wheel cover when it starts to show signs of wear and tear and ruins the aesthetics of your vehicle. You should also change it when the cover starts to lose its grip and feels slippery on your hands.
Q: What sizes of steering wheel covers are available?
A: Most medium-sized steering wheel covers come in sizes ranging from 14 to 15 inches. You can also get a heavy-duty cover for a truck that’s about 22 inches with a bigger grip circumference.
Final Thoughts
Our best pick is the SEG Direct Microfiber Steering Wheel Cover. We admire how it’s an eco-friendly product that has better qualities than some genuine leather covers.
Our value pick is the Rueesh Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover. It’s an affordable cover with non-slip features and an embossed design that provides maximum grip.
These are some of the best full steering wheel covers available for your vehicle. Tell us what you think in the comments below.
