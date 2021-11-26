Walmart Black Friday Tire Special

Get In on Walmart's Massive Black Friday Tire Event
This annual tire blowout is really the only Black Friday sale we've been looking forward to
Let’s face it. Your prized ride is probably taking a nice, long vacation inside that climate-controlled garage of yours. Meanwhile, your Camry is your workhorse, helping you pay the bills, get the kids to school, and everything else. Goodyear Viva’s offer excellent performance in any condition—but shine particularly well in wet and snow. They provide enhanced stability, better handling, and maintain an excellent grip even while braking. They are also designed to keep road noise at a minimum, so you can stay calm on your commute down those wintery highways.
Normally starting at $60 each, the Goodyear Viva is always a budget-friendly tire option for passenger cars and minivans, with a great price point. But Walmart’s Black Friday Tire Event is letting them loose for prices starting at $40 a pop. With 41 different sizes available, you will see some variations in price, but with savings starting at 33 percent off, you’re going to get a smoking deal no matter what.
For example, those 215/55R17’s for your Camry, regularly $85, are going to run you only $56. And you get a 60,000-mile warranty and free balancing for life. How can you pass that up?
Ok, maybe you aren’t running a Camry. Instead, your trusty CRV or Escape is out there braving the wild and getting the job done. But you don’t need an overly aggressive tire to get decent SUV performance, even in winter. The Goodyear Wrangler Radial is a tried-and-true all-season tire that’s proven to give a good grip, even if there’s a dusting of snow on the road.
It has a fairly aggressive tread that offers respectable off-road performance. Despite this, it won’t drive you nuts with road noise; you’ll actually be able to enjoy the radio on your daily commute.
During the Walmart Tire Event, you can grab a set of 235/75R15’s at $54 apiece, with a 50,000-mile warranty. That’s a savings of nearly 37 percent.
You bought a Dodge Charger because it’s a great-looking muscle car that still offers the comfort your family demands. The Goodyear Assurance Outlast may not be a track tire, but its ability to keep you on the road is precisely why it should be on your winter rims.
The 90,000-mile tread life makes this tire worth considering for any time of year, but its design aids explicitly in keeping you planted on wet roads. It’s got fat grooves that push the water away, and they also do respectably well with a light dusting of snow.
The deal is these tires start at just $68 apiece for 205/55R16’s. But because there are 12 sizes available, you can save a total of $80 on that set of 235/55R18’s your Charger is craving. An 80,000-mile warranty is standard.
If you're running a pickup or SUV down the road on a regular basis, you're going to want to consider this offer. The Wrangler Trailmark is available in seven different sizes and is the perfect fit for the Dakota, F-150, Silverado, or Tahoe.
This tire offers exceptional performance on highways and dirt roads. With deep grooves and a semi-aggressive tread, it slings mud and water away from the tire to promote a stable bite no matter where you may be. It also has an assertive sidewall to enhance its offroad capabilities and give you the rugged profile you’re after. But just because it's rough and tough doesn't mean it sacrifices comfort. The design offers surprisingly low road noise and performs perfectly on the blacktop.
Walmart's practically giving these tires away during the Tire Event, with prices starting at just $80 per tire. But you can walk away with those 265/75R16's to match your new leveling kit from Santa at only $144 per tire.
You're not the kind of person to let anything stand in the way of getting the job done. When duty calls, you don't hesitate to take your truck 100 miles down the road and into the woods. You need a tire that's tough enough to get through it all, and this is it.
That Chevy of yours probably came with Wrangler AT/S tires, and that’s because they perform better than most in a truck's natural settings. So why change anything? They keep you safe and comfortable on the highway by offering excellent stability and handling even when it's snowing. The aggressive tread wraps around the sidewalls to then keep you moving as you approach the construction site.
Goodyear keeps it simple by offering this tire in just one size. During Walmart's Black Friday Tire Event, you can set your truck up with a new set of shoes at only $90 per tire with free balancing for life and a 50,000-mile warranty.
If you like blasting the trails and need a tire that performs, this is the tire you’ve been looking for. The Wrangler Authority is the most aggressive Goodyear tire you can snag during this special and is designed to offer superior off-road performance.
The Authority is a step up from the other truck tires on the list in pretty much every way. It has a deep aggressive tread that’ll have a far better bite on dirt, mud, gravel, or any loose terrain. Naturally, you’re worried about the snow this time of year, but these tires will trudge through it as though it isn’t even there. Unlike many other off-road tires, they won’t wear out prematurely; they’re known to last more than 50,000 miles.
You can choose a set between any of the four sizes these bad boys and save $80 on the set. They come with a 50,000-mile warranty.