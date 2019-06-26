Best Motorcycle Rain Gear: Stay Dry During a Downpour

If you're an avid rider, at some point you will get stuck in a rainstorm. One of the best ways to tackle inclement weather is by being prepared, which includes having the appropriate rain gear on hand. Our buyer's guide will help you choose the best lightweight motorcycle rain gear on the market.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The sleeves may be big around the wrists, and the suit can get very hot. Also, the zippers may catch the material in several places when you open and close them.

The suit keeps you dry in very strong rain. It is also lightweight and windproof. The extra-wide leg opening in the pants makes them simple to put on and take off.

There are no pockets, the suit does not have reflective trim, and if you accidentally bump your exhaust, the pants will melt rather quickly.

The pants are easy to pull over your gear and are long enough to cover your boots. The suit keeps the rain and winds out, is comfortable, and is easy to store.

This suit is made of breathable, waterproof, wind-resistant, and lightweight fabric. The jacket has an adjustable, removable hood and open-waist design. The zipper has a snap-down storm flap and elastic cuffs.

You may have to remove your boots to get into the pants, which are tight around the ankles. There have been some reports that the zipper on the jacket can fail.

This suit keeps you completely dry for several hours in the pouring rain. The materials and workmanship are very good, the reflective strip is pretty bright, and it packs small for storage.

This rain suit has a waterproof, polyurethane-backed nylon shell and sealed seam construction. It has an under-the-helmet hood, suspenders to customize the fit, and underarm vents to promote airflow.

Benefits of Motorcycle Rain Gear It keeps you dry. You want to be as comfortable as possible when you're riding. Motorcycle rain gear for men and women will keep most of your body dry, even in heavy downpours.

You want to be as comfortable as possible when you're riding. Motorcycle rain gear for men and women will keep most of your body dry, even in heavy downpours. It boosts visibility. It can be difficult for other motorists to see you when it's raining. The best motorcycle rain jacket and pants will make you more noticeable due to their color and reflective abilities.

It can be difficult for other motorists to see you when it's raining. The best motorcycle rain jacket and pants will make you more noticeable due to their color and reflective abilities. It improves safety. Rain makes everything more slippery. The proper rain gear, including gloves and boots, will ensure that you maintain your grip and don't slip on the clutch, brake, or shifter. Types of Motorcycle Rain Gear One and Two-Piece Suits When selecting the best-rated motorcycle rain gear, you can choose between two- or one-piece suits. The former will effectively shelter you against the elements, but the best one-piece motorcycle rain suit will keep you 100 percent protected against the rain. One-piece suits are harder to put on in a hurry, and they don’t have the versatility of a separate jacket and pants. Both types of suits are meant to be worn over riding gear. Boots and Gloves Boots and gloves should be waterproof because water-resistant gear only keeps you dry for a certain amount of time. When selecting a pair of gloves, choose a brand with a pre-curved design so they are easier to use. If you ride in colder temperatures, consider purchasing heated gloves for comfort. Rain overboots and rain gators slip over your regular boots. An elastic band keeps water from penetrating. Top Brands Joe Rocket Joe Rocket was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in California. Its products have FreeAirTM mesh technology for riding in the extreme summer heat without sacrificing protection as well as the SureFitTM adjustment system, which provides protection in an impact. One top product is the Joe Rocket Men's Motorcycle Rain Suit. Tourmaster Tourmaster’s parent company, Helmet House, got its start in the late '70s. The company designs and distributes helmets, luggage, rain suits, jackets, riding boots, and bike covers. One recommended product is the Tourmaster Defender 2.0 Two-Piece Rain Suit. Nelson-Rigg Nelson-Rigg USA, Inc. is based in Santa Ana, Calif. The company has been producing motorcycle covers, luggage, and apparel since 1972. One popular product is the Nelson Rigg Unisex Adult Aston Motorcycle Rain Suit 2-Piece. Frogg Toggs Frogg Toggs, based in Arab, Ala., has been designing rainwear, waders, cooling products, footwear, and accessories for nearly a quarter century. The company is renowned for its lightweight, breathable, and affordable products. One top product is the Frogg Toggs All Sport Rain Suit. Motorcycle Rain Gear Pricing Under $50: Cheap motorcycle rain gear can be effective, but it typically has fewer features. You can purchase pants and jackets separately in this price range or find suits lacking options such as pockets or reflective piping.

Cheap motorcycle rain gear can be effective, but it typically has fewer features. You can purchase pants and jackets separately in this price range or find suits lacking options such as pockets or reflective piping. $50-$100: There are many options in this price range. You can find a good-quality jacket, pants, or combination at this price point. You don't need to spend a lot of money to find well-made motorcycle rain gear.

There are many options in this price range. You can find a good-quality jacket, pants, or combination at this price point. You don't need to spend a lot of money to find well-made motorcycle rain gear. Over $100: Some heavy-duty motorcycle rain gear can cost upwards of several hundred dollars. Waterproof and breathable brands such as Gore-Tex may be more expensive than their competitors. Key Features Waterproofing Capability Nearly all motorcycle rain gear is made with waterproof materials, but some rain gear has superior capabilities to repel rain. This is due to the materials used in the manufacturing process. Water-resistant gear will not be as effective as waterproof jackets and pants, which are 100 percent impenetrable. The best waterproof motorcycle suits are made of impermeable materials or are covered in a protective coating. Size It's important that your motorcycle rain protection fits properly. First, it should be loose enough to fit over your riding gear and clothing. Also, it should be easy to put on and take off. You don't want motorcycle rain clothes to be too large or they may get in the way while you're riding. If it's too small, it won't be comfortable. Other Considerations Visibility: Wet weather motorcycle gear comes in a variety of colors. Keep in mind that when you wear a rain suit, the odds are that visibility isn't very good. As a result, you may want to select jackets and pants that are bright in color so that other motorists can see you. Retro-reflective elements also increase visibility.

Wet weather motorcycle gear comes in a variety of colors. Keep in mind that when you wear a rain suit, the odds are that visibility isn't very good. As a result, you may want to select jackets and pants that are bright in color so that other motorists can see you. Retro-reflective elements also increase visibility. Breathability: Breathable motorcycle rain gear keeps you comfortable when you're riding for an extended period of time. Some gear is made of 100 percent PVC, which is good for waterproofing but lacks breathability and can make you sweat. You need a suit that will minimize moisture both inside and out.

Breathable motorcycle rain gear keeps you comfortable when you're riding for an extended period of time. Some gear is made of 100 percent PVC, which is good for waterproofing but lacks breathability and can make you sweat. You need a suit that will minimize moisture both inside and out. Anti-Slip: When it rains, your motorcycle seat can get very slippery. The worst thing that could happen is sliding off the seat when you're riding. The best motorcycle rain suits are designed to keep from slipping off the seat. They have either an anti-slip coating or special panel to keep you in place.

When it rains, your motorcycle seat can get very slippery. The worst thing that could happen is sliding off the seat when you're riding. The best motorcycle rain suits are designed to keep from slipping off the seat. They have either an anti-slip coating or special panel to keep you in place. Heat-Resistant Panels: When you ride, your legs are in close proximity to the engine and exhaust pipes. Make sure your waterproof riding suit is equipped with heat-resistant panels to protect the pants from melting. Not only will this ruin the pants, but it will also muck up your pipes and force you to purchase new gear. Best Motorcycle Rain Gear Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Rain Gear Overall: Tourmaster Defender 2.0 Two-Piece Rain Suit

Amazon

The Defender suit has a waterproof, polyurethane-backed nylon shell and sealed seam construction. An aqua-barrier, under-the-helmet hood prevents seepage in the collar area, and the pants have a high-density nylon seat to minimize slippage. Suspenders help customize fit, and underarm vents promote airflow. The jacket has two large side-entry hand pockets and a waterproof zippered chest pocket. This suit keeps you completely dry for several hours in the pouring rain. The hood and neck collar keeps the rain off your back and shoulders. It is true to fit for wearing over other clothes, and the materials and workmanship are very good. Also, the reflective strip is pretty bright, and it packs small for storage. One downside is the suit is very lightweight, so you may need to wear something warm underneath if it's cold outside. Also, you may have to remove your boots to get into the pants, which are tight around the ankles. There have been some complaints that the zipper on the jacket can fail. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Rain Gear Value: Frogg Toggs All Sport Rain Suit

Amazon

This jacket and pants set feature Frogg Toggs’ breathable, non-woven fabric, which is waterproof, wind-resistant, and lightweight. The full-length, parka-cut jacket has an adjustable, removable hood and open-waist design. The zipper has a snap-down storm flap and elastic cuffs. The pants have an adjustable, elastic waist, and adjustable leg openings. This suit is thick and good quality. The drawstring elastic waist pants are easy to pull over your riding gear and are long enough to cover your boots. It's very breathable and keeps you cool while keeping the rain and wind out, even at high speeds. The suit is comfortable and easy to pack away in a bag or backpack when not in use. One problem is there are no pockets on either the coat or pants and the texture of the material is like paper rather than cloth. Also, the suit does not have reflective trim. In addition, if you accidentally bump your exhaust, the pants will melt rather quickly. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Rain Gear Honorable Mention: Nelson Rigg Unisex Adult Aston Motorcycle Rain Suit 2-Piece

Amazon