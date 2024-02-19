Don’t Miss a Shot With Sweet Deals on Action Cameras and Drones from Best Buy and Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As we all know, if it didn't get recorded for the internet, it didn't actually happen. Your dreams of becoming a self-made Michael Bay depend on having the right camera for the moment. Amid the glut of meh Presidents' Day sales today, I wanted to flag that Best Buy and Amazon are offering deals on a range of waterproof cameras, shock resistant cameras, and 360 degree cameras that are actually worth considering.

I also tossed in a couple of drone deals in case you have a director of photography in your friend group. Ariel shots open up a whole new realm of possibilities to video making. Or you can spy on your neighbors. No, don't spy on your neighbors—I'm kidding. Speaking of mischief, it's on you to check your local laws before operating your drone and while recording yourself doing illegal things on public roads in your car.