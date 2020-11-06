The Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Available Right Now at Target

Uncover Amazing Black Friday Deals Throughout November and Surprise Everyone on Your Shopping List

ByBrian Smyth
Family camping with tent
Finding an open ball court or an ideal campsite on a busy Saturday can be easier than finding the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Who stocks great camp stoves and tents? Which store has the best bikes for the kids? Want to get both at once? Then set up shop at Target. The best part? These Black Friday prices are available now and throughout the entire month of November.

Target’s Black Friday Now event page highlights some great deals on hundreds of products. But shoppers with a taste for exploration will be rewarded with a number of secret sales that even beat out the Black Friday Now spotlight products.

Target’s best outdoor and sports options are for the hunter-gatherers, but the company’s highlighted products are still worth checking out. Shoppers can find deals on coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, and toys, but active adventurers and athletes will be thrilled to find deals that some of Target’s best highlighted deals are for products like Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones (a 20 percent savings) and Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones (31 percent off), both great options for high-intensity workouts and backcountry bike rides.

Your running buddy will appreciate the Mizuno Men's Wave Sky 2 running shoe, and you won’t believe the 51 percent savings! Lady road runners will love the Mizuno Women's Wave Prophecy 8 running shoe, with $90 shaved off its regular price.

Winter sports lovers will find great deals on numerous items, like 29 percent off Flaxta Continuous Peripheral Vision Snowboard and Ski Goggles and 28 percent off the Flaxta Exalted Adjustable Protective Ski and Snowboard Helmet. Is ice fishing more in line with Dad’s winter bucket list? Give him a Clam 14477 C-560 Thermal 7.5 Foot Pop Up Ice Fishing Angler Hub Shelter, keeping him warm and keeping $115 in your pocket.

For those who enjoy warmer weather, check out camping gear, like the nCamp K2G Basic 5-Piece Outdoor Cooking Set, a 31 percent savings. Consider picking up other camping tools, like the Cold Steel 90PTH for $14.90 off or a two-pack offering of the Cobra CX 112 two-way radios for 28 percent off. Then again, maybe some straight-up sporting equipment, like the Mizuno F20-Titanium Fastpitch Women’s Softball Bat with its $110 price cut, is more up your alley.

Whatever floats your boat, Target has it, and this year, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get these deals. Start shopping now, and these other deals too. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid at press time. But prices change, and deals expire. Check the Target website for the latest information.)

Don’t forget to check back too, because we’ll be updating this list as the deals keep coming through Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

$58 Off Napier Backroadz Truck Tent
Napier Backroadz 13 Series Full Size Crew Cab 5.8-foot Truck Bed Tent
Napier Backroadz 13 Series Full Size Crew Cab 5.8-foot Truck Bed Tent
For the ultra-efficient camper, hit the road with a Napier Backroadz 13 Series Full Size Crew Cab 5.8-foot Truck Bed Tent instead of a traditional tent. Normally going for over $207.99, you can pick up this two-person tent for $149.99—almost 30 percent off. A single person can set this tent up in 10 minutes with the convenient shock-corded fiberglass tent poles. The tent body features an 800-millimeter polyurethane waterproof coating and a rain fly to keep sleepers warm and dry. This tent has two large windows to create a comfortable cross-breeze and a lantern holder to allow convenient bedtime reading. This tent sets up nicely in virtually any full size, short-bed pickup from a Tundra to a Chevrolet C/K.


Regular Price: $207.99

Sale Price: $149.99

You Save: $58

Save $45 on Engel Fishing Cooler
Engel 19-Quart Dry Box with Rod Holder
Engel 19-Quart Dry Box with Rod Holder
Every successful angler knows the value of a good cooler, and the Engel 19 Quart Dry Box with Rod Holder was created with fishermen in mind. This dry box is no ordinary cooler, usually going for a cool $159.99, but with this Black Friday deal, deal hunters can pick one up for under $115, a savings of over 25 percent. This five and a half-pound chest is built with PP Copolymer for strength and durability and can hold up to 19 quarts of food, drinks, or fish. Setting up multiple rods along the beach can result in a great day’s catch, but carrying those rods can be a pain. This dry box alleviates this issue with four integrated fishing rod holders.


Regular Price: $159.99

Sale Price: $114.99

You Save: $55

28% Off CanCooker Campsite Solo Stove
CanCooker Portable Multi-Fuel Electric Cooktop Single Burner
CanCooker Portable Multi-Fuel Electric Cooktop Single Burner
When cooking on the road, no cooktop can compete with the CanCooker Portable Multi-Fuel Electric Cooktop Single Burner. Most of the year, this portable, single-burner cooktop goes for $95, but thanks to this secret Black Friday deal, you can pick one of these up for $67.99, a 28 percent price cut. Whether camping, hunting, fishing, or making do during a blackout, this compact burner runs off of either butane OR propane, using between 8,000 and 10,000 BTU, and can be started with either a match or the electric ignition system. Gone are the days of wondering if you have enough fuel in one can or the other to run your cooktop. The carry bag and hard plastic storage case make transportation and storage a breeze, and to make things easier, you can even throw it in the dishwasher (after the power comes back on, of course).


Regular Price: $95

Sale Price: $67.99

You Save: $27.01

28% Off Waterproof Travel Bag
B&W International B3 Luggage Bike Bag
B&W International B3 Luggage Bike Bag
The B&W International B3 Luggage Bike Bag is incredibly versatile, making it well worth its regular price tag of $45.99, but when Black Friday drops that price down to $32.99, a 28 percent price cut, you have every reason in the world to pick one up. This luggage bag truly is made for virtually any travel setting. In addition to being compatible with bicycle luggage racks, this flight-friendly bag glides along on incredibly smooth luggage wheels and features a convenient telescoping luggage T-handle. The rolltop bag is completely waterproof, successfully combining your favorite luggage bag with an outdoor-ready dry bag. This 48-liter bag holds everything you might need for a flight to any corner of the globe and an overland trip by bus, bike, or even horseback.


Regular Price: $45.99

Sale Price: $32.99

You Save: $13

33% Off Kids Adjustable Ice Skates
Rollerblade Bladerunner Micro Ice Adjustable Skates
Rollerblade Bladerunner Micro Ice Adjustable Skates
Teach your kiddos to let it all go at the ice rink and save 33 percent on the best gift EVER! The Rollerblade Bladerunner Micro Ice G Adjustable Skates regularly go for $78.99, but just in time for Christmas, you can pick up a pair for $52.59 and save over $26 in the process. These ice skates are perfect for a growing ice princess, covering four full sizes as those little feet grow. 20-inch, rust-resistant carbon steel blades will hold their edge longer than many competitors, and the padded velvet tongue and liner will keep dancing feet comfortable and warm. With the perfect combination of laces, cuff buckles, and 45-degree power straps, they create an ideal yet adjustable fit.


Regular Price: $78.99

Sale Price: $52.59

You Save: $26.40

Save $50 On Kids Balance Bike
KaZAM Tyro Adjustable Step-Through Balance Bike
KaZAM Tyro Adjustable Step-Through Balance Bike
Learning how to ride a bike can be a big hurdle, but with a KaZAM Tyro V2E Adjustable Step-Through Balance Bike in your arsenal of parental awesomeness, your kids can get a good start before ever setting foot on a pedal. During Black Friday sales, this balance bike is available for two-thirds of its regular price tag of $149.99. This month, you can pick one up for a mere $99.99. Unlike many of its competitors, this balance bike uses a step-through frame design for less-coordinated little ones, and it is adjustable, growing with your kiddos as they get more and more comfortable. The air-filled tires are puncture-resistant, virtually eliminating the need for refills and providing stability and traction.


Regular Price: $149.99

Sale Price: $99.99

You Save: $50

Save $21 On Tahoe Gear Powell Tent
Tahoe Gear Powell 3-Person Tent
Tahoe Gear Powell 3-Person Tent
Looking to pick a tent to accommodate a small group or a growing family? Check out the Tahoe Gear Powell 3-Person Tent, a great deal thanks to a 23 percent savings during November. Normally going for about $91, this tent is now available for $69.99. This waterproof tent features a body of 800-millimeter polyester for use in warm and cool weather, and the 800-millimeter polyester rainfly keeps sleeping bags dry in all weather conditions. This dome design sets up quickly and easily (about 10 minutes) with three poles and a pin-and-ring system. The mesh roof at the peak of the dome guarantees fresh air at all times. Weighing only seven pounds, this tent is easy to pack into the backcountry.


Regular Price: $91

Sale Price: $69.99

You Save: $21

Get $16 Off Huffy Amazing Spider-Man Bike
Huffy Marvel 16" Spider-Man Bike
Huffy Marvel 16” Spider-Man Bike
Start getting your little buddy ready to tackle the roads with you next summer, and pick a Huffy Marvel 16” Spider-Man Bike. Normally, you can get one of these cool kid bikes for $99.99, but right now, you can land it at a more holiday-friendly $84. Like any starter bike, this one comes with removable training wheels. But unlike others, this one comes with red and blue graphics and accessories marking this as the property of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The steel frame is durable and designed to endure many years and multiple users while the padded seat makes for a comfortable experience, more conducive to beginner commitment. The bike assembles quickly in four simple steps, allowing “Santa” to sneak it in and set it up easily, all in exchange for some milk and cookies.


Regular Price: $99

Sale Price: $84

You Save: $15.99

