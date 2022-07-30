Best Moving Truck Rental Companies

When you’re young, moving is as easy as plying a few friends with beer and pizza and borrowing somebody’s pickup truck. Getting older complicates the whole process. Having more stuff, a larger family, fewer friends, and less energy, along with more fragile bones, makes moving a real pain, so the trusty pickup truck might not be the best option for your needs. That’s where moving companies come in.

The Drive’s editors have moved a few times in their lives, and have rented a variety of trucks across the country. And while renting a moving truck is far from the most exciting thing you can do, having the space and power to move all of your junk is worth the effort.

In order to help you figure out which company deserves your hard-earned cash, we’ve gathered a list of our favorite moving truck rental companies with an eye on experience, selection, and convenience. Let’s get rolling.

Our Methodology

The Drive’s editors combine years of experience renting trucks with deep research to find the truck rental companies that provide the best service with the most convenience and value. We chose to avoid smaller regional rental companies in favor of those that we can feel confident recommending. This roundup is based on customer reviews, a company’s rental options, and pricing.

Though cost is certainly important, our selections don't focus entirely on price. The rental experience and auxiliary services are important, so the best rental company isn't necessarily the cheapest option.

Penske

Penske is a large national moving truck provider. The company operates locations in all 50 states and Canada, and offers one-way rentals with unlimited mileage limits. Might not work if you’re moving to Hawaii but it’s worth a shot. While its fleet isn’t as expansive as U-Haul’s Penske promises that its trucks are the newest in the business, so you’ll have a nice clean ride to your destination. Penske’s truck sizes include:

Cargo van

12-foot truck

16-foot truck

22-foot truck

26-foot truck

In addition to generous rental policies for one-way trips, Penske offers several discount programs, including a AAA discount, military discount, and college student pricing.

Takeaways

Trucks: Five sizes

Five sizes Largest Truck: 1,700 cubic feet

1,700 cubic feet Price Level: Expensive

Pros

Best value for larger trucks

Multiple discounts available

One-way rentals offer unlimited mileage

Cons

Truck selection is not as broad as others

Not as many locations as some competitors

Some rentals are far pricier than the competition

U-Haul

U-Haul is the most recognizable name in moving trucks, and for good reason. The company’s overdone paint work and low advertised pricing make it impossible to ignore. There’s also no missing U-Haul’s physical footprint, as the company operates stores in all states, and many include self-storage services, trailer rentals, and retail operations with moving supplies. U-Haul says it works with truck manufacturers to design load floors and other components that cater to residential moving rather than commercial purposes.

Truck sizes include:

Pickup truck

Cargo van

10-foot truck

15-foot truck

17-foot truck

20-foot truck

26-foot truck

U-Haul does not offer as many discount programs as others, but the company’s massive vehicle fleets mean that it’s less susceptible to demand-related price changes. It’s also important to note that more selection means there’s more chance you’ll find the truck you need.

Takeaways

Trucks: Seven sizes

Seven sizes Largest Truck: 1,682 cubic feet

1,682 cubic feet Price Level: Value

Pros

There are U-Haul locations literally everywhere

Large selection of truck prices

Great local prices

Stores are one-stop shops for moving supplies

One-way rentals available

Cons

Plenty of negative customer reviews

Not as many discounts available

Confusing reservation process

Budget

You may know Budget as a car rental company at the airport but it also offers moving trucks from its extensive network of locations across the country. Budget’s per-mile pricing can be as much as half or more of the cost of its competitors, making it one of the best values and an excellent choice for local moves. That said, the math doesn’t stay as compelling for longer trips.

Budget’s rental fleet includes:

Cargo van

12-foot truck

16-foot truck

26-foot truck

Budget’s list of available discounts is long and includes price reductions for police and first responders, students, military, AARP members, and more.

Takeaways

Trucks: Four sizes

Four sizes Largest Truck: 1,698 cubic feet

1,698 cubic feet Price Level: Mid-range

Pros

Plenty of discounts

Seasonal rates

Cost-effective for local or shorter moves

Full-size pickups available

One-way rentals available

Cons

Smaller fleet than rivals

Not many physical locations

Mixed customer service reviews

Home Depot

Yes, Home Depot rents moving trucks, though your rental may end up coming from Penske. The home improvement giant partners with the truck rental company to provide services for longer moves, which can be helpful if your local area doesn’t have many other options. Home Depot’s in-house fleet includes a pickup truck, a flatbed, and cargo vans, and the smaller vehicles can be great for cheap, quick in-town moves.

Home Depot’s rental choices include:

Full-size pickup (F-250 or similar)

Flatbed truck with 10-foot bed

Cargo vans

12-foot truck (Penske)

16-foot truck (Penske)

22-foot truck (Penske)

Takeaways

Trucks: Eight sizes

Eight sizes Largest Truck: 1,698 cubic feet

1,698 cubic feet Price Level: Budget

Pros

Local moves can be super cheap

Three smaller truck sizes

Convenient locations

One-way rentals available through Penske

Cons

Trucks come from Penske

Not as many sizes or additional services offered

Some moves can be much more expensive than the competition

Two Men and a Truck

Two Men and a Truck is not a rental service, as the company provides full-service moves, home staging, and plenty of other related services. However, if you’re looking to move and have any doubts about your ability to get the job done yourself with a few beer- and pizza-motivated friends, a company like Two Men and a Truck can be your lifesaver. If you need storage and other services, Two Men locations offer solutions. We chose the company because of its popularity and widespread availability, but you may find a local moving company with better rates and more agreeable service.

Though it’s nice having someone do the moving for you, it’s important to remember that costs can add up quickly. If you need boxes, fragile items moved, or other specialty services, the bill you see at the end of your move may be shocking. Of course, convenience is an upgrade many people are willing to pay for.

Takeaways

Trucks: Varies

Varies Largest Truck: Whole-home moves available

Whole-home moves available Price Level: Expensive

Pros

Have someone else do the hard work

Quotes and reservation process very simple

Plenty of additional services available

Operates in 46 states

Cons

Gets expensive fast

No locations in four states

Reviews shift from location to location

Our Verdict on Moving Truck Rental Companies

Renting a moving truck certainly isn’t the most fun thing to spend money on, but some companies make it easier than others. Penske and U-Haul are the two biggest names in the business because they make the process easy and they’re large enough to fix problems when they go wrong. That said, the fine print is where things can go sideways and all rental companies have plenty of it.

What to Consider When Buying Moving Truck Rental Companies

Renting a car is one thing but renting a large truck can be a shocking experience if you’re not used to piloting such a vehicle. If this is your first experience behind the wheel of a large truck, make sure you’re able to take the time you need to understand how it reacts to inputs and handles on the road.

Here are a few other considerations you should think about before you sign on the dotted line.

How Do I Avoid Truck Rental Scams?

While there seem to be more scams involving moving companies than there are with truck rentals, it’s still important to be vigilant when getting ready to move.

Make sure you are using a reputable company for rentals and try to avoid shady discount sites or programs

Carefully read your paperwork and understand the terms

Use a credit card with fraud protection instead of a debit card or cash

What is Considered Peak Truck Rental Season?

Some people are lucky enough to live in a place with relatively comfortable weather year-round, but for everyone else, there are seasons to contend with. That makes summer the most popular moving season and peak truck rental season, with as much as 70 percent of annual moves taking place during the warmer months.

What is the Difference Between In-Town and Long-Distance Truck Rental?

In-town truck rentals involve short trips between locations and a return to the same rental location. These moves can be quite cheap, as some rental companies charge a small per-mile fee on top of a rental charge. At the end of the move, the truck is returned to the same location.

Long-distance rentals usually involve one-way trucks that are rented in one location and returned at the destination. Many rental companies set flat-rate prices for these trips instead of charging by the mile.

Moving Truck Rental Companies Pricing

Local moves are generally more affordable than longer trips and can cost as little as $100 or so, depending on the truck and location. Longer moves can cost up to $2,000 or more, especially if you have an assisted move or if you’ve added services to your rental.

FAQs

