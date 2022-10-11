The Best Prime Early Access Sale Tonneau Cover Deals
Protect your truck before winter hits with a tonneau cover.
Soon, as the seasons change, a tonneau cover will be a necessity for those who want to protect everything in their truck’s bed. And when you need one, they’ll probably be retailing at full price. So get yours now while they’re heavily discounted, and prepare your vehicle for winter.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2016-2022 Toyota Tacoma (37 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T1 Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2015-2020 Ford F-150 (31 percent off)
- Gator ETX Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Fits 2021 - 2022 Ford F-150 (20 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T1 Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2004-2008 Ford F-150 (9 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2015-2022 Chevy Colorado (22 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2007-2013 Toyota Tundra (17 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover for 2019-2022 Ram (28 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T1 Roll Up Truck Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2014-2018 Chevy Silverado (28 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2019-2022 Chevy Silverado (28 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T1 Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 1988-2006 Chevy Silverado (37 percent off)
- Gator ETX Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Fits 2014 - 2019 Ltd/Lgcy Chevy/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 (20 percent off)
- Gator ETX Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Fits 2019 - 2022 Chevy/GMC Silverado/Sierra (7 percent off)
- Fixxpertise Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Fits Ford Ranger 2019-2022 5-Foot Truck Bed (12 percent off)
- Alien Sunshade Jeep Gladiator Bed Cover (20 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T1 Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 1982-2013 Ford Ranger and 1994-2010 Mazda B-Series (19 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2017-2022 Nissan Titan (15 percent off)
- Tyger Auto T1 Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2002-2018 Dodge Ram 1500 (10 percent off)
If you don’t see a tonneau cover that fits your truck, let us know in the comments, and we’ll make it our business to find one.
