The Best Post-Black Friday, Cyber Monday Torque Wrench Deals
Get a set of torque wrenches to keep your bolts safe and tight.
As an average-at-best DIY mechanic, I nervously over-tighten everything, fearing that bolts might come loose otherwise. That's led me to snap far more bolts and stripping out far more threads than I'd like to admit. This is why torque wrenches have been a lifesaver for me, giving me the peace of mind that bolts are tightened to the correct spec and preventing me from snapping their heads off in the process. If you want that peace of mind for your next DIY project, there are some killer deals on torque wrenches right now.
Amazon
- LEXIVON 3/8-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench (30 percent off)
- LEXIVON 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench (27 percent off)
- LEXIVON Inch Pound Torque Wrench 1/4-Inch Drive (23 percent off)
- GEARWRENCH 1/2inch Drive Electronic Torque Wrench (22 percent off)
- GEARWRENCH 3/8" Drive Electronic Torque Wrench (71 percent off)
Home Depot
- Husky 1/2 in. Drive Torque Wrench (35 percent off)
- Husky 3/8 in. Drive Torque Wrench (41 percent off)
- Husky 1/4 in. Drive Torque Wrench (35 percent off)
- Husky 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. Drive Torque Wrench Set (34 percent off)
- DEWALT 1/2 in. Drive Torque Wrench Tire Change Kit (8 percent off)
More Great Deals From The Drive
- RevZilla has something for every rider for Cyber Monday
- Grab some killer Ryobi deals from Home Depot
- Almost every X-Pro Motorcycle is on sale
- Here are Amazon's best watch deals
- Check out DJI's drone and camera sale
- These are Amazon's best DEWALT deals from Cyber Mondey
- Get a rooftop tent for your camping needs
- Work smarter with these QuickJack sales
- Team Red members will be happy about these Milwaukee deals
- Stock up on camping gear from Gerber
- Never get lost with these Garmin off-road GPS deals
- Jumpstart your car with some NOCO battery chargers
- Here are Amazon's most random car accessory deals
- Harbor Freight has surprisingly good tools on sale
- Get portable power with Jackery's portable generators
- Protect your stuff with Amazon's best tonneau covers
- Start a sim-racing career with deals from Amazon
- These RC car deals are awesome
- Prepare for driving in the winter with these deals
- Get yourself a new EDC knife