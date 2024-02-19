Don’t Miss a Shot With Sweet Deals on Action Cameras and Drones from Best Buy and Amazon
Star in your own action movies and become a content king with cams from DJI, GoPro, and Insta360.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As we all know, if it didn't get recorded for the internet, it didn't actually happen. Your dreams of becoming a self-made Michael Bay depend on having the right camera for the moment. Amid the glut of meh Presidents' Day sales today, I wanted to flag that Best Buy and Amazon are offering deals on a range of waterproof cameras, shock resistant cameras, and 360 degree cameras that are actually worth considering.
I also tossed in a couple of drone deals in case you have a director of photography in your friend group. Ariel shots open up a whole new realm of possibilities to video making. Or you can spy on your neighbors. No, don't spy on your neighbors—I'm kidding. Speaking of mischief, it's on you to check your local laws before operating your drone and while recording yourself doing illegal things on public roads in your car.
Not interested? Let us know what you'd like to see featured here. Perhaps prepaid legal services for traffic violations?
- Insta360 X3 360 Degree Action Camera for $399.99 at Best Buy
- DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo Waterproof Action Camera for $199.00 at Amazon
- DJI Osmo Action 4 4K Action Camera Adventure Bundle for $399.99 at Best Buy
- DJI Pocket 2 3-Axis Stabilized 4K Handheld Camera for $279.99 at Best Buy
- GoPro HERO12 Black Action Camera Bundle for $399.99 at Best Buy
- GoPro HERO11 Black Mini for $249.99 at Best Buy
- GoPro HERO9 Black 5K and 20 MP Streaming Action Camera for $219.99 at Best Buy
- Insta360 X3 360 Degree Action Camera for $399.99 at Best Buy
- Insta360 GO 3 Action Camera with Lens Guard for $359.99 at Best Buy
- Insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera for $299.99 at Amazon
- THINKWARE Snap-G Prime Combo 3-Axis Stabilized 4K Handheld Camera for $399.99 at Best Buy
- DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone and Remote Control with Built-in Screen for $729.99 at Best Buu
- DJI Mini 2 SE Drone with Remote Control for $299.99 at Best Buy