Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2020: The Top Tech & Gaming Holiday Gifts at Best Buy Right Now

Everyone can score great deals on tech and gaming gifts this holiday season

ByAmanda Ryan
Everyone knows Black Friday is the perfect time to grab the best deals for holiday gifts. As the annual shopping event is nearing on Friday, November 27, 2020, many are counting down the days until Black Friday arrives. 

But what if you did not have to wait until November 27 to get Black Friday deals? At Best Buy, there are plenty of Black Friday deals going on right now. 

If you're looking for the best in tech, gaming, TVs, computers, laptops, tablets, and phones, Best Buy has the products and brands you demand at prices you won't be able to resist. And the deals are already underway.

With perks like Contactless Curbside Pickup and its Black Friday Price Guarantee, Best Buy is the perfect place to get your tech gifts this holiday. Best Buy’s great selection and outstanding prices on electronics, car stereos, home appliances, DSLR cameras, and even home exercise equipment give you a lot to choose from. 

Whether you’re looking to get your hands on some wireless headphones, a big screen Smart TV, or a new power adapter for your automobile, Best Buy has got your back this holiday season.

Why wait? This year at Best Buy, Black Friday is not just a one-day sale but a month-long sales event. The store has over 100 great Black Friday deals going on right now until the end of November.

And there are bound to be more amazing deals as the big day gets closer. We'll be updating this list regularly, so stay with The Drive for all the best in tech deals this holiday season. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid at press time, but prices change and deals expire. Check the Best Buy website for the latest details.)

Best Car Starter
Compustar 2-Way Remote Start System
Compustar 2-Way Remote Start System
Check SALE Price

It is hard to believe that something that weighs as little as 2.5 pounds can profoundly impact how we drive, but it can. With a 3,000-foot range, the lightweight CompuStar remote starter bundle can start your engine and warm up (or cool down) your car long before you leave.


The CompuStar car remote features advanced functions such as timer start, temperature start, stop-and-go mode, and valet mode. With a simple press of a button, you can change your entire driving experience.


Regular Price: $449

Sale Price: $249

You Save: $200

Best Wireless Earphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro
Check SALE Price

Powerbeats Pro earbuds are wire-free, giving you the freedom to roam and dance to your favorite songs. Fully adjustable and customizable, its secure-fit ear hooks provide the comfort your ears deserve. The steady Powerbeats Pro earphones are sweat- and water-resistant, which allows you to take your music listening to the next level. You control the volume for each earbud as they have separate full volume and track controls on both buds. They’re perfect for driving on long trips, going for a run, and for surprising the music lover in your life. 


Turn up your favorite songs’ volume and sing along at the top of your lungs with the Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones. Starting at $159.99 (depending on the color you choose), you can save up to a whopping $90. Give the gift of nine hours of listening time this holiday season.


Regular Price: $249

Sale Price: $159

You Save: $90

Best Subwoofer
JBL GX Series 12” Subwoofer
JBL GX Series 12” Subwoofer
Check SALE Price

Let the party continue from your house to your car. The JBL GX subwoofer can handle 250 watts of power, peaking at 1000 watts for booming sounds. The 4-ohm subwoofer reproduces a frequency range of 35 Hertz to 200 Hertz, capturing extreme bass output. Thinking your vehicle does not have enough room for a subwoofer? You might need to think again: the JBL subwoofer is just 6.0625 inches deep. That’s great for fitting into tight places.


While you enjoy upping the sound, you will also be pleased with the lower price. And if the savings isn’t enough, you get free shipping if you buy it by Thursday, November 5. Now that’s something worth turning up your car music and thumping around town about.


Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $64.99

You Save: $65

Best Gaming Monitor
Samsung CRG5 Series Curved G-Sync Monitor
Samsung CRG5 Series Curved G-Sync Monitor
Check SALE Price

Looking for the best gift for the gamer in your life? The Samsung CRG5 Series 27-inch LED, FHD G-Sync monitor is a gamer’s dream come true. Not only does this gaming monitor minimize eye strain during long sessions, but its 240 Hertz refresh rate also eliminates lag. The RapidCurve monitor heightens concentration, providing an immersive gaming experience. It also features an advanced contrast ratio for navigating dark scenes. Get clarity and an intense gaming experience with the Samsung CRG5 Series Gaming Monitor.


If you grab up this great gift by November 4 you can receive free shipping, but there is more. Let’s talk about the price. This gaming monitor was $399.99; with the sale, you get it for $279.99, allowing you to keep $120 in your pocket. 


Regular Price: $399

Sale Price: $279.99

You Save: $120

Best Auto Dash Cam 
Rexing V1P Plus Front and Rear Dash Cam
Rexing V1P Plus Front and Rear Dash Cam
Check SALE Price

With the Rexing V1P Plus Dash Cam, you can capture events that happen both in front and behind you, and cover yourself in the event of a mishap. In minutes, you can have the V1P cam up and running on your windshield with the included mounting hardware. The screen is to review front and rearview camera footage. Its mini USB port gives you continuous power by connecting to your car’s charger. The Rexing V1P car cam also backs up your files in case of an accident. It includes a 32G MicroSD card.


When in VGA video quality with a 170-degree viewing angle, you can simultaneously capture the road behind you. Get a clear view and high-def footage at 30 fps with a wide dynamic range. The 1080p HD recording and built-in G-sensor enable expansive shooting coverage with minimal distortion. 

N/A


Regular Price: $149.99

Sale Price: $99.99

You Save: $50

Best Satellite Radio Vehicle Tuner
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Vehicle Tuner
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Vehicle Tuner
Check SALE Price

Look up, way up to the sky. Behind the clouds lies your new collection of satellite radio music. With the purchase of this generous gift comes three months of free SiriusXM, and if you order it by November 4 you’ll also receive free shipping. Aren’t the holidays great?


Literally a plug-and-play interface, the SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner gives you loads of music, talk, news, and more to listen to while you drive, to turn your vehicle into an infotainment center. Its compact design makes installing behind the dash of compatible vehicles easy. Stop flipping through the radio stations and start listening to amazing content, commercial-free and uncensored. 


Regular Price: $69.99

Sale Price: $49.99

You Save: $20

Best Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Check SALE Price

If you’re traveling by car this season—and you should, since no one needs to be flying in 2020 if it can be avoided—you may need something to entertain the kids. When the entire car is tired of singing carols or no more houses with lights can be seen, it’s time to break out the electronics. 


With the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, there is so much you can do. Put on your favorite holiday movie as it has plenty of space for apps and entertainment files with its expandable storage of up to 1 Terabytes. Enjoy using the included S Pen, which offers enhanced navigation when using the Tab S6 Lite for entertainment or productivity purposes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet has a 10.4 - inch screen, making it the ideal gift for streaming HD content.


Regular Price: $349.99

Sale Price: $249.99

You Save: $100

