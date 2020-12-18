The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

For the RV enthusiast on your gift-giving list this holiday season, you can go in any number of directions for relevant gift ideas. Whether it’s something fun or practical, for indoors or outdoors, you can find a number of great gift options for your favorite RVer at a lot of different retailers. If you’re not into RVing yourself, however, finding the perfect gift can be a bit daunting.

Not to worry, The Drive has got you covered.

Generally, when it comes to buying gifts for RV enthusiasts, practical and useful gifts are really well-received, as are small items that won’t take up a ton of limited and valuable space. There’s not a lot of room for clutter on an RV, so steer clear of decorative items and appliances.

Instead, focus on core essentials. Small, handy tool kits are great. Campsite aids are popular. And things that they can use outdoors, like camp chairs, barbecues, and coolers, make a fantastic gift, since most RVers spend a lot of time outside once they arrive at their destination.

To help you out, we’ve compiled this comprehensive buying guide full of great items that most RVers would love to receive. Happy holidays! (Prices were valid at press time, but deals expire and prices can change.)

