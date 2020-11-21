The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Gearheads can be a hard crew to please. No, we aren’t ungrateful, nasty, or anything like that. It’s just hard to shop for someone whose Christmas wish list consists entirely of Mustangs, Raptors, and Harleys.

Thankfully, big retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon are loaded with plenty of gear and accessories to surprise your car-loving family and friends. With some deals offering savings at more than half off, these deals are must-see opportunities that won’t last long.

This year, Target has some amazing online deals on some serious automotive hardware. A Powerbuilt Heavy Triple Lift 3000 Pound Floor Jack (35 percent off) will easily raise that old Mustang up for an easy oil change or a difficult repair, and the Esco 3-Ton Adjustable Performance Shorty Style Jack Stand (29 percent off) will keep things stable until the job is finished. Whether your buddy needs a lift or your brother wants to take car care into his own hands, these deals and more are worth checking out before they’re all gone.

As always, Walmart has it all. This year, pick up deals on everything from the Autel AutoLink OBD2 Scanner to the Camco RV 30' 50-Amp Male and 50-Amp Female PowerGrip Extension Cord and save up to 45 percent off regular purchase prices. Whether the special someone on your list is a DIY mechanic or an RV camping enthusiast, Walmart has just about anything anyone could ever need and then some.

Best Buy is Gadget Heaven, the perfect place to buy the ultimate electronic accessory for that sheet metal-loving sibling (or sibling-in-law) who also can’t get enough of their car’s electronics. Help protect that new driver on your list with the ThinkWare X700 Front and Rear Camera Dash Cam and save $100 at the same time. For the more responsible car owner, set them up with the SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio Receiver with Vehicle Kit—it's half its regular price right now.

On Amazon, you can find always amazing deals on a variety of vanity items, car care products, and safety equipment. Want to add some flash to your dash? What about keeping your paint and rims looking top-notch? Check out some of those deals on Chemical Guys products, like the Chemical Guys Light Duty Carpet Brush with Drill Attachment (37 percent off), and other car care products. You can even save big on organizational items, such as the Homeve Foldable Trunk Storage Organizer (a 32 percent savings).

Whatever keeps you rolling, these retailers have it all and this year, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get these deals. Start shopping now for your favorite car geek now, and use your savings to help spread some holiday cheer. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid at press time, but prices change and deals expire.)