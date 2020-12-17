The Best Holiday Gifts for Motorcyclists in 2020
Riders come in all shapes and sizes; luckily, so do their gift ideas.
The Sena SMH-10 Bluetooth Headset is a great option for those who like staying connected while they're riding. Bluetooth headsets can be used for GPS navigation, to listen to music, and to communicate with a passenger or even other riders. This system is designed specifically for bikers. It features hands-free calling, intercom capabilities, voice navigation, and more. It has good sound quality, which is critical when you're on the road as some headset speaker systems simply can’t overpower the wind noise.
One of the best features is its intuitive and easy operation. The headset provides 12 hours of talk time and works up to 900 meters in open terrain. The battery takes less than three hours to charge and has a 10-day standby time.
Don't let the cold weather prevent your loved one from riding year-round. The Highway 21 7V Radiant Heated Gloves are powered by a lithium battery, so you don't have to tether them to a power source. There are three heat settings and, depending on which you use, the battery will last anywhere from 2.5 to four hours. All you need to do to change the heat is press a button on the gauntlet part of the glove.
These gloves are leather with Thinsulate insulation and a waterproof and breathable Hipora liner. The fingers are pre-curved for comfort and to minimize fatigue, while the knuckles are armored for added protection. These touchscreen-capable gloves come only in black — but they’re available in sizes from small to 3XL, so they'll fit hands of all sizes.
There's a lot of variety when it comes to jackets for motorcyclists, and riding apparel is such a personal choice anyway. We suggest the Alpinestars Andes V2 Drystar Jacket because not only is Alpinestars a trusted, reputable brand, but this jacket is a great multi-season option. They can definitely wear it year-round in some regions, and from spring till winter in others. The textile jacket is highly ventilated with zippered chest air intakes and exhaust ports on the back. It's also waterproof, breathable, and comes with removable CE-certified elbow and shoulder armor. Chest and back protection can be purchased separately.
The jacket has reflective features, several pockets inside and out, a removable long-sleeve thermal liner, and a Velcro waist adjustment, so you can make it as tight or loose as you need. Some reviewers claim this jacket is plenty warm even without the liner. But the curved sleeves may be a little narrow for riders with larger arms.
We like the Cortech Super 2.0 12-Liter Magnetic Tank Bag because it doesn't require installation. Simply place it on the gas tank, and it stays put. It measures 14 inches long by eight inches wide and is seven inches high, which is just large enough to hold a good amount of gear without being too small or too cumbersome. You can store your wallet, gloves, and other items easily. Plus, it's convenient to carry around off the bike as it comes with a carry strap as well as hidden backpack straps.
The bag includes a rain cover, which will keep its contents dry in inclement weather. The base of the bag won't slip off the tank and won't scratch it either. Other features include a removable map pocket, two internal mesh pockets, headphone exit ports and a sip tube, and reflective piping.
If your gift recipient frequently travels to unknown locations, the Garmin zūmo XT, All-Terrain Motorcycle GPS Navigation Device is ideal because it's designed specifically for bikers. The 5.5-inch display features HD resolution, so it’s easy to read and can be operated with gloves on. The rain-resistant device can issue verbal turn-by-turn directions via a headset, and it comes with "Adventurous Routing" options for those who want to ride the twisties. You can stream music or play MP3 files through the zūmo as well as manage, track, and review routes. You can get some neat features, including live traffic and phone notifications if you download the Garmin Drive app.
The device also lets you record routes for later use. A mount, power cable, and USB cable are included. One downside is the manual only explains some of the features; but seeing as how riders are usually the tinkering type anyway, they’ll enjoy discovering its many features.
Some people need their phones in view while riding, and the Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount for Motorcycle is a great way to keep it solidly in place. It accommodates a wide variety of phones, including iPhones and Galaxy models that are up to 3.5-inches wide. This mount attaches to handlebars that are 7/8-inch to 1-1/4-inches in diameter, but it won't fit super sportbikes or clip-on style bars. It holds phones securely in place using a plastic grip with a strong and durable silicone net. Some users have reported riding over 80 mph with this mount, and the phone stays in place and doesn't wiggle, bounce, or vibrate. Plus, it's easy to install and no tools are required. One downside is it can be a little hard to get your phone in and out of the holder. So if you do so multiple times throughout a ride, that can be a hassle. It may also block some of the buttons on your phone, preventing you from using it properly.
Storing and transporting a motorcycle is easier if you have a Trackside Roll-On Wheel Chock. You can install this chock in a garage, trailer, or truck bed where it keeps the bike in place by securing the front wheel. The steel chock comes with built-in tie-down anchors and is bolted down to the surface area. It accommodates bikes with 15- to 21-inch tires that are up to 140mm wide. Many people use this chock for general maintenance such as oil changes, because it's much easier than simply leaving a bike on the kickstand.
Overall, it's very solid and easy to set up. Plus, it's perfect for both short and long-term storage, or if you want to move or store a bike in a trailer. Best of all, right now this chock is listed at 60 percent off.
Show the biker in your life that you care with this CruzTools RTH3 Roadtech Harley-Davidson Tool Kit. If he or she breaks down on the side of the road, there's a good chance this kit will get them back up and running. All of the tools are contained in a roll-up pouch, which is small and light enough to store in a saddlebag. Included are an adjustable wrench, PowerDrive combination wrenches, hex and star wrenches, locking pliers, a screwdriver, tire gauge, mini ratchet, and a socket set. There are also some hex and Torx keys, a spark plug gap gauge, tape, mechanic's wire, and thread locker. And to top it off, these mechanic-grade tools are backed by a lifetime guarantee.
The kit contains nearly everything needed to fix a bike while on the road. Plus, your biker pal can add supplemental tools, depending on need.
Bikes can collect dust or be exposed to the elements unless they’re protected. The waterproof BILT Deluxe Motorcycle Cover is made of heavy-duty nylon with fully taped seams and a polyurethane coating, so they can leave their bike outside in a rainstorm and it will stay dry. The cover is available in sizes from small to extra-large and has an elastic hem, so it fits from smaller 250cc bikes to full-size touring models. The lower panel is heat-resistant in the event that it makes contact with hot pipes, while the interior of the cover has a soft panel to keep the windscreen from getting scratched.
The cover is also vented to prevent moisture from building up inside, and there are grommets that allow the user to secure the bike with a cable lock. It also comes with a storage bag. One downside is that its color may fade if used outdoors frequently in hot, sunny climates.
Many bikers work on their own motorcycles, so a product like the Drag Specialties Center Jack Scissor Lift Stand can really come in handy. It's great for both cleaning and servicing most types of bikes as it's very stable and sturdy. The stand can accommodate bikes that are as heavy as 1,000 pounds and features a rubber pad that keeps the bike from moving when the jack is raised or lowered. It requires a 15/16-inch socket or wrench to raise and lower the lift, which has a maximum height of 14.5 inches.
Users report that this lift stand is solid and they’re confident in its ability to hold a bike in place for several days. It has a good fit and finish, operates smoothly, and is overall easy to use.