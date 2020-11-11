The Best Black Friday 2020 Tool Deals: Gifts for the Gearhead
Check Out The Best Black Friday 2020 Tool Deals Right Now!
For a lot of professional auto mechanics, Sunnex is the go-to company for impact sockets. The quality and reliability simply outworks the competition. But with premium quality comes a premium price, and that’s why you should take advantage of this phenomenal Pre-Black Friday deal. It’s really unheard-of. Sunnex tools rarely go on sale, so over 50 percent off is an undeniably great price on a gift the handyman or car nut in your life will truly appreciate—and use—for years to come.
This set includes 38 1/2-inch drive impact sockets for pretty much any automotive project that features SAE sizes, making it perfect for those who work on classic cars. It has a wide range of deep and shallow sockets, which only amplifies its usefulness. It also comes with extensions and an adapter to protect delicate chrome surfaces—making it ideal for auto restorers. And of course, Sunnex hooks it up with a blow-molded case to help prevent losing any of the pieces. If you’re stumped about what to get the car geek in your life this holiday season, this is a top-flight gift idea for Black Friday 2020. And you can get it right now.
Regular Price: $355.30
Sale Price: $174.59You Save: $180.71
Right now, Home Depot is running a deal that allows you to add up to two Milwaukee power tools to your purchase free—when you buy one of three Milwaukee tool kits. You can go all out and walk away with an entire collection when you choose the M18 FUEL 18-Volt 4-Tool Kit. Or you can snag their M18 18-Volt 2-Battery kit, and they'll throw in something for those batteries to power. We should mention that these kits are pre-made, and Milwaukee decides what tools come with the kit you purchase. Still, there is a wide variety of pre-packaged deals to select from, meaning you can walk away with the right gift for your gearhead.
Regular Price: Up to $398
Sale Price: BOGO with Select Kits
You Save: Up to $398
Whether it's a place to start or to upgrade a current tool collection, it's hard to pass on this 215-piece mechanic's toolset by Hart. It features a wide variety of sockets, drivers, and even some Allen keys that sets you up to tackle pretty much any job. But, what you may find surprising is the fact that this kit includes three 90-tooth ratchets. That higher-tooth count really puts this kit ahead of others in its price range because it can speed up the process in tight spaces. It might not be a professional-quality set for use on the job. But for the DIY warrior? It's a steal at less than $100.
Regular Price: $148
Sale Price: $98
You Save: $50
Every collection has more room for power tools, right? Besides, you never know when one drill will be just too far out of reach. That’s precisely why you need to consider snagging this DeWalt Drill/Driver kit while the gettin’ is good. This kit comes complete with the 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver, the battery, and a battery charger. DeWalt also sweetens the pot with a nice storage/carry bag. The drill itself offers fine performance and two speed ranges. 450 and 1,500 rpm allow you to move slowly and precisely, or to blast fasteners into place at record pace. The 1/2-inch sleeveless chuck also will enable you to use pretty much any bit you would want to with a cordless drill. This is DeWalt’s ratcheting chuck as well, which makes installing bits elementary.
Regular Price: $169
Sale Price: $99You Save: $70
Gearwrench is another brand that's working ahead of schedule by offering Pre-Black Friday deals at its Amazon store. You’ll find savings on a wide variety of its tools, but our pick goes to this 8-piece ratcheting wrench set because this tool will, quite honestly, transform any mechanic’s entire working dynamic. How? The ratcheting closed-end is great but this design also features a ratcheting mechanism in the open-end, for improved proficiency. Better yet, that open-end only needs about five degrees of motion for engagement, which is far better than many ratchets that exist on the market. If you’re skeptical of the design, it’s hard to pass over the opportunity to give it a try at a discount.
Regular Price: $55.62
Sale Price: $44.32
You Save: $11.30
Husky Tools may not be the alpha for professionals, but they're perfect for hobbyists and home tool kits—especially when they're selling for nearly half price. This 270-piece tool kit comes with pretty much anything you'll ever need for working on cars or around the house. 148 sockets, 105 accessories, 14 wrenches, and three ratchets are more than enough for most projects. Husky has been going above and beyond to improve their brand by tailoring its brand to working hands. They take abuse, feel good in the hand, and feature designs that aim to increase proficiency. Furthermore, this set is backed by a lifetime warranty.
Regular Price: $179
Sale Price: $99
You Save: $80
SATA is a brand that’s growing in popularity in the US due to its success overseas. On the surface, it may seem like just another low-buck imported tool company, but the quality is far more impressive than what we’re used to seeing in similar brands. This 1/4-inch drive socket and wrench set is the best way to experience what everyone’s talking about without taking a gamble on investing in larger SATA kits. It includes a total of 39 sockets in metric and SAE sizes, allowing you to use it for a variety of applications. It also consists of two extensions and a universal joint to further its value. The ratchet itself features a solid 72-tooth mechanism for enhanced efficiency. Of course, the set includes a blow-molded case that helps you keep everything nicely organized.
Regular Price: $49.99
Sale Price: $43.92You Save: $6.07
Tools are only useful if you have them with you. Sure, the Milwaukee Packout has a respectable capacity worth talking about. But it’s those large all-terrain wheels that make this toolbox a go-anywhere, do-anything tool-transportation solution. The industrial-strength construction is key; you’re not going to crack it easily. But since capacity is critical, we should mention that it measures 22 inches wide, 18.9 inches deep, and 25.6 inches tall. It also comes with a handy tool tray to help you organize the valuable stuff inside.
Regular Price: $133.20
Sale Price: $106.13
You Save: $27.07