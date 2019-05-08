Best Steering Wheel Covers: Protect and Decorate Your Steering Wheel 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you are a frequent driver, then you know how uncomfortable latching onto steering wheels can be. Your palms get sweaty, the steering wheel gets slippery, and you may even get blisters. Such discomfort can make you lose focus on the road, which can be risky. Manufacturers have come up with a plethora of steering wheel options that can relieve your discomfort. Follow our review on the best car steering wheel cover for a breakdown of a few options that you can check out.

Best Steering Wheel Cover Overall: SEG Direct Microfiber Steering Wheel Cover

Best Value Steering Wheel Cover: Rueesh Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover

Best Steering Wheel Cover Honorable Mention: Valleycomfy Steering Wheel Cover

Why Buy a Steering Wheel Cover?

Maximum control. Most steering wheels get slippery after extended use. You may then start to notice that you don’t have the best grip on your wheel, and it gets worse when turning corners. Wheel covers give you the extra grip on your wheel, and you can effectively control the movement of your steering wheel at all times.

Comfort. Most people get blisters from their standard steering wheels. The steering wheels also get too hot or too cold due to seasonal changes. Most steering wheel covers are comfortable to touch and protect your palms from the effects of a long drive or weather changes.

Protection. Steering wheel covers prevent damage to your steering wheel often caused by extreme heat or normal wear. The cover keeps your vehicle's steering wheel in good condition for a long time and can prevent further damage to an old steering wheel.

Upgrade your interior. Covers hide the visibility of damaged steering wheels that make your interior look unattractive. Moreover, they complement the upholstery in your car to give your vehicle's interior a new look.

Enjoy long drives. Most steering wheel covers feature a soft padding or memory foam that makes the steering wheel comfortable to hold onto during long drives. Moreover, some covers come with thumb pads and finger grips, which are great features in reducing driver fatigue.

Types of Steering Wheel Covers

Leather Covers

Leather covers are durable and highly resistant to weather changes. They are also breathable and often provide good grip. However, you will get limited color selections with leather, and they are expensive.

Synthetic Covers

Synthetic covers include microfiber leather and PU leather. They possess similar characteristics to leather, but they don’t last as long. Nonetheless, synthetic covers are available in multiple color options and are the best for adding a touch of elegance to your car.

Cloth/Plush Covers

Some common types of cloth or plush covers are faux fleece or faux wool. They are designed for people who would like to warm up their steering wheels during the cold season. They come in a variety of colors.

Wooden Covers

Wooden covers are often attractive and look elegant as an automotive accessory. Most are not bulky, but they tend to fade with frequent exposure to the sun. They are designed to be custom fits; they are not as adjustable as other cover options.

Rubber Covers

Rubber covers are perfect for giving you extra grip on your steering wheel. They are not as durable as synthetic and leather covers, but they offer a snug fit to your steering wheel. In addition, most rubber covers are resistant to all-weather changes.

Top Brands

Valleycomfy

Valleycomfy is a market leader in steering wheel covers. It’s a manufacturer of automobile products and accessories such as car phone holders, car trunk organizers, tire covers, and steering wheel covers. Valleycomfy products follow current fashion trends, and a great example of one of its coolest steering wheel covers is the Valleycomfy Steering Wheel Cover.

Rueesh

Rueesh is an online-based distributor of microfiber leather steering wheel covers. It was founded in 2006 by a team of engineers dedicated to providing automotive enthusiasts with eco-friendly car accessories. Rueesh covers maintain a sporty look, and most are best sellers due to their great quality and affordability. One of its top-rated steering wheel covers is the Rueesh Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover.

SEG Direct

SEG Direct is another online-based designer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-quality synthetic steering wheel covers. The company has over 10 years of experience in the industry. Its products are eco-friendly. One of SEG Direct’s luxury steering wheel covers is the SEG Direct Microfiber Steering Wheel Cover.

FH Group

FH Group is an international manufacturer and supplier of seat covers, floor mats, steering wheel covers, and other automotive accessories. It has more than 10 years of experience in the automotive industry with its best-selling steering wheel cover being the FH Group FH2006.

Steering Wheel Cover Pricing

Under $20: Go for this price range if you are looking for a decent cover to enhance grip on your steering wheel and to protect your hands from harsh weather conditions. Most covers here are made of cloth, rubber, and synthetic material, with the latter being the best type.

Above $20: Expect to find genuine leather, wooden, and wheel wraps in this price range. The covers here are durable, and most are heat- and cold-resistant. Most are worth the extra bucks since they are from high-end brands and add a touch of elegance to your car's interior.

Key Features

Size

You need to ensure that you get the right cover size for your vehicle. Otherwise, you may end up with a cover that slips off and doesn’t offer you a perfect grip. If you get a size too small, it may give you a hard time when installing it. If you manage to put it on, it may tear at it sides after some time.

Material

Most manufacturers make covers from synthetic leather since it’s a cheap material to produce and mimics most characteristics of real leather. However, leather is a great material since it’s easy to clean and durable. Other cheaper options are rubber, wood, cloth, and synthetic mesh.

Other Considerations

Inner Layer: Go for a cover with an inner layer of rubber; it prevents the wheel from moving around when you are driving. The rubber also reduces friction between the cover and the steering wheel.

Color: Light-colored covers bounce off heat and light and protect your hands from being scorched by the heat. Dark colors retain heat and are good for people living in cool regions. If you have a weather-resistant fabric, go for a color that complements your vehicle's interior.

Grip: The cover should offer the best grip for easy control of the vehicle. Synthetic, rubber, and leather covers offer better grip than cloth covers. A cover with an embossed design also offers the driver extra grip for a longer time than a plain design.

Best Steering Wheel Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Steering Wheel Cover Overall: SEG Direct Microfiber Steering Wheel Cover