Best Motorcycle Windshields: Protection From Wind, Rain & Debris

Some users report blemishes/defects in the windshield from the factory. It doesn't include hardware and may cause buffeting if you wear a full-face helmet.

The windshield allows you to hear your motorcycle or music from your sound system instead of the wind. It's heavy-duty, easy to install, and is made of high-quality materials.

This windshield comes in three sizes: 5, 6.5, and 9 inches. It's designed so you look over it and is made of lucite for durability and optics.

You may experience turbulence around your headlight, and the mounting points may crack prematurely. The instructions are also not very good.

It's easy to install, looks good, and works great in all types of weather conditions. It cuts more wind than you would expect for such a small windshield.

This windshield is designed for bikes with eight-inch round headlights and comes in three colors: black, light smoke, and dark smoke. It's made with 3mm high-impact acrylic.

The windshield may be too small and/or challenging to install on some models. The mounts may also rub against the gas tank.

It's sturdy, effective, and easy to install. It works great at high speeds and in windy conditions. It doesn't feel like the wind is dragging your body backward off the bike.

This Spitfire is designed for round and square headlights. It is 15 inches tall and 17.5 inches wide and is made with 1/8-inch acrylic and red graphics. The hardware is adjustable.

Benefits of Motorcycle Windshields

Protect your face and body. When you ride a motorcycle, you're exposed to a variety of elements, including bugs, rain, and road debris. You can keep debris off your chest and face if you install an aftermarket motorcycle windshield.

Reduce fatigue. When you ride your bike for a long period of time, it can be tiring. A windshield cuts down on the wind, which contributes to rider fatigue.

Hear the bike better. Whether you're wearing a helmet or not, it can be hard to hear how your bike's engine is performing when there's wind in your ears. Avoid wind blast by purchasing a motorcycle windshield.

Types of Motorcycle Windshields

Acrylic/Lucite

Acrylic/lucite windshields are very popular because they are cost-effective. If you don't want to spend a lot of money or only ride occasionally, search for this type of windshield because it will save you a lot of money. The downside is that these windshields scratch easily; however, you can buff them out. They also lose clarity over time. One benefit is that they do not turn yellow or get dull when exposed to the elements or UV light.

Polycarbonate

Windshields made of polycarbonate are more durable and abrasion-resistant than their acrylic counterparts. They are also more flexible and less likely to chip or shatter, so they're ideal for bikers who ride in various weather conditions and on roads that kick up more debris. There are some disadvantages, however. You can't repair deep scratches or scuff marks, and they can turn yellow over time. They are also more expensive than acrylic windshields.

Top Brands

Puig

The Puig brothers founded their company in 1964 in Granollers, Spain, in central Catalonia. The company initially designed fairings and later branched out to manufacture all sorts of accessories to protect riders from the cold and wind, including the Puig Light Smoke Naked Universal Windshield for 8" Round Headlight.

Slipstreamer

Slipstreamer is one of the largest motorcycle windshield manufacturers on earth. It was founded in the early 1970s in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is currently located in Blaine. All of its windshields are hand-molded, including the Slipstreamer Spitfire Shield.

Memphis Shades

Memphis Shades is based in Rossville, Tennessee, and produces a wide range of windshields, fairings, and other accessories for bikes including Harley-Davidson, Indian, and Victory. One popular product is the Memphis Shades Ghost 9" HD Spoiler Batwing Fairing Windshield.

Sled Shields

Sled Shields manufacturers custom-etched and OEM replacement windshields specifically for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company is based in Florida, and all of its products are made in the United States, including the Harley Davidson 10" light tint windshield for 1996-2013 Street Glide/Electra Glide/Ultra Classic/Tri-Glide.

Motorcycle Windshield Pricing

$20-$100: Many wind deflectors and windshields fall within this price range. You can find a good-quality product that makes riding more comfortable and protects you from wind, rain, and rocks.

$100 and up: Some windshields cost several hundred dollars, depending on the brand. Many are designed for specific makes and models, such as a Honda Gold Wing, Harley-Davidson Road Glide, etc.

Key Features

Size

It's critical that you choose the correct size windshield for your motorcycle. The height is more important than the width, and you can choose either a tall or short windshield. Ideally, a windshield should not be higher than your nose. You should look over the windshield and not through it because bugs and rain that hit it can affect your visibility. Windshields that are too short may cause the slipstream to send air into your eyes.

Mounting Style

Some windshields are permanent, while others can be quickly and easily removed. A fixed-style windshield is fine if you want to keep the windshield on your bike indefinitely. If you don't need to remove the windshield for storage or transporting your bike, this style is just fine. However, if you only want the windshield on for long-distance rides, you may want a quick-release mount, which allows you to remove the shield whenever you want.

Adjustability

Some windshields are adjustable, while others are fixed. If you want the ability to redirect airflow, you should look for a windshield that is adjustable. This will enable you to find the right position so you have more airflow on warmer days and less on cold and rainy ones. Some brands even allow you to adjust the height and angles.

Other Considerations

Universal vs. Fitted: If you want a perfect fit, then choose a windshield that is specifically designed for your bike's make and model. This isn't too hard to do if you ride a popular bike. However, if you have a vintage or a custom bike, you probably have to purchase one with a universal fit. Still, these may require some modifications during installation.

Style: Windshields come in a variety of colors, tints, profiles, and sizes. With a little bit of research, you will find one that suits your personal style and goes with the look of your bike. In the end, it's a personal preference. What you like may not be what your buddy would put on his bike.

