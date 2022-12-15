Motorcyclists Want Presents, Too: The Drive Holiday Gift Guide
Braaping around the Christmas tree, at the Christmas party hop.
I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but I happen to love motorcycles. I know, I know, how could you have guessed such a thing? Certainly not all the moto content yours truly has produced. No, sir.
What I actually love more than riding and talking about them, however, is helping folks find the right gear for the motorcyclist in their lives. And given what time of year it is, it’s primetime to help you figure out which gifts your loved ones would want.
Yes, good sir or madam, I’ve pulled together a heaping handful of the best motorcycle-themed holiday gifts that your lover of two-wheels will go gaga over. I’ve got all your last-minute gifts, perfect to ring in the new year and get them riding pretty come next season.
Let’s get wheelin’.
A Honda Africa Twin
Everyone wants a new bike. Why not make it one of the best: Honda’s Africa Twin. It is Happy Honda Days, after all.
A Dope Helmet
While helmet shopping is usually a personal thing, if you know your rider well enough, you can surprise them with something far cooler than they’d likely buy themselves. Here are a few to get you started.
- Arai Regent-X Jungle 2 ($709.95)
- Shoei RF-1400 ($579.99)
- AGV AX9 Siberia ($439.96, but currently 20% off)
- Bell Bullitt ($429.95)
Gloves Are Easy Gifts
A motorcyclist can never have too many gloves. It’s just not possible as if you ride a lot, you’ll inevitably wear through them. So an extra set is always appreciated. But you shouldn’t skimp on gloves. They protect your fingers, after all. Here are some of my favorites, including a set I own!
- Alpinestars Men's Kinetic Street ($47.17, but currently 37% off)
- REV'IT! Sand 4 Gloves ($119.99)
- Dainese Blackjack ($84.96, but currently 15% off)
- Fly Racing Street Coolpro II ($32.95)
Let Your Kids Braap
My kids have been on motorcycles since, well, long enough that my wife no longer gives me side-eye for how young they were when I started riding with them. But they’re getting to the age where they really need their own and start learning the fundamentals of riding themselves. Yours do too!
- KTM GasGas 12" Factory Replica Stacyc ($829.99)
- Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike ($393.33)
- Fox Racing Youth V1 Lux Helmet ($119.95)
- Alpinestars Youth Tech 3S Boots ($184.95)
- EVS Youth Armor Slam Combo ($85.50, but currently 10% off)
Tunes
I hate riding without music. It helps further insulate my ride and lets me just…relax. But I can’t do that without something to play my music. Now, I know that headphones aren’t allowed in some jurisdictions, but that’s pretty easy to solve as moto comms units can also play music.
- Sena 50S ($287.20, but currently 20% off)
- Cardo PACKTALK Edge ($285.84, but currently 8% off)
- B&O Beoplay E8 ($195)
- Amazon Music Subscription
Film Getting Lost, But Find Your Way Home
The woods is where I love to go and explore and taking an audience with you is half the fun. Start your own Daily Rider or Fort9 YouTube series with these action cameras and drones, while also staying in contact with the outside world with these comms.
- GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle ($384.99, but currently 10% off)
- Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition ($563, but currently 10% off)
- DJI Mini SE ($340)
- DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo ($629, but currently 10% off)
- InReach Mini 2 ($399.99)
You’re Gonna Have To Fix Stuff
I routinely break things. It’s just my nature. But I’ve gotten pretty good at fixing them, too. That, however, comes down to the tools I have at my disposal, so here are the best you can get the motorcyclist in your life.
- Trackside Rear Paddock Stand ($99.99, but currently 17% off)
- Pittsburgh 1500 lb. Steel ATV/Motorcycle Lift ($139.99)
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit ($49.99, but currently 38% off)
- Gerber Auto 06 Tanto Automatic Knife ($179.95, but currently 20% off)
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench ($149)
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver ($49)
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8 in. 4-Position Ratchet ($99)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag ($399, but currently 50% off)
