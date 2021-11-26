Walmart Black Friday Tire Special

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Black Friday is officially upon us. Naturally, this year’s holiday shopping is mainly going to take place online. Which is great news for those of us who tend to celebrate Thanksgiving with gusto.

A virtual Black Friday means no “doorbuster” deals, no early bird savings, no brownie points for being the first in line at your local big-box store. And zero chance of fisticuffs once the doors open. You may still have to get up early the day after Thanksgiving, but you’ll be able to shop all the great deals from the comfort of your own couch.

This time of year often has little to offer car enthusiasts, other than the obvious entertainment of folks fighting tooth-and-nail over a blender. However, Walmart’s Black Friday Tire Event just might get you in the scrap over Santa's savings for junior.

The best part is that you don’t even need to brave those wild crowds to get it. So why not place your order online? Make an appointment, and have your new tires mounted and balanced while you go shopping for stocking stuffers.

Unlike the hot-rodding gear in your various virtual shopping carts, a new set of tires is always justifiable. That's especially true when old man winter is about to ruin your day with those burnout-friendly baldies you've been rolling on.

The Walmart Black Friday Tire Event is already live and you can save $20 per tire, and get free balancing for life on quality Goodyear tires like these.