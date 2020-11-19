Check Out the Lust-Worthy Deals at Home Depot's Black Friday Sale
Give them a gift that will give back around the house all year long
The ideal gift for the handyperson in your life, this Makita 180-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Piece Kit is one of the most comprehensive combo tool kits available. It includes a 1/2-inch driver-drill with two speeds, a variable-speed impact driver that delivers 1,460 inch-pounds of max torque, a 6 1/2-inch circular saw with 3,700 RPM, a rugged variable-speed reciprocating saw, a handheld vacuum that provides strong suction power and fast cleaning, and a high-lumen LED flashlight. This combo kit is designed with the pro in mind, offering a wide range of premium cordless options for driving, fastening, cutting, drilling, cleaning, and lighting.
This kit also includes two 18-volt LXT 3.0Ah batteries and the super-efficient Rapid Optimum Charger that makes this system one of the world’s fastest charging cordless systems. The entire system comes stored neatly in a rugged and durable carrying bag for easy transport and organization. With everything in one place, they’ll spend more time working and less time running back and forth for tools.
Regular Price: $379
Sale Price: $299You Save: $80
The ideal gift for the woodworker who’s ready to take their skills to the next level, this rugged and durable saw is equipped with a 5000 RPM motor to get the job done quickly and cleanly. Easily slice through thick 4 x 4-inch boards neatly and cleanly in a single pass. It features a convenient portable folding stand with a single-point release for easy one-step setup and portability. Another nice feature is the onboard storage for the miter gauge, rip fence, extra blades, and other accessories and tools. A well-designed front and back clamping fence features integrated T-slots that let you securely hold and easily select accessories.
Included with the table saw purchase you get a 10-inch blade, blade guard, portable folding stand, and a handy operating manual. This table saw also comes backed by the industry’s only lifetime service agreement for added protection and peace of mind.
Regular Price: $549
Sale Price: $349You Save: $200
If the handyperson on your list is looking for a sleek, smartly designed tool storage solution, the Husky Industrial 52” W x 21.5” D 15-Drawer Tool Chest and Rolling Cabinet Combo is the answer. This attractive, yet industrial tool chest and cabinet combo features a handy pull-out wooden work surface that will lock into place when fully extended to create a convenient workstation or laptop table. Another clever feature is a 550-lumen LED light bar that’s integrated right into the lid of the chest to provide additional bright lighting for your workspace. This chest is built to last thanks to its 18-gauge steel construction that is finished in a sleek, heavy-duty textured black powder-coating that is made to be rust- and corrosion-resistant for years to come.
All the drawers in the tool chest feature full-extension glide on ball-bearing slides and can support up to 120 pounds each. Each drawer also features a soft-close retention system that works to pull each drawer fully and securely closed on its own. The top lid of the unit is reinforced and is supported by gas struts that make it easier and smoother to open and close. Also inside the lid are eight electrical outlets and four USB ports that allow you convenient and efficient charging of all your tools and devices.
Regular Price: $898
Sale Price: $798You Save: $100
This Black Friday, Home Depot is offering deep discounts on some end-of-the-season items like this Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill. It features 626.8 square inches of total cooking area, with four main burners and one convenient side burner that’s ideal for side dishes. With a total output capability of 60,000 BTUs, you will be able to quickly and efficiently cook a large number of items. The even-heat cooking system distributes uniform heat throughout the entire firebox for a premium grilling experience.
The main grill space is equipped with easy-to-clean and durable stainless steel-wrapped cooking grates that feature rugged 7mm crossbars. Specially designed flame tamers are angled to deflect heat and prevent flare-ups while transforming drippings into flavor vapors that enhance food quality. A convenient electronic ignition allows for easy lighting without any hassles. A built-in thermometer lets you precisely control cooking temperatures to ensure your foods are grilled to perfection. A no-stick bun warmer rack and removable catch tray are nice touches.
Regular Price: $299
Sale Price: $199You Save: $100
When it comes to rugged and reliable garage or basement shelving, the Husky Silver 5-Tier Heavy Duty Steel Garage Storage Shelving delivers. Its steel rivet construction with steel beams and shelves and wire decking with a strong silver enamel finish gives this shelf a maximum weight capacity of 1,000 pounds per shelf and 5,000 pounds total. Its five shelves can be fully adjusted in 1 1/2-inch increments to provide ample storage for boxes, bins, tools, containers, and more. This unit measures 48” W x 78” H x 24” D.
You even have the luxury of assembling the shelf either vertically, or horizontally as a workbench. The rivet lock system ensures the ultimate in strength and stability. Installation is quick and easy, and only requires a hammer, no messing around with nuts and bolts. Multifunctional three-way beams allow you to set up the shelf as a tray shelf or a flat shelf, depending on your preference. Sturdy plastic feet protect floors, yet allow for easy relocation of the shelf unit. Of course, this product is backed by Husky’s lifetime warranty, so you never have to worry about it failing or malfunctioning.
Regular Price: $109
Sale Price: $89.98You Save: $19.02
The Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Inflator with 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger is one of the fastest on the market and is being offered at a jaw-dropping price. It’s the perfect gift for any garage rat. This compact tire inflator delivers accurate, quick, and easy tire inflation that can go anywhere. It can fill most tires in under one minute. Rated to over 120 PSI, this high-efficiency tool is suitable for use on most vehicles. Its TrueFill auto shut-off technology accurately monitors pressure and prevents overfill by sensing the speed of fill and the achieved PSI to deliver a precise and controlled shut-off at the right time.
This unit is also equipped with a bright and easy-to-read backlit LCD display, anti-vibration feet, weather- and impact-resistant reinforced cage, and a rugged and long-lasting 2.0 Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery with its own battery charger, so it’s ready to work whenever and wherever you need it. A heavy-duty 26-inch hose and an all-brass Schrader chuck are dependable and rugged features.
Regular Price: $169
Sale Price: $99You Save: $70
At one of its lowest prices ever, the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Combo Kit makes an ideal holiday gift—or the perfect purchase for yourself. This 2-tool combination kit includes an impact driver, brushless cordless hammer drill/driver, FLEXVOLT battery, 20-volt 2.0 Ah compact battery, a 6-amp charger, and a handy kit bag to keep it all in.
When paired with the FLEXVOLT batteries, the hammer drill can achieve up to 42 percent more power and features a super bright LED 3-mode light that allows you to easily work in dark or tight spaces. It’s equipped with three-speed settings for versatility and Precision Drive technology that prevents over-tightening of fasteners for added control and accuracy. It also features three super-bright LEDs for brightly illuminating dark or small jobs.
Regular Price: $399
Sale Price: $299You Save: $100
Yet another item that may not be on your initial radar when it comes to awesome Black Friday deals is a pressure washer, but the RYOBI 1,600 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer will definitely make you look twice. This lightweight and easily portable pressure washer features an impressive 1,600 PSI and 1.2 GPM capacity for thorough and strong cleaning and onboard storage for the ultimate in user convenience. This unit is perfect for use on cars, campers, bikes, decking, patios, driveways, outdoor furniture, grills, home siding, windows, and much more.
The unit is equipped with three nozzles, including a handy turbo nozzle for 50 percent faster cleaning. The spray wand also features a quick-connect nozzle coupler for easy and secure nozzle attachment. This pressure washer has also been performance tested and rated in accordance with PWMA standard PW101 for reliability and safety.
Regular Price: $99
Sale Price: $68You Save: $31
If a toolset is on your holiday shopping list, you won’t believe the savings Home Depot is offering on the well-appointed and comprehensive Husky Mechanics 270-Piece Tool Set. This set comes with almost any tool they could ever need, including 1/4-, 3/8-, and 1/2-inch ratchets, 129 different standard and deep sockets, 14 combination wrenches, 19 bit sockets, four drive extensions, and much more. All the tools are constructed from forged chromium-alloy steel and feature a fully polished chrome finish that resists rust and corrosion and easily wipes clean of oil and dirt.
All sockets and drive tools feature quick-release buttons that allow them to easily be removed from the ratchet. The sockets and wrenches also feature chamfered lead-ins that give fast and accurate placement onto drive tools or fasteners. Large size markings on the tools allow for quick and easy reading of sizes. All hex keys, screwdrivers, and nut drivers are constructed from heat-treated S2 tool steel for premium strength and ultimate wear protection.
The well-organized and rugged plastic storage case is also stamped with size markings for easy identification of tool storage spaces. Backed by a lifetime limited warranty, this toolset is a great gift for the DIYer or the professional.
Regular Price: $179
Sale Price: $99You Save: $80
One of our favorite picks for stocking stuffers is the Coast FL75 435 Lumen Dual Color LED Headlamp with Twist Focus. This cleverly designed headlamp combines several excellent features into one awesome and compact product. The first button on the lamp allows you to shine an optimally wide flood beam that can quickly be turned into a long-reaching spotlight with a simple twist of the bezel. The second button lets you switch quickly to a fixed LED red light for protected night vision.
For added ruggedness and durability, this headlamp is IPX4 weatherproof rated and is equipped with a thoughtful reflective safety strap so that you can use it effectively in almost any environment. This headlamp is also impact resistant and features a shatterproof light cover, making it practically indestructible. Oh, and did we mention it’s hard hat compatible and fully backed by Coast’s lifetime warranty?
Regular Price: $34.97
Sale Price: $19.88You Save: $15.09