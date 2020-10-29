Must-Have Outdoor Holiday Gifts at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's on Black Friday & Cyber Monday
Bass Pro & Cabela's are now the same company, so the Black Friday deals are bigger and better than ever.
The Garmin GPSMAP Handheld GPS With Navigation Sensors is on sale right now for $249, down $100 from its original price of $349. This tough and rugged GPS navigation system is perfect for backpackers and hikers, or anyone who wants to get lost in nature without actually getting lost. Built with an easy-to-read display that works even in bright sunlight, you’ll get precise tracking and location data for up to 16 hours. It includes a three-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, and is even Bluetooth compatible. You can route roads or paths and get turn-by-turn directions, and this GPS device comes loaded with TopoActive maps. You can even add extra maps if you’d like.
Looking to enhance your long-range visibility? A pair of Cabela’s Intensity HD Binoculars is the perfect companion, and they’re on sale for $169.97 right now. That’s a 17 percent savings off the original price of $189. Want an even fancier model? Higher-priced pairs are marked down to $329.97 from $399.99. These binoculars are made with high definition extra-low-dispersion glass and feature multiple anti-reflective lens coatings. You’ll see clearly with impressive clarity and enhanced true-to-life colors. The body is constructed from rubber-armor and magnesium alloy. They’re waterproof too, with an IPX7 rating and the ability to withstand underwater submersion for up to 30 minutes.
You can score the Browning High Noon USB Rechargeable Spotlight for $89.97 right now. That’s over $20 in savings off the original price of $109.99. This spotlight is bright and efficient, giving you an intense wide-angle and long-distance light beam for the darkest nights outdoors. Multiple lighting modes powered by one LED bulb allow you to choose your illumination. You can opt for as little as 50 lumens or as much as 915 lumens. It’s waterproof and perfectly equipped to allow you to see as far as 550 yards away. Even better, this spotlight comes with a power bank. You can charge up the spotlight itself or use it to charge other electronic devices while you’re away from home.
Need something bigger to keep warm outdoors while you’re camping or on the go? The Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Heater is also on sale, and it’s discounted to $79.99. That’s a $20 savings off its normal price of $99.99. This portable propane heater is ideal for use in tents, in your garage, in a workshop, or outdoors in any capacity. It can cover an impressive 225 square feet of space and keep you warm for up to 110 hours. It’ll deliver heat with a built-in Piezo igniter and two heat settings that can offer 4,000 or 9,000 BTUs of warmth per hour. A fold-down handle allows you to carry it anywhere—but if you want, there are mounting holes to make it a more permanent fixture. Insulated and protected with tip-over safety shutoff as well as a low oxygen sensor, this propane heater is a great buy.
If you’re looking for a tough and capable generator, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal on the Champion 5500W Dual-Fuel Generator. This portable and powerful generator is on sale for $699.99 right now, a $500 discount from its full retail price of $1,199.99. It can run on gasoline or propane, and it’s built to be carried with you wherever it’s needed most. It delivers 6,900 starting watts and 5,500 running waters of power, and it’s operated by a 389cc Champion OHV engine. This generator can run for up to 10 hours at a 50 percent load (when powered by gasoline). It’s relatively quiet and includes Cold Start technology so you’ll have no problem getting it started even in cold weather.
The Streamlight ProTac HL-X Tactical Flashlight is a fantastic outdoor companion, and right now you can knock $20 off its price. You can snap up this bright and brilliant handheld flashlight for $79.99 instead of $99.99. This professional-grade tactical flashlight is forged out of 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum and finished with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized coating. It’s extra rugged and extra outdoor-ready. And it’s bright. It delivers a whopping 1,000 lumens and can light up even when submerged 1 meter deep in water for up to 30 minutes. Shockproof and waterproof, this tough flashlight offers programmable operation, an anti-roll face, a removable pocket clip, and even a holster to keep it close by your side.
Make every backpacking or camping trip a whole lot more comfortable with Cabela’s Instinct Insulated Sleeping Pad—which is discounted to $95.99 or $119.99 right now, depending on the size you choose. That’s a 20 percent discount from these pads’ normal pricing, which typically runs at either $119.99 or $149.99. Compact, packable, and very lightweight, this sleeping pad is the perfect outdoor companion as it can be condensed into any pack. It’s made with a tough 70D nylon shell and highly compressible PrimaLoft Infinity insulation to keep you warm and cozy. It’ll feel just like your mattress at home thanks to a thickness that offers body contouring as well as support no matter where you’re sleeping.
Get wrapped up in warmth no matter how cold it gets outdoors with Cabela’s Instinct Alaskan Hybrid Sleeping Bag — it’s on sale for just $319.99 right now, an $80 discount off its retail price of $399.99. This wonderfully warm sleeping bag is suitable for temperatures as low as -40 degrees, and it measures 89 x 36 inches in size. It’ll survive even the most extreme outdoor conditions thanks to its hybrid design that offers warmth via 80/20 F650 duck down insulation at the top and ultra-lightweight synthetic insulation at the bottom. A series of vertical baffles directs heat from your upper body down towards your feet, and a center baffle helps maximize the heat transfer. Constructed with tough 30D ripstop material at the top and 75D ripstop material at the bottom, this is a sleeping bag that’s built to last.
If there’s one thing you absolutely need when you’re outdoors and away from typical comforts, it’s a portable power solution. Fortunately, you can nab the Goal Zero Venture 30 Portable Power Station as a backup power source; it’s just $79.99 right now, $20 off its usual price of $99.99. This portable power station packs enough juice to charge everything from a single smartphone to tablets, cameras, and other devices. It features 30 watt-hours, a 7,800 mAh power pack, and the ability to charge up either via a USB port or compatible solar panel. It’s lightweight enough for any backpacker, and it features two high-speed USB ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously. It’s even fully waterproof so you’re prepared for any weather.
Carry the perfect outdoor shelter with you and save money—the Big Agnes Fly Creek Backpack Tent is on sale for just $349.95. That’s a savings of just over $40, a solid discount from the original price of $389.99. This tent is lightweight and packable, ideal for backpackers and campers who want to travel light. It can fit two people, and it measures 86 x 52 inches in size. You’ll be ready for anything with this tent, thanks to its ultralight nylon fabric, breathable polyester mesh ventilation panels, and nylon ripstop floor. A 1,200 millimeter waterproof PU coating keeps moisture and dampness at bay, and a featherlite tent pole frame ensures you aren’t weighed down by the poles. This tent is just two pounds, but it gives you so many perks.