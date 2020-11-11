It’s that time of year again: Black Friday sales on TVs, gaming consoles, and toys are enough to make most go nuts. But if you’re in the market this holiday season for deals on gifts for the car geek, garage rat, or gearhead in your life, it can be hard to separate the chaff from the heavy metal. Some of the best Black Friday tools sales and deals are going on right now. You just have to know where to find them.

Even though it's early, many retailers are already putting out some killer deals. And the best part? Most of them are available online, so you don’t even have to leave the house to shop for holiday gifts.

We're highlighting what we feel to be some of the best Black Friday tool deals for working men and women. Being that it's early in the game, this list is subject to change. That means if you find anything down below appealing, you're going to want to act fast before the deal is gone for good.

And keep checking back, because we’ll be updating this list on the best Black Friday deals on tools as deals go live. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid at press time, but prices can change and deals expire.)