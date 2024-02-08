Best Deals of the Week: Discounted Brake Bundles, Sim Racing Gear and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You spoke, and we listened. We're changing up our deals routine to give you more time to breathe between posts. From now on, we're going to limit Deals primarily to just two days a week: Mondays and Thursdays, with exceptions for noteworthy occasions. It's always been our goal here to make sure these posts are a genuine service to the reader as an opportunity to save money doing what you love most, this new formula is our way to do that without spamming your feed.

That said, Thursday posts, like this one here, are huge roundups of all the best automotive and moto-related deals we found for the week. The massive list below is packed with everything from tools and parts to Sim racing equipment and riding gear.

Personally, I'm partial to the Gearwrench 4-Piece 84-Tooth Flex Handle Ratchet Set running for $84.10 at Amazon. I've been eyeing that setup for quite some time. Payday just around the corner is making it real hard not to snatch one for myself. However, some of the savings at Autozone and Advance Auto on service parts are probably the more responsible way to spend money.