Best Black Friday Car Deals: Auto Accessories, Gadgets & More Great Holiday Gift Ideas
Deck the dash with these auto accessories
Make navigation easier in tight spaces with the myGEKOgear Infiniview Lite Front and Rear Dash Cam, and save $100 in the process. Regularly priced at a penny shy of $280, this dashcam combo kit’s sale price of $179.99 is quite a steal. The camera display doubles as a wide-angle rearview mirror with a 170-degree viewing angle and a helpful night vision mode. The 9.7-inch touchscreen display has a full 1080 pixels for a high-definition view of everything behind the vehicle and includes a 16GB micro SD card. The device also comes with a built-in G-sensor which supports the backup of video files in an emergency. With these features and all the extras, you can give the gift of peace of mind.
Regular Price: $279.99
Sale Price: $179.99
You Save: $100
Make someone post-Christmas road trip a breeze with the Pentagon Tools 500-pound Hitch-Mount Cargo Luggage Rack. In addition to saving you more than 45 percent of the $116.75 regular price, you can make someone else’s trip over the river and through the woods a happier experience. Available now for only $60.95, this rack is ideal for holding a whole host of luggage items while preserving precious roof clearance and indoor storage space. The rack will even accommodate low-riding cars, thanks to perfectly-curved angles and contours designed to make every ride as smooth and snag-free as possible. Not only will this save some sanity on road trips, it can double as a rack for firewood, ice chests, and other rough cargo, making this the perfect dual-purpose gift.
Regular Price: $116.75
Sale Price: $60.95
You Save: $55.80
Brighten up someone’s holiday with the CT CapeTronix Interior LED Car Light Strip with App and IR Remote, and save $5.70 in the process. Normally, this kit goes for $20.99, but during this year’s Black Friday sale you can purchase one for only $15.29. This kit goes with a multi-segment LED light strip to create an ambiance of any kind thanks to the rainbow of available colors. It also has a manual controller for easy control and an infrared remote to allow for long-distance activation of these festive lights. The entire unit comes with a built-in fuse to prevent short-circuiting and various types of installation hardware to make installation a breeze. To top things off, the Ehome Light mobile app controls this light strip via Bluetooth.
Regular Price: $20.99
Sale Price: $15.29
You Save: $5.70
What car lover can’t use an air compressor? This year, the Porter-Cable C2002 0.8 HP 6 Gallon Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor is available on Target’s website for a hair over 50 percent off its regular price of $199.99. Right now, you can pick one up for a mere $99 and save nearly $101. This deal is sure to please the gearhead on your list, giving them the ability to care for their car in a wide variety of ways. In fact, this six-gallon compressor can even power small pneumatic tools, an extra bonus for the DIYer. The oil-free motor eliminates maintenance, and the pancake design is easy to move around thanks to the integrated handle, making this an absolutely amazing gift.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $99.00
You Save: $100.99
It always pays to be prepared, and the Stanley Fatmax Camo Jump Starter with Compressor will be a gift the practical off-road enthusiast or road warrior on your list will particularly appreciate. Normally going for $73.99, you can save more than $10 off that price with a temporary price tag of $63.98, a 13 percent savings. This helpful power tool is designed to keep drivers safe and secure thanks to its ability to produce 350 amps at a moment’s notice, and after a few moments, it can produce double that power at its peak of 700 amps. It also includes an air compressor capable of producing 120 PSI for emergency tire care as well as an LED light and both USB and 12-volt charging ports.
Regular Price: $73.99
Sale Price: $63.98
You Save: $10.01
Car geeks are always looking for new ways to understand their vehicles, and the Autobrain Connected Car Assistant Adapter gives their car a way to talk to them. Regularly priced at $74.99, this car communicator is currently available for $59.99, a 20 percent savings. This device not only allows users to monitor their vehicle’s health and performance, this compact, GPS-equipped unit can be a parent’s best friend when it comes to caring for their newly-minted drivers. Any car equipped with the Autobrain can be tracked for child-monitoring purposes or should it be stolen. It has the ability to summon roadside assistance, notify emergency services following a serious accident, and even remind parents and pet-lovers not to forget the cuddly little bundle in the backseat.
Regular Price: $74.99
Sale Price: $59.99
You Save: $15
White and light-colored paint can fade or yellow in the sun, but by giving the gift of the Chemical Guys White Paint Maintenance Kit this Christmas, you’ll thrill the car geek on your list to pieces as they wonder how in the world they survived before. Normally, this kit costs a pricey $94.62, but after the 52 percent price cut, you can pick one up for only $45.60, an absolute steal. While this purchase may feel like theft, the only thing stolen by this gift is the power of the sun’s UV rays on your loved one’s prized white beauty. The White Light finishing compound reflects UV rays away from lightly-colored paint, giving it an incredible brilliance, and each component in the kit ensures easy application.
Regular Price: $94.62
Sale Price: $45.60
You Save: $49.02
For the uber-practical person on your list that’s impossible to shop for, pick up some Pennzoil Ultra Platinum 0W-20 Full Synthetic Motor Oil (5 Quart) and put a smile on their face this year. Sure, motor oil is far from an exciting gift, but for some people, it’s one of the best gifts they could possibly imagine. With savings hitting 69 percent off the regular $65.47 price tag, spending a mere $20.97 (a savings of $44.50!), what is there to lose? Not only will you put a surprised, happy smile on an overly-practical someone’s face, you’ll be giving them some of the best oil on the market today: a fully synthetic oil that can otherwise be quite expensive thanks to its top-tier performance.
Regular Price: $65.47
Sale Price: $20.97
You Save: $44.50
For the motorcycle and dirt bike enthusiasts in your family, pick up an Extreme Max 300-Pound Hydraulic Motorcycle Bike Lift Table and show them how well you know them. At over 25 percent off, this lift table is available now for only $198.79. Normally priced at $269.99, you can save over $71 picking up a gift that is guaranteed to earn some excitement. In addition to its 300-pound capacity, this table lifts bikes up to 34 inches off the ground to eliminate kneeling and stooping, and the locking bar securing bikes in place for peace of mind. The padded rubber top prevents damage to bikes, and with all the necessary hardware included, your loved one can start tinkering as soon as Christmas dinner is finished.
Regular Price: $269.99
Sale Price: $198.79
You Save: $71.20
Do you have someone on your list who wants to upgrade their car audio? Then, the JBL GX Series 12" Single-Voice-Coil 4-Ohm Subwoofer is definitely worth picking up this year. This subwoofer regularly retails for $129.99, but right now, it is available for a penny less than $65, a full 50 percent off the normal price tag. This 12-inch passive subwoofer can handle up to 1000 watts of power for rish sound, and with four ohms of impedance, they conduct power at optimum performance levels. The mounting diameter is 11 inches across, and with only a six-inch mounting depth, this subwoofer fits properly in a multitude of spaces. To accurately reproduce sound, this unit has a frequency response range of 35 to 200 hertz and a 90-decibel sensitivity.
Regular Price: $129.99
Sale Price: $64.99
You Save: $65