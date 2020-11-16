Automotive Gift Ideas: Pep Boys Is Celebrating Black Friday Early With These Great Deals
Check Out The Best Pep Boys Black Friday 2020 Deals Now!
This super-compact tire inflator packs a ton of power into a tiny package, making it the perfect gift for drivers of cars and light trucks. It’s lightweight and super portable, and comes with a long 17-foot air extension hose that can easily reach all four tires on your vehicle. It plugs right into your car’s 12-volt power outlet, so no need to worry about finding a 110v AC outlet when it’s time to use it. The easy-to-read in-line dial gauge lets you accurately monitor tire pressure between 0-100 PSI. This powerful little unit can fully inflate most car tires in approximately six minutes. Its brightly colored green coiled air hose is 65 cm in length and comes equipped with a brass twist connector with a rubber-insulated cover.
You even get multipurpose adapters that allow you to quickly and efficiently inflate pool toys, rafts, sports balls, air mattresses, and much more. This is a great gift idea for anyone who spends a lot of time on the road—or poolside!
Regular Price: $54.99
Sale Price: $43.99You Save: $11
It’s that time of year when you definitely don’t want a loved one stranded with a broken-down vehicle on the side of the road, so the Bell Automotive Products Deluxe Roadside Emergency Kit is a great gift idea. This premium emergency roadside kit comes complete with the tools necessary to get you through most roadside problems: a bright LED flashlight; three AAA batteries; two glow sticks; 8-foot jumper cables; a 2-in-1 screwdriver; slip-joint pliers; a 24-inch elastic tie-down; ten cable ties; duct tape; electrical tape; nitrile gloves; shop towel; jersey gloves; rain poncho; hi-viz safety vest; “Help” sign; space blanket; and a 35-piece first aid kit.
All of this is housed compactly and conveniently in a durable carrying and storage bag that includes an integrated reflective warning triangle for extra road safety and visibility.
Regular Price: $39.99
Sale Price: $29.98You Save: $10.01
Score one of the best deals—and the most desired gifts—of the year with the Yada Digital Wireless Backup Camera with 4.3" Monitor. This well-built camera is specifically designed to help reduce blind spots, ensuring a safer ride for you and your loved ones. It offers the ease and security of quickly and accurately viewing what is behind your vehicle while in reverse. The digital wireless signal provides you with a private, no-interference connection to the large 4.3-inch monitor that can be mounted almost anywhere inside your vehicle, thanks to its strong suction cup mount. The camera features a wide-angle lens with an IP67 waterproof rating. It’s easy to mount and install over your license plate and comes equipped with handy night vision capability. All this also comes with free access to Yada’s technical support hotline.
This high-tech gadget is sure to be a big hit under the tree.
Regular Price: $159.99
Sale Price: $135.99You Save: $24
It’s always a good idea to invest in some heavy-duty rubber floor mats to protect your vehicle’s clean carpet and interior from unsightly mud stains, water damage, and degradation due to harsh salt and ice melters. That’s why we love these Armor All Truck Floor Mats. They’re made from premium-grade, ultra-durable rubber and feature deep tread patterns to draw mud and water away from your shoes and hold it securely in the deep trays of the mats. Specially designed reinforced raised heel pads give an added layer of protection and durability to these well-made mats. The advanced trim design is specifically sized to fit trucks, including Ford, GMC, Chevy, Dodge RAM, and more.
This comprehensive set of mats even comes with a smartly-designed one-piece rear mat that protects the entirety of your truck’s back seat, or it can be cut to become individual floor mats. How clever is that? It's an ideal gift for the hard worker in your life.
Regular Price: $39.99
Sale Price: $29.98You Save: $10.01
Black Friday sales really do encompass a lot of products across the board, like this Black Magic Chrome Wheel Cleaner, which is being sold as a BOGO promotion by Pep Boys this November. This powerful mixture allows you to quickly and easily remove some of the toughest grime, such as brake dust and tar residue, from your wheels, leaving them with a mirror-like finish that looks brand new. This is the top tire and wheel care brand at Pep Boys for a reason; it comes highly reviewed by users and is safe for all chrome wheels.
This is a great stocking stuffer for any automotive enthusiast—because you also get one for yourself!
Regular Price: $6.99 per bottle
Sale Price: Buy one, get one 1/2 offYou Save: 50 percent on one bottle
Save big on the Torin Big Red 3.5 Ton Garage Jack this November. It's the perfect gift for any garage rat or gearhead who spends a lot of time tinkering with machines in the shop. This professional-level car jack is a great option for jacking up low-profile vehicles, thanks to its well-thought-out design. It slides easily and safely under almost any vehicle and boasts a 7,000-pound lifting capacity and a lift range of 3-7/8 to 21-1/16-inches, making it a very versatile choice. Its heavy-duty all-steel construction ensures that this jack is strong enough to be put to the test and won’t fail when you least expect it. It also features over-pump bypass protection and a sealed hydraulic unit for the ultimate in functionality and reliability.
While this jack is heavy and super stable, it’s fairly easy to move around your shop thanks to its smooth rolling, full-swivel, heavy-duty castor wheels. This jack will provide reliable and durable use around your garage for years to come.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $149.99You Save: $50
What car geek doesn’t want to find a new set of auto-focused hand tools under the tree? Pep Boys delivers by offering upwards of 25 percent of select tool and socket sets, like the Gearhead 14-Piece 1/4" SAE Drive Socket & Ratchet Handle Set. GearHead is a well-known and respected brand name in the automotive tool industry and has been manufacturing high-quality and dependable tools for years. These tools are built from premium materials, meet or exceed all ANSI standards, and are designed to offer a lifetime of reliable use. They’re even backed by a lifetime guarantee.
This socket set includes a 1/4-inch drive universal joint, a 1/4-inch drive ratchet handle, a 3-inch extension bar, and 11 sockets in various sizes, and a handy plastic rack for keeping it all organized, making it a well-rounded and versatile socket set that’s a great gift.
Regular Price: $17.99
Sale Price: $13.49You Save: 25 percent
It’s always a good idea to invest in a reliable, and portable battery charger to add to your emergency preparedness kit, and with the Schumacher 100A, 6V/12V Fully Automatic Battery Charger being significantly marked down in price for major pre-Black Friday savings, it’s an ideal choice. This 100-amp 6/12-volt fully automatic charger is powerful enough to start cars, trucks, SUVs, recreational vehicles, and more from the dead. It comes equipped with a battery and alternator tester that shows you charge levels and allows you to diagnose other electrical issues as well.
This unit is super-portable and light enough to take anywhere and comes with a convenient carrying handle for easy transport. It features an easy-to-read digital display and multi-stage charging for added safety, precision, and battery life. It's the perfect gift for anyone with a garage full of off-road toys, jet skis, or even golf carts.
Regular Price: $134.99
Sale Price: $101.24You Save: $33.75