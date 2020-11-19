The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Technically, Black Friday is on November 27 this year. But because online shopping is such an "event" these days—and because the pandemic has us all avoiding brick-and-mortar stores—that’s really just a formality. Most major retailers are offering Black Friday deals online in 2020, and the best part is that many of them are already available right now. And that includes Home Depot.

Home Depot's Black Friday sale is, in a word, massive. There are literally thousands of amazing deals all month long on everything from tools, lawn and garden supplies, hardware, home goods and lighting fixtures, and so much more.

If you’re looking for holiday gifts that will come in handy year-round, Home Depot is the place. Here are some of the top Home Depot Black Friday discounts we found. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid a press time, but deals expire and prices can change. Check the Home Depot website for the latest Black Friday deals.)