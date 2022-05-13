Save 50 Percent at Northern Tool and Gear up at RevZilla
Let’s figure out how you’re going to use your downtime.
Time glides by when your week is filled with chaos. Although there is still plenty of work to do over the next few hours, you are in the home stretch. It won't be long until you're losing your mind over not having anything to do with your downtime. Let me help you avoid that. I found sales on tools and gear that you'll enjoy checking out and save some sweet cash doing it.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Anyone with a passion for getting the job done right should head over to Northern Tool. You can save up to 50 percent during Northern Tool’s Anniversary Sale. Everything from generators and winches to hose reels and hand tools, many of which come from the best names in the industry, are going for prices you don’t want to miss.
If you've already got all the tools you need but nothing to do with them, hit up Tire Rack, where you can save 20 percent on Koni shocks. Shock absorbers get neglected far too often, but now there's no excuse. Plus, you can move to Koni's STR.T Street Strut and pick up some performance while you're at it.
Those of you leaning toward making upgrades to your bike are in luck. Equip your motorcycle with the power of the sun with the J.W. Speaker LED 7-Inch Headlight With Pedestal Mount for $439.96 at RevZilla. Those summer night rides are just about here. You might as well move to a headlight that makes them safer.
Be sure to check these bargains and prepare to drool.
- Schumacher Battery Charger With Engine Starter, Boost, and Maintainer for $164.99 at Amazon
- Adam's UV Graphene Ceramic Coating Kit for $110.49 at Amazon
- Meguiar's Quik Scratch Eraser Kit for $17.88 at Amazon
- Noco Boost Plus 1,000-Amp Jump Starter for $99.95 at Amazon
- Big Red Torin Hydraulic Racing Floor Jack for $140.79 at Amazon
- Reax Trident Speed Lock Tank Bag And Mounting Ring Kit for $139.16 at RevZilla
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit for $44.99 at RevZilla
- J.W. Speaker LED 7-Inch Headlight With Pedestal Mount for $439.96 at RevZilla
- Nexx X.WST2 Helmet for $237.97 at RevZilla
- Biltwell Gringo Helmet for $116.99 at RevZilla
- Mobil 1 Racing Engine Oil for $13.99 at RevZilla
- Mobil 1 V-Twin Engine Oil for $13.99 at RevZilla
- Bilt Sprint Gloves for $29.99 at Cycle Gear
- Sedici 20-Liter Saddlebags for $119.99 at Cycle Gear
- Sedici Podio Boots for $59.99 at Cycle Gear
- Bilt Lux Sleek Race Helmet for $79.99 at Cycle Gear
- Cardo PackTalk Bold with JBL Audio Duo Bluetooth Communication System for $509.96 at J&P Cycles
- Get $100 Back on Four Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T Tires at Tire Rack
- Save 20 Percent on Koni Shocks at Tire Rack
- Save up to 50 Percent During Northern Tool’s Anniversary Sale
- Wera Kraftform Kompakt 25 Pouch Set for $38.99 at Amazon
- Wera Zyklop 3/8-Inch 43-Piece Metric Ratchet Set for $289.98 at Amazon
- Wiha Wiha RedStripe 30-Piece Tool Kit for $429.98 at Amazon
- Wiha 65-Piece System Safe Master Technician Ratchet and MicroBits Set for $95.98 at Amazon
- Gearwrench 28-Piece 72-Tooth Metric Standard and Stubby Ratcheting Wrench Set for $297.20 at Amazon
- Gearwrench Four-Piece 90-Tooth Flex Head Ratchet Set for $111.86 at Amazon
- Tekton 3/8-Inch Drive Torx/TR Torx Bit and External Star Socket Set for $78.20 at Amazon
- Fluke 107 AC/DC Current Handheld Digital Multimeter for $106 at Amazon
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 10-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $599 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo for $449 at Home Depot
- NewAge Products Bold Series Seven-Piece 24-Gauge Stainless Steel Garage Storage System for $1699.99 at Home Depot