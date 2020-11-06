Are you ready for Black Friday? Walmart is rolling out the doorbuster deals early this year, giving you the chance to score savings as soon as the first week of November. Instead of waiting until November 27, in 2020 Walmart is throwing all the rules out the window and releasing new deals weekly starting on Wednesday, November 4.

During this new month-long event, called Black Friday Deals for Days, you’ll find discounts on everything you could possibly want. From in-demand tech gadgets to tools to accessories and appliances, you’ll get a chance to grab once-a-year deals for three weeks. And you’ll want to act fast before Walmart’s best deals sell out online.

To kick-off Black Friday Deals for Days, Walmart is offering amazing sales on toys, electronics, and home products. Starting on November 4 at 7 p.m. ET, you’ll find irresistible bargains. How about a 42-inch UHD TV for only $88? Bath towels for just $5? This is just a sampling of the kind of bargains you can expect.

And remember, during Walmart's Black Friday Tire Event, from November 7-13 you can save $20 on every Goodyear tire you buy—and get free balancing service at Walmart Auto Care Centers for life. That's a heckuva deal any time of year.

Stick here with The Drive to catch the best discounts on everything from auto accessories to car gadgets to video games to outdoor gear. We’ll be updating this list of the hottest deals at Walmart throughout the Black Friday Deals for Days sale event. (Editor’s Note: Prices were accurate at press time, but deals expire and prices change. Check the Walmart website for the latest details.)