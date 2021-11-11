If you’re like most drivers, the garage is the most used entrance to your home. So, it makes sense that you want to get in and out of it easily and from the comfort of your warm, dry vehicle. No one enjoys getting out in the pouring rain, pitch black, or driving snow to struggle to get their garage door up or down. Today’s garage door openers provide a powerful and reliable function at affordable prices. With so many to choose from, we’ve compiled a list of our favorites and put together a handy buying guide to help you know exactly what to look for.

This smart garage opener has corner-to-corner lighting through its three, 100-lumen LED lights for super bright illumination at night. It's also compatible with your Amazon Prime account.

This garage door opener features a durable anti-break-in chain drive. It is quiet and has a powerful DC motor. You can use it with or without Wi-Fi.

This garage door opener adds convenience with the ability to pair it with a smartphone. It also includes remote controls and a backup battery.

When it comes to choosing a reliable and efficiently functioning garage door opener, there are plenty of great options to choose from as well as lots of less-than-stellar models. In order to narrow the playing field, we decided to look at name brands that most people are already familiar with. These companies have a solid track record of providing reliable, durable, and high-quality products. We wanted to provide a variety of pricing options to suit any budget. We also tried to include only those options that feature high-tech accessories and smartphone compatibility. For more about our selection criteria and methodology, check out The Drive’s Gear About page .

The remotes come preprogrammed and ready to use, though the Aladdin Connect technology lets you control the opener from your smartphone, which is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa voice control apps. You don’t need any hardware for installation. The downside is that the Aladdin Connect technology can be cumbersome to use as you have to direct Alexa or Google Assistant to tell it to open or close the garage door. And Genie’s customer support isn’t what some call the best, so if your unit malfunctions, you may have trouble cashing in on that warranty.

The Genie StealthDrive Connect is a smart garage door opener equipped with a battery backup so it continues working even when the power goes off. Without power, the battery can deliver up to 50 cycles. Genie gives a limited lifetime warranty for the motor and belt, a five-year warranty for the parts, and a one-year warranty for the accessories. It features a quiet 1.25-horsepower DC motor, and combined with the steel-reinforced belt drive, it’s ideal for garages next to living quarters or in shared spaces such as duplexes.

The opener’s LCD display guides you through programming and also points out any installation errors, helping with troubleshooting. It also comes with a sectional rail that can be used on garage doors as long as seven feet, and its powerful DC motor makes for extremely quiet operation. We also like the Soft Start and Stop feature, which is said to maximize the lifespan of the opener’s mechanical parts. However, the opener’s chain is not of high quality and may break over time. Additionally, the LEDs might be too bright for light-sensitive eyes.

There are many things to appreciate about the Skylink Atoms Garage Door Opener, including it featuring a super-bright, long-lasting 12-watt LEDs, ensuring your garage and its pathway are well lit. The opener’s snap-in infrared sensor is easy to install and guarantees safety, as does the anti-break-in chain drive. This garage door opener is designed for easy installation, so you can install it on your own (or with a friend) relatively easily and quickly.

The unit is designed for use on seven-foot-high garage doors, but an extension kit is available for larger doors. The opener comes with safety sensors, two remote controls, a wireless keypad, and a full-function wall control. One downside is that this unit is one of the priciest on our list. The company also charges a fee to use this opener with its app.

This smart garage opener has corner-to-corner lighting through its three, 100-lumen LED lights, ensuring visibility and safety at night. With its top-of-the-line technology, users can open and close the garage using the myQ app on their smartphones. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can even opt to have your packages securely delivered right inside your garage by linking your Amazon account to the myQ app. The 1.25-horsepower motor provides significant and reliable action, and the battery backup allows users to open the door even in a power outage.

One drawback is that you may find it difficult to use the app on your Android smartphone. The opener may also produce some noise, which may be distracting if your living quarters are next to the garage. And if your garage door is taller than seven feet, you will need an extension kit.

If you want the smartest garage door opener you can get in terms of technology, check out the Centurion Two-Car Garage Door Opener as it offers far more automation than any opener on this list. You connect it to your laptop, tablet, Apple watch, smartphone, and smart speakers such as Amazon’s Echo or Google Assistant. Once you do, you can control it from just about anywhere and can share access with an unlimited number of users. Its 1.25-horsepower motor offers safety, security, and reliability, and has been designed with security in mind with a motion-activated 200-watt LED security lighting system.

Tri-band technology allows you to operate the remote from a distance of 1,500 feet, making it easier for you to enter and exit your garage. The online installation videos, snap-lock rail system, and pre-programmed remote make the opener easy to install. You don’t have to worry about the opener not operating during a power outage because it comes with battery backup.

If you want a super quiet and smart garage door opener, consider the Chamberlain Smartphone-Controlled Garage Door Opener. MyQ technology allows you to control your garage door from anywhere using your smartphoneThe opener features a 1.25-horsepower motor and offers high lifting capacity for top performance in extreme conditions. However, it functions quietly compared to other high-powered models on the market, making it a good choice for multi-unit condos and homes.

The included smartphone app and WiFi connectivity allow you to control and monitor your garage door from anywhere. This unit also comes with two remotes and features an anti-break-in drive system and passcode-protected remote function. We also like the automatic timer to close feature that prevents the door from being left open by mistake. One complaint about this unit is the short range of the remote control compared with other models.

Another great option for a powerful yet quiet garage door opener is the Skylink Atoms ¾-HP Garage Door Opener. This model is a .75-horsepower DC motor that features a heavy-duty chain drive for strong lifting power. It’s got an intuitive soft-start feature that builds up to full speed and slows down before reaching its end point to minimize vibration and damage to components. This smart garage door opener comes ready to pair with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT without any monthly fees.

You also get wireless keypad entry and two three-button remote controls for easy access from up to 1,500 feet away. The motion detecting control panel automatically turns lights on for added safety, and it lets you easily program your remotes, keypad, and myQ lighting accessories. The myQ app also allows you to control the garage door from anywhere, get real-time notifications on your phone, and share access securely with up to three people. You can even get in-garage Amazon delivery. The one drawback to this high-tech garage door opener is its killer price tag.

The Chamberlain Secure-View Garage Door Opener is one of the most high-tech garage door openers on the market. This model is equipped with a built-in motion-activated camera that automatically streams HD video from the garage to your smartphone. You can adjust the camera up to 360 degrees for maximum viewing angle, and it’s even equipped with a glare-resistant night-vision lens for added clarity in low-light conditions. It’s got a strong and powerful 1.25-horsepower motor that easily lifts even heavier doors.

This model is equipped with a 24-volt DC motor that’s able to easily and quietly lift garage doors that weigh up to 850 pounds. It features a Safe-T-Pulse internal slack cable monitor that automatically measures and checks the slack in the lifting cables electronically to ensure safe and reliable door operation. The one complaint about this unit is that it opens and closes your garage door slower than other units available.

If you’ve got a garage in which headroom is a concern, check out the Genie Wall-Mount Garage Door Opener. It’s a great option for garages with vaulted ceilings, ceiling-mounted storage, or taller vehicles that don’t accommodate a ceiling-mounted garage door opener. Measuring just 6.8 x 14.5 x 9 inches, this is one of the smallest wall-mounted garage door openers on the market.

It also has a 1,500-lumen LED and automatically deadbolts your garage door after closing for added safety and security. It allows Amazon Prime members to opt for in-garage delivery of packages, minimizing the risk of package theft. One of the biggest drawbacks to this well-designed garage door opener is its hefty price tag.

If you’ve got a large and cumbersome garage door, not just any garage door opener will suffice, that’s why we recommend the Liftmaster Jackshaft Garage Door Opener. This heavy-duty system is capable of opening garage doors that weigh up to 850 pounds with ease. This unit features a battery backup that allows it to function even during a power failure. The wall-mount design is a great space saver and an ideal option if you have a garage with a vaulted ceiling. This unit is also W-Fi ready and compatible with the myQ app, which allows you to control the door from anywhere.

Our Verdict on Garage Door Openers

The Genie StealthDrive Garage Door Opener is our top pick for the best overall garage door opener. This garage door opener adds convenience with the ability to pair it with a smartphone over Wi-Fi, and it includes remotes and a backup battery in case of power outages, all at a reasonable price point.

For a more budget-friendly option, check out the SkyLink Atoms Garage Door Opener. It’s an affordable option that’s also powerful, durable, and Wi-Fi ready.

What to Consider When Buying a Garage Door Opener

You can’t just buy any old garage door opener and expect it to meet your needs. Our informative buying guide will walk you through all the necessary features and things to consider to ensure that you get the best garage door opener for you.

Types of Garage Door Openers

Belt drive

A belt-driven garage door opener uses a rubber belt to move the door, which results in a smoother, quieter operation. The rubber belt is reinforced with steel and is very strong and durable. There is no metal-on-metal contact, which minimizes vibrations. This type of garage door opener is a good option for homes that have bedrooms or living rooms located next to the garage. It has fewer maintenance needs because it’s designed with fewer moving parts. The downside is that it's more expensive.

Chain drive

To raise or lower the garage door, a chain-driven garage door opener uses a metal chain connected to the motor to drive the trolley. A chain-drive opener is the most common and the most affordable. It is also compatible with most garage doors. However, it’s noisier and generates more vibrations than other openers. This is because there is more metal-to-metal contact. This garage door opener is ideal for detached garages or those that aren’t located next to living quarters. To run smoothly, its metal chain requires regular maintenance.

Screw drive

This garage door opener’s lifting mechanism uses a threaded steel rod to open or close the door. The rotating rod steers the trolley on the track to lower or raise the door. Like a belt drive opener, this opener requires little maintenance since it has fewer moving parts. It is not as noisy as a chain-drive opener but is louder than a belt-drive opener. It is also not as fast as a chain-drive garage door opener. However, it has the most power output because its direct drive system moves more power from the motor, and there’s no gear-reduction system.

Garage Door Opener Key Features

Smart technology

Modern garage door openers are equipped with numerous features for convenience, including so-called smart technology. An automatic garage door opener featuring smart technology can be controlled using a smartphone, computer, or in-home smart speaker.

Horsepower

The lifting power of a garage door opener is measured in horsepower. The horsepower determines the speed at which the garage door opens. This usually depends on how heavy and large the garage door is. Openers with .5 horsepower are the most popular as they can lift garage doors in most homes, but higher-powered openers are available.

Noise level

The size and type of opener determines the amount of noise the door produces. If you are looking for a garage door opener that doesn’t produce any noise, get a jackshaft or a belt-drive garage door opener. These are the quietest of all openers. Chain-drive garage door openers are the noisiest.

Security features

Look for a garage door opener that offers security features that will protect you and your family from dangerous malfunctions. Your garage door opener should come equipped with sensors that automatically stop the door from closing if a child, pet, or obstacle gets in the way. Rolling security codes in each remote prevent thieves or intruders from figuring out how to enter your garage without permission. Bright LED lights on the door opener will ensure safety by illuminating your garage brightly at night. Emergency battery power will allow your garage door opener to work, even in a power failure.

Garage Door Opener Brands to Know

Genie

Originally known as the Alliance Manufacturing Co., Genie was founded in 1923 in Alliance, Ohio. The company produced its first garage door opener in 1954 and named it Genie. It was a residential, radio-controlled opener. In 1958, the company made its first screw-drive opener. The company changed its name to Genie Home Products in 1985, and in 1994, it was bought by the Overhead Door Corporation. The company headquarters are in Mount Hope, Ohio.

Chamberlain

Chamberlain Group is the corporate parent company of Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Grifco, and Merlin. Chamberlain’s products have interchangeable gears and circuit boards. The brand’s myQ technology is featured in its garage door openers and is available as a smartphone application. It can be added to a Wi-Fi network, allowing you to remotely control your garage door opener.

Skylink

Located in Vietnam, Skylink Manufacturing has been around since 1990. It has satellite offices in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Ontario, California.

Garage Door Opener Pricing

If you’re in the market for a new garage door opener, there are several options to fit any budget. For less than $200, you can get a straightforward, reliable door opener that is suitable for most residential applications. It won’t come with a lot of bells and whistles, such as smartphone and Wi-Fi compatibility, but it will get the job done without a huge financial investment. Between $250 and $350 is where the majority of today’s heavy-duty, smart garage door openers can be found. These will offer remote opening via a smartphone app, Wi-Fi capability, and solid warranties. For more than $350, you can find garage door openers that come equipped with HD cameras, heavy-duty components that are suitable for opening heavier, larger garage doors, and added security features.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and garage door openers. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

If you’re replacing an older, noisy garage door opener, consider a quieter functioning belt-driven garage door opener over the noisier chain-driven options.

Look for a garage door opener that comes backed by a minimum one-year warranty and a five-year parts warranty for added investment protection.

Regularly lubricating hinges, springs, and rollers on your garage door opener will greatly extend its lifespan and minimize noisy functioning.

Occasionally test your garage door’s balance to ensure that the motor doesn’t have to work too hard to lift an unbalanced door, thus shortening its lifespan.

Check and clear the tracks for your garage door to ensure smooth, unhindered opening and closing of your door.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q: How do I install a garage door opener?

Most of today’s garage door openers come with all necessary mounting brackets and hardware in order for you to install it easily on your own or with the help of a partner. Some companies will even provide links to online tutorials or videos to walk you through the process.

Q: Do garage door openers have a weight limit?

Yes. You will need to know the full weight of your garage door before purchasing and installing a new opener to ensure it can open it properly.

Q: What interferes with my garage door opener remote?

If you’ve noticed that your garage door opener’s range is shorter or less reliable than it once was, this could be due to increased radio frequency interference in and around your home. This can be caused by a lot of home appliances, electrical transformers, the presence of power lines, and nearby military bases. Minimize interference by limiting the amount of electronic devices that are in your garage.