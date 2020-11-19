The Drive's Favorite Black Friday Deals on Tools, Helmets, Shop Gear, and More

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The holidays always come upon us too fast. And it’s never been more true than in 2020. In this topsy-turvy year of pandemic lockdowns, political turmoil, and the passing of legends (RIP Eddie Van Halen), it’s hard to believe it’s that time of year already.

Ready or not, the leaves have fallen, the clocks have turned back, and the Black Friday sales are upon us. The Christmas spirit may be a little harder to muster up this year, but those gawdawful “December to Remember” commercials are already airing every ten minutes. So we might as well jump (sorry) in head-first.

Heck, look at the bright side: You don’t have to go anywhere near a mall this Christmas. There’s no need to wake up early for “doorbuster” deals, no reason to wait in interminable lines, and no bargaining with strangers over the rights to a plastic doohickey your kid is going to forget about by February. In fact, you don’t even have to wait until Black Friday.

In 2020, online shopping is as easy as it’s ever been—and this year in particular, retailers are pulling out all the stops to get your gifting dollar. Deals abound already, and free shipping is practically a given no matter where you shop.

Now, The Drive isn’t necessarily the first place you think of when considering holiday gifts. But the fact is, there are a ton of awesome Black Friday 2020 deals happening already that drivers, car geeks, and garage rats—and those who love them—will appreciate.

We’ve compiled a list of fantastic Black Friday deals from some of our favorite retailers below. And they’re all happening now. These are our picks from a few core outlets to help you get through the weirdest holiday season ever. From products and parts, tools and gear, tires and more, we’d love to see any of these amazing holiday gifts under our tree.

If you like what you see, click on the links below each pick for deeper dives into more great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now. This story, and most of our Black Friday Deals hubs linked below, will be updated regularly with new products and fresh deals right through Cyber Monday, November 30. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid at press time, but deals expire and prices can change.)

Happy Holidays from your friends at The Drive!