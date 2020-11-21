Best Black Friday Car Deals: Auto Accessories, Gadgets & More Great Holiday Gift Ideas

Deck the dash with these auto accessories

ByBrian Smyth
Gearheads can be a hard crew to please. No, we aren’t ungrateful, nasty, or anything like that. It’s just hard to shop for someone whose Christmas wish list consists entirely of Mustangs, Raptors, and Harleys. 

Thankfully, big retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon are loaded with plenty of gear and accessories to surprise your car-loving family and friends. With some deals offering savings at more than half off, these deals are must-see opportunities that won’t last long.

This year, Target has some amazing online deals on some serious automotive hardware. A Powerbuilt Heavy Triple Lift 3000 Pound Floor Jack (35 percent off) will easily raise that old Mustang up for an easy oil change or a difficult repair, and the Esco 3-Ton Adjustable Performance Shorty Style Jack Stand (29 percent off) will keep things stable until the job is finished. Whether your buddy needs a lift or your brother wants to take car care into his own hands, these deals and more are worth checking out before they’re all gone.

As always, Walmart has it all. This year, pick up deals on everything from the Autel AutoLink OBD2 Scanner to the Camco RV 30' 50-Amp Male and 50-Amp Female PowerGrip Extension Cord and save up to 45 percent off regular purchase prices. Whether the special someone on your list is a DIY mechanic or an RV camping enthusiast, Walmart has just about anything anyone could ever need and then some. 

Best Buy is Gadget Heaven, the perfect place to buy the ultimate electronic accessory for that sheet metal-loving sibling (or sibling-in-law) who also can’t get enough of their car’s electronics. Help protect that new driver on your list with the ThinkWare X700 Front and Rear Camera Dash Cam and save $100 at the same time. For the more responsible car owner, set them up with the SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio Receiver with Vehicle Kit—it's half its regular price right now. 

On Amazon, you can find always amazing deals on a variety of vanity items, car care products, and safety equipment. Want to add some flash to your dash? What about keeping your paint and rims looking top-notch? Check out some of those deals on Chemical Guys products, like the Chemical Guys Light Duty Carpet Brush with Drill Attachment (37 percent off), and other car care products. You can even save big on organizational items, such as the Homeve Foldable Trunk Storage Organizer (a 32 percent savings). 

Whatever keeps you rolling, these retailers have it all and this year, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get these deals. Start shopping now for your favorite car geek now, and use your savings to help spread some holiday cheer. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid at press time, but prices change and deals expire.)

SAVE $100
Dash Cam Combo Kit From Best Buy
Dash Cam Combo Kit From Best Buy
Check Latest Price

Make navigation easier in tight spaces with the myGEKOgear Infiniview Lite Front and Rear Dash Cam, and save $100 in the process. Regularly priced at a penny shy of $280, this dashcam combo kit’s sale price of $179.99 is quite a steal. The camera display doubles as a wide-angle rearview mirror with a 170-degree viewing angle and a helpful night vision mode. The 9.7-inch touchscreen display has a full 1080 pixels for a high-definition view of everything behind the vehicle and includes a 16GB micro SD card. The device also comes with a built-in G-sensor which supports the backup of video files in an emergency. With these features and all the extras, you can give the gift of peace of mind.


Regular Price: $279.99

Sale Price: $179.99

You Save: $100

45% OFF
Hitch-Mount Luggage Rack at Walmart
Hitch-Mount Luggage Rack at Walmart
Check Latest Price

Make someone post-Christmas road trip a breeze with the Pentagon Tools 500-pound Hitch-Mount Cargo Luggage Rack. In addition to saving you more than 45 percent of the $116.75 regular price, you can make someone else’s trip over the river and through the woods a happier experience. Available now for only $60.95, this rack is ideal for holding a whole host of luggage items while preserving precious roof clearance and indoor storage space. The rack will even accommodate low-riding cars, thanks to perfectly-curved angles and contours designed to make every ride as smooth and snag-free as possible. Not only will this save some sanity on road trips, it can double as a rack for firewood, ice chests, and other rough cargo, making this the perfect dual-purpose gift.


Regular Price: $116.75

Sale Price: $60.95

You Save: $55.80

25% OFF
Interior LED Light Strips on Amazon
Interior LED Light Strips on Amazon
Check Latest Price

Brighten up someone’s holiday with the CT CapeTronix Interior LED Car Light Strip with App and IR Remote, and save $5.70 in the process. Normally, this kit goes for $20.99, but during this year’s Black Friday sale you can purchase one for only $15.29. This kit goes with a multi-segment LED light strip to create an ambiance of any kind thanks to the rainbow of available colors. It also has a manual controller for easy control and an infrared remote to allow for long-distance activation of these festive lights. The entire unit comes with a built-in fuse to prevent short-circuiting and various types of installation hardware to make installation a breeze. To top things off, the Ehome Light mobile app controls this light strip via Bluetooth.


Regular Price: $20.99

Sale Price: $15.29

You Save: $5.70

$101 OFF
Pancake Air Compressor at Target
Pancake Air Compressor at Target
Check Latest Price

What car lover can’t use an air compressor? This year, the Porter-Cable C2002 0.8 HP 6 Gallon Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor is available on Target’s website for a hair over 50 percent off its regular price of $199.99. Right now, you can pick one up for a mere $99 and save nearly $101. This deal is sure to please the gearhead on your list, giving them the ability to care for their car in a wide variety of ways. In fact, this six-gallon compressor can even power small pneumatic tools, an extra bonus for the DIYer. The oil-free motor eliminates maintenance, and the pancake design is easy to move around thanks to the integrated handle, making this an absolutely amazing gift.


Regular Price: $199.99

Sale Price: $99.00

You Save: $100.99

13% OFF
Emergency Power Tool From Walmart
Emergency Power Tool From Walmart
Check Latest Price

It always pays to be prepared, and the Stanley Fatmax Camo Jump Starter with Compressor will be a gift the practical off-road enthusiast or road warrior on your list will particularly appreciate. Normally going for $73.99, you can save more than $10 off that price with a temporary price tag of $63.98, a 13 percent savings. This helpful power tool is designed to keep drivers safe and secure thanks to its ability to produce 350 amps at a moment’s notice, and after a few moments, it can produce double that power at its peak of 700 amps. It also includes an air compressor capable of producing 120 PSI for emergency tire care as well as an LED light and both USB and 12-volt charging ports.


Regular Price: $73.99

Sale Price: $63.98

You Save: $10.01

20% OFF
Autobrain Car Assistant at Best Buy
Autobrain Car Assistant at Best Buy
Check Latest Price

Car geeks are always looking for new ways to understand their vehicles, and the Autobrain Connected Car Assistant Adapter gives their car a way to talk to them. Regularly priced at $74.99, this car communicator is currently available for $59.99, a 20 percent savings. This device not only allows users to monitor their vehicle’s health and performance, this compact, GPS-equipped unit can be a parent’s best friend when it comes to caring for their newly-minted drivers. Any car equipped with the Autobrain can be tracked for child-monitoring purposes or should it be stolen. It has the ability to summon roadside assistance, notify emergency services following a serious accident, and even remind parents and pet-lovers not to forget the cuddly little bundle in the backseat.


Regular Price: $74.99

Sale Price: $59.99

You Save: $15

SAVE 52%
Paint Care Kit on Amazon
Paint Care Kit on Amazon
Check Latest Price

White and light-colored paint can fade or yellow in the sun, but by giving the gift of the Chemical Guys White Paint Maintenance Kit this Christmas, you’ll thrill the car geek on your list to pieces as they wonder how in the world they survived before. Normally, this kit costs a pricey $94.62, but after the 52 percent price cut, you can pick one up for only $45.60, an absolute steal. While this purchase may feel like theft, the only thing stolen by this gift is the power of the sun’s UV rays on your loved one’s prized white beauty. The White Light finishing compound reflects UV rays away from lightly-colored paint, giving it an incredible brilliance, and each component in the kit ensures easy application.


Regular Price: $94.62

Sale Price: $45.60

You Save: $49.02

69% OFF
Pennzoil 0W-20 Full Synthetic Oil at Walmart
Pennzoil 0W-20 Full Synthetic Oil at Walmart
Check Latest Price

For the uber-practical person on your list that’s impossible to shop for, pick up some Pennzoil Ultra Platinum 0W-20 Full Synthetic Motor Oil (5 Quart) and put a smile on their face this year. Sure, motor oil is far from an exciting gift, but for some people, it’s one of the best gifts they could possibly imagine. With savings hitting 69 percent off the regular $65.47 price tag, spending a mere $20.97 (a savings of $44.50!), what is there to lose? Not only will you put a surprised, happy smile on an overly-practical someone’s face, you’ll be giving them some of the best oil on the market today: a fully synthetic oil that can otherwise be quite expensive thanks to its top-tier performance.


Regular Price: $65.47

Sale Price: $20.97

You Save: $44.50

$71 OFF
Hydraulic Motorcycle Lift Table at Target
Hydraulic Motorcycle Lift Table at Target
Check Latest Price

For the motorcycle and dirt bike enthusiasts in your family, pick up an Extreme Max 300-Pound Hydraulic Motorcycle Bike Lift Table and show them how well you know them. At over 25 percent off, this lift table is available now for only $198.79. Normally priced at $269.99, you can save over $71 picking up a gift that is guaranteed to earn some excitement. In addition to its 300-pound capacity, this table lifts bikes up to 34 inches off the ground to eliminate kneeling and stooping, and the locking bar securing bikes in place for peace of mind. The padded rubber top prevents damage to bikes, and with all the necessary hardware included, your loved one can start tinkering as soon as Christmas dinner is finished.


Regular Price: $269.99

Sale Price: $198.79

You Save: $71.20

SAVE 50%
JBL Subwoofers at Best Buy
JBL Subwoofers at Best Buy
Check Latest Price

Do you have someone on your list who wants to upgrade their car audio? Then, the JBL GX Series 12" Single-Voice-Coil 4-Ohm Subwoofer is definitely worth picking up this year. This subwoofer regularly retails for $129.99, but right now, it is available for a penny less than $65, a full 50 percent off the normal price tag. This 12-inch passive subwoofer can handle up to 1000 watts of power for rish sound, and with four ohms of impedance, they conduct power at optimum performance levels. The mounting diameter is 11 inches across, and with only a six-inch mounting depth, this subwoofer fits properly in a multitude of spaces. To accurately reproduce sound, this unit has a frequency response range of 35 to 200 hertz and a 90-decibel sensitivity.


Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $64.99

You Save: $65

