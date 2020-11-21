The Best Deals on Black Friday LEGO Car Kits
If you’re reading this, you know you want one
The LEGO Speed Champions Nissan GT-R Nismo set is your chance to build an authentic, highly detailed replica of one of the most legendary Nissan vehicles ever. Marked down to just $15.99 right now, it’s super affordable. You can build your own model car with this complete kit, and it’s designed for both display and playtime. It includes 298 pieces—one of which is a collectible LEGO mini-figure outfitted in a Nissan racing suit—and is perfect for anyone age eight and up. With working wheels and unique detailing, you can really bring a classic race car to life with your own hands.
Regular Price: $19.99
Sale Price: $15.99
You Save: $4
If you’ve always wanted to own a Ferrari, now’s your chance. The LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo is a building set that lets you create a small replica model of this legendary Ferrari, complete with a collectible Ferrari racing driver mini-figure. Discounted to just $15.99, you’ll save 20 percent off this cool model set. You can display the finished product, which measures 1 x 5 x 3 inches in size, or take it to a LEGO track to race other cars. Either way, it makes for a perfect gift or the perfect DIY activity.
Regular Price: $19.99
Sale Price: $15.99
You Save: $4
If you want a LEGO set that offers awesome bang for your buck, then you won’t want to miss the discounted LEGO Speed Champions Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing Gen2 Car and Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy. Marked down to just $23.99 from its usual price of $29.99, this cool kit includes not one replica model car, but two—plus a racing starting line with “lights” and two mini-figures equipped with racing suits. Anyone age eight and older can build two Jaguar race car replicas, the Formula E and the I-Pace eTrophy, both with realistic detailing. You can stage your very own races once your cars are built or display them with the cool starting line setup. The kit includes 565 pieces, with each finished Jaguar car measuring 2 x 6 x 2 inches in overall size.
Regular Price: $29.99
Sale Price: $23.99
You Save: $6
Collectors and young LEGO fans alike will love the LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender 42110 Building Kit. And you won’t want to miss this awesome, authentic LEGO car set at its current sale price. It’s discounted to just $159.99, a 20 percent savings off its full price of $199.99. This is one awesome LEGO vehicle—it includes a whopping 2,573 pieces and helps you create a highly authentic 2019 Land Rover Defender step by step. Packed with realistic features and functions, you’ll be able to recreate the Defender’s clean lines and sculpted exterior. It even includes working steering, a 4-speed sequential gearbox, all-wheel drive with three differentials, an independent suspension, an in-line 6-cylinder engine, and a working winch. Now that’s one seriously cool LEGO SUV.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $159.99
You Save: $40
Impressively detailed and just plain cool, the LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Urus ST-X and Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO building set is on sale right now for 20 percent off. And it’s well worth its affordable price of $39.99. It gives you—or the kids in your life—the chance to build two collectible model cars in one set. The kit includes 663 pieces, which build two LEGO Lamborghini race cars covered in authentic details as well as two mini-figures decked out in racing suits and a race starting line setup with LEGO lights. You can build the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO and the Lamborghini Urus ST-X and use them for display or for racing against other LEGO models.
Regular Price: $49.99
Sale Price: $39.99
You Save: $10
Expand your LEGO car universe with the LEGO City Tuning Workshop Toy Car Garage set. Car fans will love this realistic garage set, which includes both a selection of vehicles, LEGO City characters, and a functional workshop for bringing cars right into the garage for repairs and maintenance. This impressive set features a garage, camping trailer, and multiple vehicles including a tow truck, hot rod, and rocket-powered motorbike along with seven mini-figures. The garage includes a working engine hoist and jack for lifting cars. And right now, it’s on sale for just $79.99, a 20 percent discount off its full retail price of $99.99. It makes a fantastic holiday gift for LEGO fans young and old.
Regular Price: $99.99
Sale Price: $79.99
You Save: $20
Here’s another cool Ferrari model you can snap up at a great price right now. For just $11.99, you can buy the LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F40 Competizione Building Kit. That’s a steal of a price, giving you a 20 percent discount off its usual price of $14.99. You can recreate your own version of the Ferrari F40 Competizione down to the tiniest details, like a mini-figure cockpit, a removable windshield, and interchangeable car spoilers and hoods. With the bricks included in this LEGO set, you can even customize your Ferrari model and swap its exterior to make it a race car or a road car. With 198 pieces, anyone age seven and older will enjoy building with this set.
Regular Price: $14.99
Sale Price: $11.99
You Save: $3
The LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 building kit is one awesome LEGO set. Not only do you get to recreate the classic 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1, but you can also actually get it rolling—it’s designed to be used to race against other LEGO Speed Champions replica model cars. And right now, you can save 20 percent on this kit with a sale price of just $15.99. Brilliantly detailed and an excellent collectible for any car fanatic, this LEGO model kit includes a driver mini-figure and detailing that’s based on the standout yellow and white exterior of this well-known rally car. The finished car measures 2 x 6 x 2 inches in size, and both passionate fans and LEGO racers alike will be thrilled with the final product.
Regular Price: $19.99
Sale Price: $15.99
You Save: $4
Who doesn’t want to own their very own McLaren Senna? Well, you can create your very own miniature version with the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit. On sale for just $11.99 right now, you’ll get 20 percent off this cool LEGO set. It features 219 pieces and some seriously incredible details, like a cockpit that perfectly fits the included LEGO mini-figure, a removable windshield, interchangeable wheel rims, and McLaren and Senna logo stickers for extra realistic exterior work. There’s even a wind tunnel so you can make this replica model car even more fun. LEGO fans and McLaren Senna fans alike will also love the details on the racing drive mini-figure, including a racing suit with McLaren Senna and Pirelli logos, a helmet, and a spanner.
Regular Price: $14.99
Sale Price: $11.99
You Save: $3
LEGO cars don’t have to be stationary—with the right set, you can actually bring the cars you build to life. Right now, the LEGO Technic Remote-Controlled Stunt Racer building kit is the perfect pick. It’s discounted to just $93.51 from its usual price of $99.99, giving you 7 percent off a remote-controlled LEGO vehicle. Designed to drive over rough roads, reach high speeds, and even perform wheelies and spins, this RC LEGO car is tons of fun. It includes 324 pieces as well as a remote control, and the finished car measures 6 x 8 x 5 inches in size. You can even incorporate other LEGO bricks and sets as you customize and create your very own RC racer.
Regular Price: $99.99
Sale Price: $93.51
You Save: $6.50