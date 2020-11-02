Jumpstart the Sales with Early Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Right Now
There's no need to wait till after Thanksgiving to take advantage of these amazing holiday sales and deals.
This premium ultra-slim soundbar is equipped with a wireless subwoofer that produces a deep bass impact throughout the whole room, with five powerful full-range drivers that deliver clear, rich sound. This soundbar is compatible with most 4K and HDTVs to give you the ultimate home theater experience. Multiple connection possibilities allow you to plug in any audio source via HDMI ARC, AUX, and optical input. You can also wirelessly stream music through your favorite apps, like Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tune In, and others.
Measuring in at just over two inches tall, this system will easily fit in most spaces. You can mount it under your TV or wall-mount it to create a sound that travels further and clearer.
Sale Price: $139
Regular Price: $229You Save: $90
This television is a feat of technology from LG which features millions of OLED pixels that emit their own light to produce intense color, perfect black, and stunningly clear pictures. OLED technology also has the capability of turning pixels down or completely off independently to optimize the picture you see. The WebOS platform is impressively fast and easy to use to stream movies, shows, and apps. This TV is also equipped with a super-fast 4K processor that makes everything you see smoother, clearer, and more dynamic.
This television is a great choice for gaming, with less lag time, faster refresh rates, and responsive and smooth gameplay. This TV also comes with LG’s Magic Remote with voice and motion control.
Sale Price: $1496.99
Regular Price: $1999.99You Save: $503
This super capacity jump starter makes a great gift for a friend or loved one. This compact jump starter is able to start all 12-volt vehicles up with engine sizes up to 8 liters gasoline or 7 liters diesel. It also works great for starting motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs, UTVs, lawnmowers, and more. In just minutes, your battery will be up and running, even in cold temperatures, as this battery started is rated to work in temperatures ranging from -4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
This battery starter is equipped with lots of safety features, such as built-in protection from reverse polarity, over-current, over-load, and high-temperature. It also functions as a portable power bank, LED flashlight, SOS light, dual USB quick charger, and electrical supply for your vehicle. This 2200 amp jump starter would be a great addition to any roadside assistance kit. A ten percent coupon is available.
Sale Price: $67.99
Regular Price: $79.99You Save: $12
If you’re in the market for a robotic vacuum, the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is going to be a steal of deal in Walmart’s Pre-Black Friday sale. This high-tech vacuum can connect to your home’s wireless internet and can receive and accept commands by touch or voice when paired with a smart home speaker. It’s equipped with a powerful lithium-ion battery that runs continuously for up to 100 minutes before needing a recharge. Special drop sensor technology prevents the vacuum from accidentally falling downstairs.1500 Pa suction power ensures that you will get a powerful and thorough cleaning on carpet, tile, and hardwood floors. Three brushes loosen particles and three-layer filtration captures and contains even small particles in the 0.6-liter dustbin.
As an added bonus, this robotic vacuum runs so quietly that you will barely even notice it’s working.
Sale Price: $149
Regular Price: $249You Save: $100
Walmart is delivering on its promise to offer an extensive and wide range of items for sale before Black Friday with the Sun Joe SPX2598-MAX 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Foam Cannon. With a powerful 13-amp motor that can generate up to 2,000 PSI/1.6 GPM that allows you to achieve maximum cleaning power and grime removal. This well-appointed pressure washer comes equipped with a 34-inch extension wand, a 20-foot high-pressure hose, a one-liter foam cannon, Total Stop System technology that saves power, and the pump when the trigger is not engaged, and a 35-foot power cord with built-in GFCI.
Choose from three onboard quick-connect nozzles to quickly customize your spray to suit whatever task you need doing. The nozzles allow you to switch between a powerful fan spray to a punishing pinpoint jet.
Sale Price: $79
Regular Price: $169You Save: $90
Not to be left out of the party, many of the DeWALT brand of products are also on sale, like the DeWALT15 Amp Corded 12 inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw. This saw is ideal for most cutting jobs, including crown molding up to 7.5-inches. With a powerful 15 amp, 3,800 RPM motor, this saw delivers durability and extended power. An exclusive back fence design can cut up to 2" x 14" dimensional boards at 90 degrees and 2" x 10" at 45 degrees. This saw also features dual horizontal steel rails with a unique clamping mechanism and linear ball bearings to deliver a smooth, accurate, and clean cut.
This unit also allows for an increased capacity in that it miters 50 degrees to the left and 60 degrees to the right. The savings on this miter saw make it the perfect time to buy, if not for yourself, then for someone else.
Sale Price: $349
Regular Price: $549You Save: $200
So maybe a refrigerator isn’t a really viable gift idea, but approaching Black Friday is just about the perfect time to get an amazing deal on a fridge for yourself. With so much focus on gift ideas for the holidays, these necessary and big-ticket items often get forgotten, but a lot of times they get knocked down in price big time to move them out to make room for next year’s stock. This Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator is the perfect example. This is a well-designed refrigerator that features a smudge and fingerprint resistant finish to give it a classy and clean look in your kitchen. The FlexZone drawer allows you to keep a variety of foods organized and chilled to perfection with four different temperature zones and a smart divider to keep things where they’re supposed to be. High-efficiency LED lights provide bright and beautiful illumination of the full interior of the fridge when you open the doors.
As an added bonus, this fridge is Wi-Fi and Bixby enabled, so you can use your smartphone to control and monitor the fridge from anywhere.
Sale Price: $2698
Regular Price: $2999You Save: $301