Walmart Black Friday Tire Special

Get In on Walmart's Massive Black Friday Tire Event

This annual tire blowout is really the only Black Friday sale we've been looking forward to

By Hank O'Hop
Black Friday is officially upon us. Naturally, this year’s holiday shopping is mainly going to take place online. Which is great news for those of us who tend to celebrate Thanksgiving with gusto.

A virtual Black Friday means no “doorbuster” deals, no early bird savings, no brownie points for being the first in line at your local big-box store. And zero chance of fisticuffs once the doors open. You may still have to get up early the day after Thanksgiving, but you’ll be able to shop all the great deals from the comfort of your own couch.

This time of year often has little to offer car enthusiasts, other than the obvious entertainment of folks fighting tooth-and-nail over a blender. However, Walmart’s Black Friday Tire Event just might get you in the scrap over Santa's savings for junior. 

The best part is that you don’t even need to brave those wild crowds to get it. So why not place your order online? Make an appointment, and have your new tires mounted and balanced while you go shopping for stocking stuffers.

Unlike the hot-rodding gear in your various virtual shopping carts, a new set of tires is always justifiable. That's especially true when old man winter is about to ruin your day with those burnout-friendly baldies you've been rolling on.

The Walmart Black Friday Tire Event is already live and you can save $20 per tire, and get free balancing for life on quality Goodyear tires like these.

Best for Autos & Minivans
Goodyear Viva 3 All-Season
Goodyear Viva 3 All-Season
Check Latest Price

Let’s face it. Your prized ride is probably taking a nice, long vacation inside that climate-controlled garage of yours. Meanwhile, your Camry is your workhorse, helping you pay the bills, get the kids to school, and everything else. Goodyear Viva’s offer excellent performance in any condition—but shine particularly well in wet and snow. They provide enhanced stability, better handling, and maintain an excellent grip even while braking. They are also designed to keep road noise at a minimum, so you can stay calm on your commute down those wintery highways.


Normally starting at $60 each, the Goodyear Viva is always a budget-friendly tire option for passenger cars and minivans, with a great price point. But Walmart’s Black Friday Tire Event is letting them loose for prices starting at $40 a pop. With 41 different sizes available, you will see some variations in price, but with savings starting at 33 percent off, you’re going to get a smoking deal no matter what.


For example, those 215/55R17’s for your Camry, regularly $85, are going to run you only $56. And you get a 60,000-mile warranty and free balancing for life. How can you pass that up? 


From $40

Best for Light Trucks and SUVs
Goodyear Wrangler Radial
Goodyear Wrangler Radial
Check Latest Price

Ok, maybe you aren’t running a Camry. Instead, your trusty CRV or Escape is out there braving the wild and getting the job done. But you don’t need an overly aggressive tire to get decent SUV performance, even in winter. The Goodyear Wrangler Radial is a tried-and-true all-season tire that’s proven to give a good grip, even if there’s a dusting of snow on the road.


It has a fairly aggressive tread that offers respectable off-road performance. Despite this, it won’t drive you nuts with road noise; you’ll actually be able to enjoy the radio on your daily commute.


During the Walmart Tire Event, you can grab a set of 235/75R15’s at $54 apiece, with a 50,000-mile warranty. That’s a savings of nearly 37 percent.


From $54

Best for Sedans
Goodyear Assurance Outlast
Goodyear Assurance Outlast
Check Latest Price

You bought a Dodge Charger because it’s a great-looking muscle car that still offers the comfort your family demands. The Goodyear Assurance Outlast may not be a track tire, but its ability to keep you on the road is precisely why it should be on your winter rims.


The 90,000-mile tread life makes this tire worth considering for any time of year, but its design aids explicitly in keeping you planted on wet roads. It’s got fat grooves that push the water away, and they also do respectably well with a light dusting of snow.


The deal is these tires start at just $68 apiece for 205/55R16’s. But because there are 12 sizes available, you can save a total of $80 on that set of 235/55R18’s your Charger is craving. An 80,000-mile warranty is standard.


From $68

Best For Full-Size Trucks and SUVs
Goodyear Wrangler Trailmark
Goodyear Wrangler Trailmark
Check Latest Price

If you're running a pickup or SUV down the road on a regular basis, you're going to want to consider this offer. The Wrangler Trailmark is available in seven different sizes and is the perfect fit for the Dakota, F-150, Silverado, or Tahoe.


This tire offers exceptional performance on highways and dirt roads. With deep grooves and a semi-aggressive tread, it slings mud and water away from the tire to promote a stable bite no matter where you may be. It also has an assertive sidewall to enhance its offroad capabilities and give you the rugged profile you’re after. But just because it's rough and tough doesn't mean it sacrifices comfort. The design offers surprisingly low road noise and performs perfectly on the blacktop.


Walmart's practically giving these tires away during the Tire Event, with prices starting at just $80 per tire. But you can walk away with those 265/75R16's to match your new leveling kit from Santa at only $144 per tire.


From $80

Best for Work Trucks
Goodyear Wrangler AT/S
Goodyear Wrangler AT/S
Check Latest Price

You're not the kind of person to let anything stand in the way of getting the job done. When duty calls, you don't hesitate to take your truck 100 miles down the road and into the woods. You need a tire that's tough enough to get through it all, and this is it.


That Chevy of yours probably came with Wrangler AT/S tires, and that’s because they perform better than most in a truck's natural settings. So why change anything? They keep you safe and comfortable on the highway by offering excellent stability and handling even when it's snowing. The aggressive tread wraps around the sidewalls to then keep you moving as you approach the construction site. 


Goodyear keeps it simple by offering this tire in just one size. During Walmart's Black Friday Tire Event, you can set your truck up with a new set of shoes at only $90 per tire with free balancing for life and a 50,000-mile warranty.


From $90

Best for Off-Road
Goodyear Wrangler Authority
Goodyear Wrangler Authority
Check Latest Price

If you like blasting the trails and need a tire that performs, this is the tire you’ve been looking for. The Wrangler Authority is the most aggressive Goodyear tire you can snag during this special and is designed to offer superior off-road performance.


The Authority is a step up from the other truck tires on the list in pretty much every way. It has a deep aggressive tread that’ll have a far better bite on dirt, mud, gravel, or any loose terrain. Naturally, you’re worried about the snow this time of year, but these tires will trudge through it as though it isn’t even there. Unlike many other off-road tires, they won’t wear out prematurely; they’re known to last more than 50,000 miles. 


You can choose a set between any of the four sizes these bad boys and save $80 on the set. They come with a 50,000-mile warranty.


From $103

