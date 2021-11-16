Anyone in urban centers will be familiar with the rise in popularity of adult electric scooters. These lightweight, energy-efficient, compact methods of transportation are revolutionizing people’s daily commutes and minimizing the reliance on public transportation. Not only are they environmentally friendly, but electric scooters can be an affordable option for getting around town. They’re also a fun way to explore parks or trail systems. If you’re looking for a reliable, low-maintenance way to get around town, we’ve got the ideal solution with our list of high-quality electric scooters and our handy buying guide that will help you know exactly what to look for to ensure you get the perfect scooter for you.

When it comes to choosing the crème de la crème of electric scooters for adults, the options are many. In order to narrow the playing field, we decided to look at name brands that most people are already familiar with. These companies have a solid track record of providing reliable, comfortable, and high-quality gear. We wanted to provide a variety of different electric scooter styles to suit all sorts of road conditions, commuter needs, and personal preferences versus just sticking to something like foldable electric scooters. We also tried to offer diversity in pricing so that there would be a good option to suit any budget. For more about our selection criteria and methodology, check out The Drive’s Gear About page .

One drawback is that this model only has a 12-mile range, which certainly isn’t the longest on our list, but is still fine for most urban commutes. It does allow for 40 minutes of continuous use before needing a recharge, which is pretty standard on most electric scooters today. We also like the clever and thoughtful detachable basket that lets you easily tote accessories and gear wherever you go. The other drawback is that this model is much heavier and less portable than some of our other options.

When it comes to comfort and practicality over long distances you need a seat, and it’s hard to look past the Razor EcoSmart Metro in this category. It comes with a soft padded seat as standard and the wide deck is made from bamboo. Between the seat and the deck, it’s designed for an exceptionally comfortable ride. Adding to the EcoSmart Metro’s comfy ride are its air-filled 16-inch pneumatic tires, which are also good over loose terrain. A twist-grip hand throttle controls this scooter’s 500W high-torque, chain-driven motor that propels it to a top speed of 18 mph.

Mounted to the front is a headlight, which has been upgraded to give you bright illumination in low light conditions. It has an easy-to-carry weight of 26 pounds, making it a great option for those who have part of their commute on public transportation. The downside is the rather small and uncomfortable 8.5-inch air-filled tires. You feel lots of cracks and bumps in the road on these tires. However, for this wicked price point, it’s tough to complain too much.

If you’re looking for a super budget-friendly model, consider the Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter. It’s hard to believe just how much this scooter packs in for its price point. Its 250-watt motor brings it up to a top speed of 15.5 mph with a max payload capacity of 220 pounds, and it can tackle hills with a gradient of up to 14 degrees. For anyone looking to commute on an electric scooter, this model’s innovative portable folding design makes it a breeze to store in your office or an overhead compartment. Its high-capacity 5.2aH battery gives it a range of up to 12.5 miles, with a quick recharge time of only four hours.

This scooter is loaded with high-tech features like cruise control, selectable riding modes, an LED display, and BlueTooth capabilities. There’s also a built-in charging cord, so you can charge on the go. The drawback to this well-designed option is its hefty price tag. This scooter is definitely a financial investment compared to some of its competition. It’s also very limited in color options, available only in muted color schemes that may be difficult for oncoming traffic to spot from a distance.

There are long-range electric scooters and then there’s the Segway Ninebot Max G30P. This scooter has an astonishing 40.4-mile range courtesy of a massive 551W battery pack that takes 6 hours to fully recharge. Segway hasn’t dialed down this model’s speed to achieve an extra few miles. Its 350W motor, which peaks at 800W, gives it a top speed of 18.6 mph and allows it to climb hills with gradients up to 20 degrees. Front and rear anti-lock brakes ensure the Ninebot Max comes to a hassle-free stop.

One thing we like about this scooter versus some of its competition is the decently sized 10-inch self-healing pneumatic tires. These dual-density wheels are wider than many and can even withstand several punctures and keep on going. It’s got a strong dual braking system for quick and reliable stopping. The one drawback is at 40 pounds, it’s less lightweight and portable than some other options.

The Hiboy MAX3 Electric Scooter deserves a nod for being an excellent middle-of-the-road electric commuter scooter. It’s equipped with a strong 350-watt motor that gives this model an impressive top speed of 18 mph. It’s able to tackle grades up to 15 percent and can go up to 17 miles before needing a recharge. With this scooter, you also get three separate ride modes that allow you to customize your commuting experience. It’s got the standard maximum weight capacity of 220 pounds.

There are front and rear shock absorbers as well as 10-inch off-road tires, making this scooter handle well over uneven terrain. It comes with a seat as standard but it’s removable. It features colorful lights that run along the chassis, which some people may think is a bit much. The bright head and tail lights are great for nighttime riding. The one drawback to this scooter is that it’s not as easily portable as some others, but it more than makes up for that in comfort and speed.

Most electric scooters can’t claim to be fast, but the EverCross HB24 isn’t like most electric scooters. This model is powered by a powerful 800 W motor that propels it to its 28 mph top speed and can conquer hills that have inclines of up to 40 degrees while carrying a maximum load of 330 pounds, making it a great option for larger adults. A high-capacity (48V) battery gives the HB24 a range of up to 31 miles in specific conditions—one of the highest on this list—which takes up to six hours to fully recharge.

It features front and rear 10-inch vacuum tires that have a reliable and grippy tread for safe driving in wet conditions. Super bright front and rear LED lights ensure that you are seen by oncoming traffic. The dual braking system also allows for confident and quick stopping and this scooter can support a max rider weight of up to 220 pounds. It folds down for easy transportation, but at 58 pounds, it’s definitely not the choice for anyone who has a partial commute on public transportation. The deck of the scooter could also stand to be constructed to be more heavy-duty.

The Okai Beetle Electric Scooter with Seat is designed after the classic scooter style that is still so popular. This environmentally friendly electric scooter comes with a 350-watt rear brushless gearless motor that gives you an impressive range of up to 25 miles and can handle inclines of up to 20 percent with ease. It tops out at a maximum speed of 15.5 mph, which isn’t the fastest scooter around, but still sufficient to get around most compact urban spaces. You can customize your electronic display with the Android or iOS apps. This scooter even comes equipped with cruise control.

This model can handle steeper 20 degree grades, which is much stronger than a lot of its competition, and folds down quickly and easily for fast and hassle-free transportation. The tires could stand to be larger and more durable and this model only comes equipped with a front brake, so be cautious of quick stops.

Whether you’re going on a camping trip or spending a week in Europe, the lightweight iSinwheel Electric Scooter for Adults is the perfect partner. The scales stop at just 27 pounds, making it a solid contender for a lightweight option. This scooter is powered by a 350-watt high-speed brushless motor that gives it a top speed of 18.6 mph, which is more than enough to get around. Its lithium-ion battery pack gives it a decent 15.5 mile range and a respectable recharge time of 3-5 hours. There are three-speed modes and all rider information is shown on a handlebar-mounted LCD unit.

Dual front and rear suspension gives you a forgiving, smooth ride. This scooter has a max load capacity of 286 pounds, so it’s well-suited to most adults, and the lithium-ion battery is durable and long-lasting, but it does take 7-9 hours to fully recharge. This beast of a scooter can handle grades up to 35 percent, making it one of the toughest scooters on our list. Two drawbacks have to be the exorbitant price point and heavy weight of 61 pounds. However, if you’re looking to cover some serious ground, this is the scooter for you.

The new Hiboy Titan PRO Foldable Electric Scooter has been upgraded from previous models specifically to take on off-road riding. It’s equipped with an impressive 2,400-watt brushless DC motor that offers an incredible top speed of up to 32 mph and a maximum range of up to 40 miles. Front and rear 10-inch pneumatic tires have a more aggressive tread pattern than many other scooters on the market. This allows you to easily travers rougher and less forgiving terrain with confidence.

Not only does this scooter come equipped with a dual electric and mechanical braking system, but you also get a new magnetic braking technology for added peace of mind. Another great feature for commuters is the fact that this scooter is quick and easy to fold and weighs in at 36 pounds, making it a good solution for people who have part of their commute on the subway or bus. This scooter is a little on the pricey side, and its understated basic dark gray coloring makes it stand out less in crowded city streets than some other models.

If you’re a career commuter, the Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Kick Scooter deserves your consideration, as it features dual lithium-ion batteries that boasts up to 700 watts of power. This gives you a respectable top speed of 18.6 mph and a range of up to 28 miles, making this an ideal option for urban streets. Like many other scooters on our list, it offers a max rider weight of 220 pounds and the 9-inch wheels and front suspension are a great setup for navigating city streets and roads with ease. The non-pneumatic tires are tough and maintenance-free, allowing you to travel for miles without issue.

Our Verdict on Electric Scooters For Adults

If you're looking for an electric scooter that offers the ideal combination of reliability, speed, battery life, and price, our top pick is the Razor EcoSmart Metro.

For a fun and high-performing budget-friendly choice, check out the Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter.

What to Consider When Buying an Electric Scooter For Adults

When it comes to high-quality, fun, and reliable electric scooters for adults, there are several different types, styles, and manufacturers to choose from. The best one for you will be determined by your needs, personal preferences, and budget. The following buying guide will help you figure out exactly which option suits you best.

Types of Electric Scooters For Adults

Kick Scooters

The most common type of electric scooter you’ll see on the roads today is a kick scooter. These electric scooters take the same basic form as the non-motorized scooters that came before them. They have two wheels, a standing deck, and handlebars that are usually foldable. Some of these scooters can be fitted with a seat and it’s possible to get three-wheeled versions. Kick scooters are simple to ride: you stand on them, pull the throttle, and go.

Off-Road Scooters

Off-road electric scooters are made for people who like to hit the trails or have some fun exploring nearby woods. For some, these might be suitable commuting options if you travel in poor conditions and encounter wet leaves, etc. These scooters will feature front and rear suspension upgrades, off-road tires, protective covers around components, and a more powerful motor than standard kick scooters.

Big-Tire Scooters

Big-tire scooters are the cruisers of the electric scooter world. These models have much larger and often wider tires than kick scooters. They usually have a padded seat and wide deck as well as a removable basket to transport what you need. They’re built for comfort and stability, although they’re not as practical as kick scooters since they usually don’t fold. These scooters more closely resemble mopeds than standard kick-style electric scooters.

Electric Scooter For Adults Key Features

Battery

For some people, the battery size will be the most important feature to look into as it plays the biggest part in determining the scooter’s range. A battery capacity of over 350 Wh or more is good and should equate to a range of around 25 miles. You should also pay attention to how long the battery unit takes to recharge and how many charging cycles it’s expected to go through before it degrades.

Motor

The size of the motor on an electric scooter is the biggest factor in determining the scooter’s top speed, acceleration, and ability to climb steep hills. Motors start at around 200 W and go up to over 6,000 W. A motor between 350-500 W is capable of tackling most people’s daily commute. Although, if you have a need for speed, you might want a motor over 800 W.

Portability

Anyone who is commuting on their scooter needs to consider how portable it is. So weight plays a big factor here, and you should aim for a scooter under 30 lbs if you plan on carrying it onto a bus or into your workplace. You’ll also need to consider how easily the scooter folds and how compact it is after folding.

Seat

Some scooters come with a seat, whereas with others there’s often the option to fit one. If you plan on using your scooter for leisurely rides and comfort is a big factor, you should consider getting a seat. If you ride without a seat, however, you’ll be more agile on the scooter.

Lights

Anyone who uses an electric scooter at night or to commute should get a scooter with front and rear lights. Some scooters also have LED lights fitted along the deck which are more of a stylistic feature. The lights are usually controlled through buttons on the handlebars.

Electric Scooter For Adults Benefits

Fun

Electric scooters are a blast to ride, with some of them reaching speeds in excess of 50 mph. You can go for a spin with your friends or explore nature in a totally different way by taking them on off-road trails.

Budget-Friendly

Electric scooters cut out the need for a lot of other forms of paid transport. So you can stop spending money on cabs, buses, and trains, etc. These scooters cost very little to recharge, and you might even be able to charge them for free in your workplace.

Environmentally-Friendly

For those who care about the environment, electric scooters make a lot of sense as they produce zero emissions. Although emissions are produced from the creation of electricity, scooters use relatively low amounts of electricity when compared to something like an electric car.

Compact, Portable Transportation

For some, having a car doesn’t make financial sense but they still want their own form of personal transport. Electric scooters are a cheap, convenient way for you to get on the road quickly. If your commute is over 20 miles then you might want to consider an electric motorcycle.

Electric Scooter For Adults Brands To Know

Segway, Inc.

Segway Inc. is an American manufacturer founded in 1999 by inventor Dean Kamen. Its headquarters is located in Bedford, New Hampshire, United States. Segway Inc is specialized in this area and has been producing motorized two-wheeled personal vehicles for over 20 years. They produce a wide range of models at different price points with various unique features. Check out the Ninebot Max G30P which has the longest range of any scooter on this list.

Razor USA

Razor USA, better known as Razor, is an American manufacturer and designer that was founded in 2000 by Carlton Calvin. Its headquarters are located in Cerritos, California, United States. This company was at the forefront of the kick scooter craze that started in the early nineties. Now, Razor USA produces a diverse range of electric scooters including the big-tire-styled EcoSmart Metro.

Hiboy

Founded in 2014, Hiboy is owned by Freeman Investment Holding, Ltd. The company’s founder, Mark Liu, was a general engineer who wanted to transform personal travel into a joyful work of art that combines color, design and quality. The company prides itself on creating sustainable and ethical products like the Hiboy Titan Electric Scooter and the Hiboy NEX5 Electric Scooter.

EverCross

Founded in Nurnberg, Germany in 2019, EverCross is a newcomer to the electric scooter industry. Already making waves in the American and European markets, the company offers several innovative scooter and hoverboard models. With products like the EverCross HB16 Folding Electric Scooter and the EverCross HB23 Electric Scooter, the company continues to enjoy brand growth and recognition.

Okai

Okai is a China-based company that prides itself on being a multinational team of more than 500 people with more than 17 years of experience in the micro-mobility industry. The company strives to create a community dedicated to environmental preservation and optimization of machine design and production strategies that will help impact the planet in a positive way. The Okai Neon Electric Scooter is the company’s top seller.

Electric Scooter For Adults Pricing

For under $200, you can get a decent electric scooter that has a smaller motor and a somewhat lower battery capacity than some higher end models. Top speeds will usually be below 15 mph and range will be less than 15 miles, making these scooters good options for people with short commutes. For between $200 and $700, you can find the majority of electric scooters for adults. These scooters usually have top speeds up to around 25 mph and a range of up to 30 miles. For over $700 you’ll get a scooter that offers a particularly large battery pack, motor, or both. These scooters can have ranges of over 40 miles or top speeds in excess of 50 mph.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and electric scooters. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Get an electric scooter with a built-in charging cord if you need to use it while you’re out and about.

Always wear the appropriate safety equipment while riding an electric scooter. Here are some of the best scooter helmets.

Don’t use your electric scooter during a lightning storm.

Check your tires before each ride and do your best to avoid slippery surfaces whenever possible.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: How long does an electric scooter last?

Privately owned electric scooters last 2 - 3 years, although if they’re properly maintained they’ll likely last significantly longer than that.

Q: Can you overcharge an electric scooter?

While it was possible to overcharge old electric scooters, the vast majority of modern electric scooters have a computer built-in that automatically stops charging the battery once it’s reached full capacity.

Q: Is it worth getting an electric scooter?

Whether it’s worth it or not depends on what you’re going to use the scooter for. If you want to commute on it, it could significantly reduce your travel time and the amount of money you spend on transport.

Q: Can you rent an electric scooter?

Yes, there are several cities and companies that offer electric scooter rentals. Check out a startup that rents you an electric scooter here.

Q: Are adult electric scooters different from mobility scooters?

Yes, mobility scooters tend to be used by the elderly or someone with an injury that causes them a physical disability in which an electric scooter isn’t an option. Here’s a list of the best mobility scooters.