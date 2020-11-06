Here Are the Best Deals So Far at Walmart’s Massive Black Friday Deals for Days Event
Each week leading up to Black Friday, November 27, Walmart is releasing a brand-new batch of bargains. Here are some of our favorites so far.
From November 7 to 13, Walmart will host its Black Friday Tire Event. During this one week, you can take advantage of $20 discounts on Goodyear tires, and get lifetime balancing service at Walmart’s Auto Care Centers. It’s the biggest opportunity of the year for you to score savings on new tires right before harsh winter weather arrives. Need snow or all-terrain tires? Now’s your chance.
Regular Price: From $60/tire
Sale Price: From $40/tire
You Save: Up to $80 for 4—plus free lifetime balancing
If you’re in need of a new shop vac for your garage or workshop, you’ll want to snap up this impressive deal. You can get 50 percent off the retail price of the Hart 6 Gallon Stainless Steel Tank Wet/Dry Vacuum. Originally priced at $58, it’s marked down 50 percent right now. This powerful vacuum includes an on-board hose, cord and accessory storage compartments, locking accessories, and an 8-foot power cord. It’ll give you 14 feet of cleaning reach so you can easily vacuum everything from your car’s interior to the dirtiest corners of your workshop.
Regular Price: $58
Sale Price: $29
You Save: $29
Here’s another awesome Hart bargain you’ll want to add to your garage. The Hart Multiple Drive 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set makes for a great deal — it’s just $98, a $50 discount from its original price of $148. It’s a kit that’ll make any auto enthusiast happy, with a huge range of different SAE and metric sockets and drive tools. It’s the perfect kit for anyone who’s building their tool kit or who needs durable tools that’ll offer versatility, adaptability and easy repairs. Packaged in a convenient case, you’ll have a complete tool set for one affordable price.
Regular Price: $148
Sale Price: $98
You Save: $50
The Homdox Professional Electric Pressure Washer will clean anything and everything that’s in need of some seriously deep cleaning. And for Walmart’s Black Friday event, it’s deeply discounted. You can get this powerful pressure washer for just $109.98, a discount of more than $160 from the original price of $274.95. With a powerful 3,000 PSI, this pressure washer is strong enough to eliminate everything from tar to grease to oil and rust stains and much more. You can clean everything inside your garage or workshop as well as everything outdoors, from your windows to pavement and everything in between. This bargain-priced pressure washer is a steal with its many benefits, including a powerful 1800-watt motor, soap applicator, and its lightweight portability.
Regular Price: $274.95
Sale Price: $109.98
You Save: $164.97
Illuminate both your workspace and dimly lit areas like underneath the hood of your vehicle with the Stanley Rechargeable Li-Ion LED Work Spotlight. This super bright work light is marked down to $49.97 from its original price of $59.99. You’ll love how bright this handy light is, with up to 920 lumens and the ability to run for 7 hours on a single charge. Brighter and longer-lasting than your basic spotlight, you can shine light into the darkest reaches of any area. It features a tough, rugged housing and a pistol-grip handle for convenience and comfort while you work, and it’s incredibly easy to recharge via a two-way USB port.
Regular Price: $59.99
Sale Price: $49.97
You Save: $10.02
If you own an RV, you’re going to want to take advantage of this deal. You can buy the Camco 36-Gallon Rhino Portable RV Waste Holding Tank for just $199.99 right now. That’s a discount of more than $130 off its original price of $339.99. Extremely durable and constructed with UV-stabilized material to prevent leaks or destruction due to sunlight exposure, this RV waste tank makes taking care of your RV’s dirtiest business a breeze. It’s tough enough for any outdoor environment, but it’s conveniently portable — you can even tow it away with a golf cart or truck when it’s ready to be emptied. This RV waste holding tank comes with all the accessories you need for cleaning, dumping, and maintenance too.
Regular Price: $339.99
Sale Price: $199.99
You Save: $130