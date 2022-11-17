Home Depot’s Ryobi Black Friday Deals Are Amazing
Time to save some cash!
Yep, you read that headline right. Home Depot's Black Friday deals are already going on and the store's Ryobi sales are absolutely amazing. Ryobi may be a bargain tool manufacturer, but I've come to respect and trust the brand since adopting the tools last year. And today, the sales on everything you'd ever need and want for your home garage or home improvement jobs are all deeply discounted. I rounded up multi-tool sets—including this awesome 4-tool mechanic's starter set—batteries, small additions, and even an electric snowblower. You honestly can't go wrong. Check it out.
Tools
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Automotive Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (4-Tool) (39% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Compact Cordless Automotive Kit with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench, 3/8 in. Ratchet Kit, 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger (35% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger (34% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ 1/4 in Extended Reach Ratchet & 3/8 in Extended Reach Ratchet (Tools Only)(44% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 4-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (10% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 11-Piece Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and 6-Port Supercharger (27% off)
- 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 21 in. Single-Stage Cordless Battery Snow Blower with (2) 7.5 Ah Batteries & Charger (16% off)
Batteries
- ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (50% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (46% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (40% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (4-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (37% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (6-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (38% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (8-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (41% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) (30% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More from The Drive
- Chris Tsui drove the new Honda Civic Type R and is calculating his payments
- What’s up with the new Scout EV teaser?
- Lewin Day found all the best flashlight and spotlight deals
- Checo is pissed about Verstappen’s move at Interlagos
- Peter Nelson tells us what exactly an intercooler is
- Robbie Bacon shows how to get a motorcycle ready for winter