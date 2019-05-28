Best Car Audio Systems: Find the Right System to Bring Your Car’s Audio to Life

If you drive on a regular basis, then you know just how important having a quality car stereo system is. Whether you’re sitting in traffic, on a road trip, or heading to work, listening to music or a podcast is a great way to pass the time. With that in mind, here are our picks for the best car audio system.

There can be some problems with the receiver getting good AM/FM reception. Finding the right place to mount the speakers can also be difficult. Occasional factory defects are possible.

The receiver comes with a 13-digit LCD display and red illuminated buttons. It can play CD, MP3, WAV, and WMA formats. The speakers only need 1.72 inches of installation room.

Once in a while, a receiver will come from the factory defective. There have been problems getting firmware updates from the manufacturer. Also, the display can seem dim on sunny days.

The receiver has a detachable face, can play CDs and MP3s, and has Bluetooth. The speakers can handle a lot of power and deliver high-, mid-, and low-range audio.

The MVH-295BT single-DIN receiver comes with an internal amplifier that generates 50-watts of power per channel, a pair of three-way 6x9-inch speakers, and three-way 6.5-inch speakers.

The speakers have been known to require more power than what’s supplied by the receiver’s amplifier. Wiring issues can cause the tuner to stop working. The clock won’t display when Bluetooth is engaged.

The receiver can play CDs and MP3s, and syncs with both Android and Apple devices. A three-band equalizer fine-tunes audio quality, which is delivered through high-end speakers.

Benefits of Car Audio Systems Louder sounds. Factory audio systems are generally limited as far as power output is concerned, and less power means quieter sounds coming out of the speakers. This can make music harder to hear over other ambient noises, such as when driving down the highway or having the air conditioner on high.

Better quality. The top-rated car audio systems out there come equipped with equalizers designed to produce the best audio quality possible. This will add a whole new dimension to your listening experience and an appreciation for some of the subtleties that are lost on lower-quality systems.

The top-rated car audio systems out there come equipped with equalizers designed to produce the best audio quality possible. This will add a whole new dimension to your listening experience and an appreciation for some of the subtleties that are lost on lower-quality systems. More features. While newer audio systems that come from the factory have many more options and features than their predecessors, they are still lacking when compared to some of the best car sound systems out there. Some of these features include the ability to play different media formats, higher power output, and docking stations.

$50-$150: The number of stereo components you're looking for will greatly influence how much you can expect to spend. That said, there are many bundle packages available with a receiver, speakers, and amplifier that are affordable. At this price range, you can expect receivers with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, 6x9-inch or 6.5-inch speakers with mica cones, and small external amplifiers.

$150-$300: Mid-range equipment will have more features that will please car audio enthusiasts. Head units that read MP3 and FLAC files, subwoofers that pump out the heavy base, and 12-band equalizers are all common at this price point.

$300 and up: As you go higher in price, you'll find some of the best in-car entertainment systems in the industry. For a few hundred dollars, you can purchase aftermarket receivers that are customized to fit into your vehicle and professional-sounding speaker systems that are used in competitions. Key Features Receiver Also called a head unit, this is the brains of an audio system that sits in the dash and has an interface that you can interact with. Newer receivers are referred to as infotainment systems because they provide useful information such as navigation details and vehicle status updates in addition to entertainment. Speakers Car speakers are separated into categories based on the frequency of soundwaves that they produce. In order from highest to lowest frequency are tweeters, mid-range, and subwoofers. Tweeters are directional and usually placed in the dash, mid-range speakers are ambient and installed in the doors, and woofers produce deep bass and are placed behind the back seat in the trunk. Equalizer An equalizer is the most important piece of equipment in your audio system for optimizing sound quality. Depending on your setup, you can have either an external equalizer or one that is built into the receiver. It works by using different filters to accentuate or mask different tones as well as minimize distortion. Amplifier This component increases the amount of wattage that is sent to the speakers. This, in turn, increases the output of the speakers, which means louder music. The amount of amplification available is measured in gain, which is the ratio of output wattage to the input voltage. Other Considerations

Single- or Double-DIN: Depending on the make, model, and year of your car, it will either have a single- or double-DIN receiver slot in the dash. Double-DIN receivers are twice the size of their single counterparts and are found in most newer vehicles. Single-DIN receivers can be placed in double-DIN slots using special mounting brackets. Smartphone Integration: Receiver manufacturers are increasingly offering products that come with full smartphone integration. This means you can make phone calls, play music, open apps, and scroll through your contacts list conveniently from the display on your receiver. Best Car Audio System Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Audio System Overall: Kenwood Receiver With Two 6x9-Inch Speakers, Two 6.5-Inch Speakers, and Speaker Wire

This bundle package comes with a KDC-BT33 single-DIN receiver, a pair of KFC-6965S 6X9-inch and KFC-1665S 6.5-inch speakers, and 50 feet of 16-gauge speaker wire. Together, this package deal is a great replacement for any factory system and provides deep, rich sounds throughout the cabin of your car. There are many features that make this audio system our top pick overall. The receiver can play CDs or MP3s, has Bluetooth connectivity, and can connect to both iPhone and Android devices. Bluetooth allows you to make hands-free phone calls, use phone-based apps, and access other phone features like the contacts list. There are also USB and AUX inputs in the face of the receiver and a three-band equalizer to fine-tune your music. The three-way, 6x9-inch speakers can handle a peak power load of 400 watts each and an RMS (Root-Mean-Square) power load of 45 watts each. The two-way 6.5-inch speakers can handle 300 watts of peak power each and 30 watts RMS. When connected to the receiver through the provided 16-gauge speaker wire, this car surround sound system has ample amounts of volume, crisp treble, and deep bass that will complement whatever music you have on. On the negative side, the speakers aren’t always pushed hard enough by the internal amp to get the best sound. There are also some wiring issues that have been reported inside the receiver, causing certain features like the tuner to stop working. Finally, the clock disappears from the display when using Bluetooth. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Audio System Value: Pioneer Receiver With Two 6.5-Inch and Two 6x9-Inch Speakers

This bundle includes the MVH-295BT single-DIN receiver with a built-in four-channel, 50-watt amplifier as well as twin sets of three-way 6x9-inch and three-way 6.5-inch speakers. The power supplied by the receiver adds a nice punch to the speakers which are designed to deliver clear, crisp treble, mid-range, and bass sounds inside your car. The receiver comes with a detachable face for security and is capable of playing CD and MP3 formats. Bluetooth technology lets you sync up Apple and Android devices, giving you hands-free calling as well as access to your device’s apps. USB and AUX inputs let you charge your device or hook up another device for an additional source of music. The speakers are part of Pioneer’s Alphasonik line and are designed to deliver stereo sound throughout the interior of your car. The 6x9-inch speakers have a maximum power handling capacity of 500 watts and an RMS threshold of 50 watts. The 6.5-inch speakers can handle as much as 350 watts and have an RMS rating of 35 watts. As far as cons go, there are some known issues with parts of the receiver not working when installed, which can be attributed to factory defects. There have also been issues with the receiver needing a firmware update that is not easy to find through the manufacturer. Lastly, the display is dim in direct sunlight. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Audio System Honorable Mention: JVC Receiver With Two Wireless 6.5-Inch Speakers

