Best Deals of the Week: Discounted Brake Bundles, Sim Racing Gear and More
Whatever you’re into this week, here are the savings to help get it done.
You spoke, and we listened. We're changing up our deals routine to give you more time to breathe between posts. From now on, we're going to limit Deals primarily to just two days a week: Mondays and Thursdays, with exceptions for noteworthy occasions. It's always been our goal here to make sure these posts are a genuine service to the reader as an opportunity to save money doing what you love most, this new formula is our way to do that without spamming your feed.
That said, Thursday posts, like this one here, are huge roundups of all the best automotive and moto-related deals we found for the week. The massive list below is packed with everything from tools and parts to Sim racing equipment and riding gear.
Personally, I'm partial to the Gearwrench 4-Piece 84-Tooth Flex Handle Ratchet Set running for $84.10 at Amazon. I've been eyeing that setup for quite some time. Payday just around the corner is making it real hard not to snatch one for myself. However, some of the savings at Autozone and Advance Auto on service parts are probably the more responsible way to spend money.
Check the list below for savings on whatever it is you're into this week.
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 3/8-Inch Drive Cordless Ratchet for $249.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowe’s
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench for $249.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowe’s
- Carquest Brake Bundles 20% off at Advance Auto
- Rain-X Latitude Wiper Blades $8 off at Advance Auto
- ShopPro Complete Fuel System Cleaner Two for $5 at AutoZone
- Save $3 on Select Headlight Restoration Kits at AutoZone
- Duralast Brake Bundles 15% off at AutoZone
- Wera Tools Long Arm Hex Key Set for $35.00 at Amazon
- Wera Kraftform Kompakt Stubby Magazin Screwdriver for $22.71 at Amazon
- Wera Zyklop 18-Piece Pocket Ratchet set for $101.99 at Amazon
- Knipex Cobra 3-Piece Pliers Set for $85.36 at Amazon
- Gearwrench 4-Piece 84-Tooth Flex Handle Ratchet Set for $84.10 at Amazon
- Gearwrench 6-Piece Pitbull Dual Material Mixed Plier Set for $58.65 at Amazon
- Skil 120-Piece Drilling and Screw Driving Bit Set for $16.99 at Amazon
- Craftsman 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $358.99 at Amazon
- BedRug Classic Bed Liner $50 off At RealTruck
- Truxedo Truxport Tonneau Cover $40 Rebate at RealTruck
- N-Fab Black Cab Length Nerf Bars $70 off at RealTruck
- N-Fab TrailSlider Step System $70 off at RealTruck
- Retrax IX Tonneau Cover $100 off at RealTruck
- Garmin RV 895 RV Navigator for $599.99 at Amazon
- Garmin RV 780 GPS Navigator for $299.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Tread Powersport Off-Road Navigator for $542.29 at Amazon
- Garmin Overlander, Rugged Multipurpose Navigator for $529.99 at Amazon
- Garmin zūmo XT All-Terrain Motorcycle GPS for $446.00 at Amazon
- Chemical Guys TORQX Complete Detailing Kit for $185.96 at Amazon
- Adam's 5-Gallon Bucket-O-Towels for $70.87 at Amazon
- Insta360 GO 3 64GB for $359.99 at Amazon
- GoPro HERO11 for $299.99 at Amazon
- DJI Mini 2 SE for $299.00 at Amazon
- DJI Avata Explorer Combo for $1,214.00 at Amazon
- Conquer Sim Racing Cockpit Seat with Gear Shifter Mount for $299.00 at Walmart
- Marada Sim Racing Cockpit Stand With Seat Fit for Logitech for $314.99 at Walmart
- Logitech G920 Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $279.99 at Amazon
- Logitech G920 Racing Wheel, Pedals and Driving Force Shifter for $339.94 at Amazon
- REV'IT! Sand 4 H2O Jacket for $246.99 at RevZilla
- Bell Moto-10 Spherical Fasthouse Privateer Helmet for $459.99 at RevZilla
- Scorpion EXO-R1 Air Quartararo Monster Replica Helmet for $299.98 at RevZilla
- Dainese Axial Gore-Tex Boots for $279.97 at RevZilla
- REV'IT! Sand 4 Gloves for $59.9 at RevZilla