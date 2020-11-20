The Best Black Friday Car Seat Deals 2020: The Best Boosters, Convertibles, and More
Give the new parents on your holiday list a gift they'll use and appreciate every day
The LiteMax 35 car seat is professionally designed for infants, and it’s easy to install. Its two-step vehicle belt lock-off makes the installation not only fast but, more importantly, secure. Engineered and tested, the Evenflo LiteMax 35 car seat meets and exceeds all federal safety standards. This infant car seat is also lightweight and offers four reclining options for optimal comfort. It fits newborns and babies from 4 to 35 pounds and 17 to 32 inches tall.
The Evenflo LiteMax 35 is parent-friendly with pockets that tuck buckle tongues away, making it way easier to load and unload from the vehicle. Its removable body and head pillows offer new babies comfort and are machine-washable for simple cleanup.
Regular Price: $99.99
Sale Price: $84.99You Save: $15
As new babies grow quickly, it is best to have a car seat that grows with them. The Graco Extend2Fit Convertible car seat offers a rear-facing harness (4 to 50 pounds) to a forward-facing harness (22 to 65 pounds).
The Extend2Fit 4-position adjustable extension panel provides up to five inches of additional legroom, giving the option to have the child safely ride rear-facing up to 50-pounds. It features the No-Rethread Simply Safe Adjust Harness System that allows you to adjust the height of the headrest and harness in one motion.
Harnessing is fuss-free with this car seat’s storage pockets, which conveniently hold harnesses, getting them out of the way. The Graco Extend2Fit car seat is Graco ProtectPlus Engineered to help protect frontal, side, rear, and rollover crashes.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $149.99You Save: $55
Every child wishes they could be exactly like their superhero. With the KidsEmbrace 2-in-1 car seat, they come close. Whether they want to be Superman, Wonder Woman, or another hero, this car seat lets them be him or her whenever they are in the car.
Best of all, the KidsEmbrace car seat has 5-point harness security. To offer the best possible protection, the security includes two position points at each shoulder, two at the child’s hips, and one where the harness buckles between the legs. Depending on your child’s age and height, use the three slots to safely and securely position the harness shoulder strap.
KidsEmbrace’s two-mode option includes the forward-facing car seat for children between 22 and 65 pounds and 29 to 49 inches tall. Later, convert it to a belt-positioning booster seat for kids 30 and 100 pounds and 38 to 57 inches tall.
Regular Price: $149.99
Sale Price: $109.99You Save: $40
Not many car seats will stick around for 10-years, but this one can. The Graco 4Ever Extend2Fit 4-in-1 child seat grows with a child up to 120 pounds. Its 4-position extension panel provides five inches of additional legroom for your growing baby. The Graco 4Ever offers rear-facing for up to 50 pounds, allowing you to keep them safer, longer. The child seat has plush inserts to keep your child comfortable for every ride. The seat covers are easy to remove and washable.
Graco 4Ever Extend2Fit 4-in-1 car seat has a 10-position adjustable headrest, allowing the seat to quickly adapt as your child grows. Installation is super-easy and with the In Right Latch system, it only takes one second to latch. The easy-to-read level indicator helps remove the guesswork out of installation. Keep your child’s drinks or snacks close by with this car seat’s two-integrated cup holders.
Regular Price: $349.99
Sale Price: $314.99You Save: $35
The Cosco Apt 50 car seat accommodates infants from five pounds up to toddlers up to 40 pounds in rear-facing mode. For forward-facing mode, kids up to 50 pounds can use it. The two modes allow you to keep the same car seat for years. In either model, the Cosco Apt 50 has built-in side impact protection to keep your little one extra secure.
The easy-to-remove seat pad is simple to clean. As it is machine washable and dryer safe, it’s perfect for traveling. The car seat is certified for use on aircraft, giving your infant or kid a familiar seat during the flight. It also meets and exceeds federal and American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) safety standards. The child seat also includes a one-year limited warranty.
Regular Price: $64.99
Sale Price: 56.99You Save: $8
The Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible car seat is about lessening the stressful moments and increasing the joyful ones. The seat offers you peace of mind through three stages of your child’s life.
Safety 1st is a car seat built to grow with your kid: First Stage is rear-facing for babies from 5 to 40 pounds; Second Stage is forward-facing for babies from 22 to 65 pounds; Third Stage is a belt-positioning booster seat for children from 40 to 100 pounds.
It's not always easy trying to get a fussy child into a car seat, but one with QuickFit Harness holders definitely helps. The “Safety 1st” design keeps the harness in an open position, making it much easier to get your child in and out of the car seat. The QuickFit Harness also lets you quickly adjust both the harness and headrest in one simple step.
Regular Price: $179.99
Sale Price: 139.99You Save: $40