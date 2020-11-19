The Drive's Favorite Black Friday Deals on Tools, Helmets, Shop Gear, and More
Looking for holiday gift ideas? Believe it or not, it’s that time of year again
Now here’s a great gift idea. Kamado grills are all the rage, and the Kamado Joe Jr 13.5-inch Charcoal Grill lets your favorite grillmaster get the Kamado grilling experience no matter where they are. This compact grill boasts an impressive 148.5-square-inch cooking space housed in a thick-walled ceramic dome that locks in moisture, flavor, and heat. A specially designed heat deflector plate allows you the luxury of indirect grilling for a more flexible and customizable cooking experience. This grill also features a rugged and durable cast iron stand and air vent that are rust-resistant for added longevity.
This compact and portable grill is the perfect choice for camping, picnics, track days, tailgating, pool parties, beach cookouts, and much more. It’s also an ideal option for people who live in apartments or condos with little or no outdoor space. The Kamado Joe Jr. comes equipped with a stainless steel cooking grate, grill gripper, and convenient ash tool as added bonuses.
Regular Price: $499.99
Sale Price: $299You Save: $200.99
For many professional auto mechanics, Sunnex is the go-to company for impact sockets. The quality and reliability are undeniable; Sunnex simply outworks the competition. But with premium quality comes a premium price, and that’s why you should take advantage of this phenomenal Pre-Black Friday deal. It’s really unheard-of. Sunnex tools rarely go on sale, so over 50 percent off is an undeniably great price on a gift the handyman or car nut in your life will truly appreciate—and use—for years to come.
This set includes 38 1/2-inch drive impact sockets for pretty much any automotive project that features SAE sizes, making it perfect for working on classic cars. It has a wide range of deep and shallow sockets, which only amplifies its usefulness. It also comes with extensions and an adapter to protect delicate chrome surfaces—so it's ideal for auto restorers. And of course, Sunnex hooks it up with a blow-molded case to help prevent losing any of the pieces. If you’re stumped about what to get the car geek in your life this holiday season, this is a top-flight gift idea for Black Friday 2020. And you can get it right now.
Regular Price: $355.30
Sale Price: $174.59
You Save: $180.71
The Homdox Professional Electric Pressure Washer will clean anything and everything that’s in need of some seriously deep cleaning. And for Walmart’s month-long Black Friday event, it’s deeply discounted. You can get this powerful pressure washer for just $109.98, a discount of more than $160 from the original price of $274.95.
With a powerful 3,000 PSI, this pressure washer is strong enough to eliminate everything from tar to grease to oil and rust stains and much more. You can clean inside your garage or workshop as well as everything outdoors, from your windows and walls to your driveway and everything in between. This bargain-priced pressure washer is a steal with its many benefits, including a powerful 1800-watt motor, soap applicator, and lightweight portability.
Stock was running low at press time, but Walmart had several other options on sale—in addition to thousands of household, tech, and automotive products. Hurry.
Regular Price: $274.95
Sale Price: $109.98
You Save: $164.97
If you like the cars that go “BOOM!,” JBL's GX1200 Subwoofer from Best Buy is a great gift idea. Normally, these bad boys go for $129.99, but this year’s Black Friday deals have dropped the price to a mere $64.99.
This black GX Series subwoofer measures a solid 12 inches across (with an 11-inch mounting diameter) yet is only six inches deep, making it a great option for use in tight spaces. The passive subwoofer can hit a peak power level of 1000 watts and is rated at four ohms for optimal power flow. It faithfully and accurately reproduces sound thanks to its 90-decibel sensitivity and frequency range of 35 to 200 hertz.
Regular Price: $129.99
Sale Price: $64.99
You Save: $65
The Torin Big Red 3.5 Ton Garage Jack is a perfect gift for any garage or shop. This pro-level car jack is ideal for lifting low-profile vehicles, thanks to its slim, low design. It slides easily and safely under almost any vehicle and boasts a 7,000-pound lifting capacity and a lift range of 3-7/8 to 21 1/16 inches, making it extremely versatile. The heavy-duty all-steel construction ensures that this jack is strong enough to be put to the test and won’t fail when you least expect it. It also features over-pump bypass protection and a sealed hydraulic unit for the ultimate in functionality and reliability.
While the Torin Big Red is heavy and super stable, it’s fairly easy to move around the shop thanks to its smooth rolling, full-swivel, heavy-duty casters. This sturdy jack will provide reliable and durable use for years to come.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $149.99
You Save: $50
Gifting your favorite rider with a helmet is a great idea—especially if it’s as trick as this one. The Sena Cavalry helmet seems like a pretty basic half-helmet on its surface, but look closer: A Bluetooth-connected sound system takes it above and beyond the rest. This helmet can pair with a smartphone so its wearer can enjoy navigation, hands-free calling, and music or podcasts. The on-board system also allows the rider to listen to FM radio.
But its key feature is its ability to link with up to three other riders. It’s perfect for establishing easy communication between bikes, which comes in handy on road trips or when riding with groups. Despite having its speakers and mic built-in, the Sena Cavalry only weighs about two pounds.
The fiberglass composite construction is safe, and the helmet is DOT-certified. In other words, it will keep your favorite motorcyclist as safe as they are comfortable. If you know a rider who prefers a half-helmet but wants to stay connected while on the road, this is the perfect gift.
Regular Price: $349
Sale Price: $174.50
You Save: $174.50
Best Buy's Black Friday sales always involve tons of tech, home entertainment, computers, and gaming deals. Does BB ever offer anything for drivers—and those who love them? You bet. The gift of commercial-free radio is one that every commuter will appreciate. Just think: No more Black Friday commercials! Seriously, this is a great gift for anyone who spends a lot of time in their car. Plus, with the purchase of this SiriusXM tuner comes three months of free SiriusXM service. So it’s kind of like giving two gifts at once. That’s bound to make a statement.
Literally a plug-and-play interface, the SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner offers loads of music, talk, sports, news, and more to give your vehicle its own high-tech infotainment center. And its compact design makes installation easy. If you're looking for a great automotive gift, you can't go wrong here.
Regular Price: $69.99
Sale Price: $44.99
You Save: $25
This versatile rolling overnighter is well worth its regular price tag of $45.99. But when Black Friday drops that price down to $32.99 you have every reason in the world to gift it to your favorite frequent traveler. This bag is ideal for virtually any travel setting. In addition to being compatible with bicycle luggage racks, this flight-friendly bag glides along on incredibly smooth luggage wheels and features a convenient telescoping luggage T-handle that disappears completely, so it’s ideal for rushing through airports, attaching to your bike rack, and stowing away when it's not needed.
Best of all, this rolltop bag is completely waterproof, successfully combining your favorite travel bag with an outdoor-ready dry bag. This 48-liter bag holds everything you might need for a flight to any corner of the globe and an overland trip by bike, hike, or horseback.
Regular Price: $45.99
Sale Price: $32.99
You Save: 28%
Bass Pro Shops is one of the best outdoor outfitters around, and it’s a fantastic place to find all kinds of holiday gifts for the outdoorsman, camper, and handyman. If you’re looking for a practical holiday gift for the RVer in your life, take advantage of this remarkable deal on the Champion 5500W Dual-Fuel Generator. This is one of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on a generator of this capacity and versatility.
Portable and powerful, it can run on gasoline or propane and is built to be moved to wherever it’s needed most. It delivers 6,900 starting watts and 5,500 running waters of power, and it’s operated by a 389cc Champion OHV engine. This generator can run for up to 10 hours at a 50 percent load (when powered by gasoline). It’s relatively quiet and includes Cold Start technology, so they’ll have no problem getting it started even in cold weather.
Regular Price: $1,199
Sale Price: $699
You Save: $500
Leatherman is the O.G. multi-tool company, and its Skeletool is its latest and greatest EDC. With seven different tools including both needle-nose and regular pliers, hardwire and wire cutters, a combination knife, a carabiner, and a bit driver—all wrapped up in a handy, compact, ultra-light 5-ounce device you can carry on you anywhere you go.
Through November 30, take 50 percent off customization on your favorite Leatherman, including the popular Skeletool. Choose your color and an image, select some personalized text, and give the ultimate EDC gift this holiday season.
Check out our Editor’s Picks for Best Mechanic’s Tools here!