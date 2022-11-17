Home Depot’s Ryobi Black Friday Deals Are Amazing

Yep, you read that headline right. Home Depot's Black Friday deals are already going on and the store's Ryobi sales are absolutely amazing. Ryobi may be a bargain tool manufacturer, but I've come to respect and trust the brand since adopting the tools last year. And today, the sales on everything you'd ever need and want for your home garage or home improvement jobs are all deeply discounted. I rounded up multi-tool sets—including this awesome 4-tool mechanic's starter set—batteries, small additions, and even an electric snowblower. You honestly can't go wrong. Check it out.