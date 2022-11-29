The Best Post-Black Friday, Cyber Monday Torque Wrench Deals

As an average-at-best DIY mechanic, I nervously over-tighten everything, fearing that bolts might come loose otherwise. That's led me to snap far more bolts and stripping out far more threads than I'd like to admit. This is why torque wrenches have been a lifesaver for me, giving me the peace of mind that bolts are tightened to the correct spec and preventing me from snapping their heads off in the process. If you want that peace of mind for your next DIY project, there are some killer deals on torque wrenches right now.