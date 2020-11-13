The day after Thanksgiving is the most anticipated shopping day of the year, and while most people are looking for deals on iPhones, Lego sets, and other gift ideas, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great time to pick up amazing gifts—or just some needed upgrades—for car stereos.

Looking for a double DIN stereo with a sweet touchscreen display? You got it. Maybe it’s time to upgrade those factory speakers with something that actually plays music? It’s here. Of course, a subwoofer can make all the difference between nodding along and rocking out.

This year, Black Friday deals are available for all of these products and more. Car stereo equipment makes a fantastic holiday gift—even if you’re just buying for yourself. We’ve explored some of the best car audio retailers out there and found quite a few deals worth checking out. Crutchfield, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others have some amazing products that you can pick up with a lot less cash than you would imagine. If now’s the time to upgrade, then stop wasting time and money and steal some deals!

Don’t forget to check back too, because we’ll be updating this list as the deals keep coming through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid a press time, but prices can change and deals do expire.)

Best Buy