The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Black Friday means great sales and deals—but it also means we have less than a month before we exchange and open gifts with our families. If a loved one is expecting, or the new baby is already here, a great present to give this holiday is a car seat. Luckily for you, there are several great Black Friday deals on car seats—and you don’t have to wait until November 27 to get them.

New parents need so. Much. Stuff. And between the baby showers and the extended family and friends, they’re bound to get more sippy cups, onesies, nook-nooks, and plastic toys than they can handle. But you can stand out from the pack this year by giving the mother-and-father-to-be a gift they'll use every day and thank their lucky stars for a friend like you.

Car seats aren’t cheap—especially quality car seats. Thanks to these amazing Black Friday deals, however, you don't have to spend a fortune on a present that can make a huge difference in the day-to-day lives of your friends and loved ones.

The holidays will be here and gone a lot sooner than we think. Why not take advantage of some fantastic Black Friday car seat deals while you still can? (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid at press time, but deals expire, and prices can change.)