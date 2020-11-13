Holiday Gifts for the Motorcyclist: The Best RevZilla Black Friday 2020 Deals Right Now
Two-wheel lovers flock to RevZilla for the best riding gear and apparel. Here are some great gift ideas
Gifting someone with a helmet is always a great idea—especially if it’s as trick as this one. The Sena Cavalry helmet seems pretty basic on its surface, but look closer: A Bluetooth-connected sound system makes it stand out from other designs. This helmet can pair with a smartphone for navigation, hands-free calling, and listening to music. The on-board system also allows the rider to listen to FM radio stations. But its key feature is its ability to link with up to three other riders. It’s perfect for establishing easy communications between riders, which comes in handy on road trips or riding with groups.
Despite having the speakers and mic built-in, The Sena Cavalry only weighs about 2 pounds. The fiberglass composite construction is safe, and the helmet is DOT certified. In other words, it will keep your favorite rider as safe as they are comfortable and connected.
Proper footwear is essential to riding safely and comfortably. The Mojave boot is the perfect option for many bikers because like all RSD gear, it boasts excellent styling. But it also offers the proper support and protection riders demand while on the bike. It features a vintage-inspired, workman-like design throughout the upper, but the wedge sole reflects modern fashion. You also have three colors you can select from, to help match both bike and rider.
But looks aren’t everything. Superior rigidity, a waterproof yet breathable design, and the composite-backed Vibram sole cement this as an authentic riding boot. Breach the gap between style and function; the Mojave boot is comfortable for any setting.
A good pant and jacket combination makes all the difference in the world, and you’ll put a smile on your loved one’s face when you set them up with the Sand 3 combination. This Rev’It! jacket and pants combo is ideal for adventure riders throughout all four seasons, and proper ventilation and removable liners contribute to this performance. Thermal and waterproof liners keep riders cozy and dry during inclement days. However, they have the option to remove the liners as needed during warm-weather adventures. The jacket and pants offer a snug and sporty Euro-inspired fit while providing the mobility adventure riders demand.
The Sand 3 pants and jacket zipper together to keep them safe and comfortable for extreme riding scenarios and as a pair, they’re an unbeatable combination. But it’s worth noting that both are on sale separately as well. So you can still save even if you purchase just one or the other.
Riders love telling stories of the things they do and places they go on their bikes, but seeing it firsthand is far better. Hook them up with the Sena Prism Tube. This handy little camera easilyand securely attaches to any helmet and captures events and adventures from the rider’s perspective. What makes it noteworthy is that it captures HD quality images and easily connects with any smartphone. The rider can use the app to quickly preview and transfer files from this camera to their phone via wifi. That means there’s no lag time when it comes to showing you the things they ran into out there in the wild.
Another thing your favorite motorcyclist will love is that this camera is specifically designed for helmet-mounting and use during action sports. It’s so aerodynamic, compact, and lightweight they’ll never even know it’s there.
If you know that the rider in your life prefers a modular helmet, this is definitely the one to consider gifting. The Bell SRT Modular RSD Newport has a few design implementations that boost protection and accommodate accessories. This helmet features a flip-up chin bar, accommodation for eyewear, speaker pockets, and an inner sun shield. It just might be the perfect touring helmet.
While it may not be as protective as a solid full-face helmet, Bell’s fiberglass composite shell is as reliable and safe as a modular helmet can get. This helmet weighs a little over 3 pounds, which isn’t light—but for a modular design, it’s better than most. And that’s vital for long, consecutive days in the saddle. For touring motorcycle riders, this is the ideal holiday gift.
A backpack isn’t just a backpack, and that’s especially true for motorcycle riders. If you have to haul books to class or a laptop to work, a cheap backpack just isn’t going to cut it. With that in mind, this pack from Roland Sands is sure to knock any rider off their feet.
The design uses premium materials and effective shielding to keep gear and essentials safe as they travel. They call it the GTFO because it slips on quickly and efficiently when it’s time to make a getaway. While RSD romanticizes the concept with apocalyptic scenarios, this is a fantastic go-anywhere, do-anything backpack that should last for years. It’s great for scooting out of work or slipping out for a quick ride. The use of proper braces and padding only compliment the ability to wear it all day long, and that trademark RSD tasteful styling is a huge bonus.
If the rider in your life already has a helmet but is considering making the bold leap to “riding connected,“ consider this top-of-the-line Bluetooth headset (or, as Sena calls it, an “adaptive mesh communicator.”) The revolutionary 30K features a mesh intercom system, making communicating with other riders easier than ever. This groundbreaking feature prevents riders from having to stop and reconnect with each other if someone rides out of reach. Instead, it actively searches to reconnect, which is much safer for everyone.
It gets better. Now riders can enjoy multiple Bluetooth operations simultaneously, such as streaming music, taking or making phone calls, or listening to turn-by-turn GPS navigation. No more clunky navigation between devices or channels, no more stop/start functionality, and no more frustrating re-pairing of devices. The 30K headset features a noise-canceling mic and advanced noise control to keep communication lines loud and clear. This is one of the best rider communication devices you can buy, making it an excellent gift idea.
Trackside products are a leader in providing bike owners with the means to safely and effectively transport bikes with a truck or trailer. This wheel chock’s primary use is for keeping the bike secure and level when doing so. But it can also serve the bike owner in the garage, by keeping the bike stable as they work on it without the need for a rear stand. The versatility really does make it a perfect gift, and its compatibility with most bike tires makes things easier for you. It’s not the flashiest piece of gear or equipment, but it is the kind of tool bike owners will get years and years of use out of.
The lady in your life probably already has an excellent jacket to keep her warm while riding in the off-season, but that doesn’t mean she’s got a decent option for the summer months. This jacket is perfect for summer rides because it’s exceptionally breathable but still offers protection of the elbows and shoulders. It does feature a removable quilt liner that allows her to get three-season use out of this riding jacket by making it perfect for cooler days.
One more thing to love is that its high-visibility reflective piping promotes safety by ensuring other drivers are far more likely to see them. This jacket comes with elbow and shoulder armor and it’s compatible with back protector pads—but the protector is sold separately.
Long rides into the wilderness or a full day at the hidden camping spot necessitate additional supplies. A backpack may be good enough for some, but this tail bag is more comfortable, carries more gear, and will really transform the dynamic of any off-road adventure. The Trail’s End Adventure bag quickly snaps to the rear tray of any bike. It has a 17.3-liter capacity and internal straps to keep cargo safe during challenging rides. It has a rigid structure, which helps keep things secure and prevents it from looking out of place when it’s empty. External molle webbing allows riders to connect other accessories on the outside of the bag and, as a bonus, reflective piping works to keep riders visible.
Gloves are always an excellent gift idea. The Berlin Glove by Roland Sands Design is perfect for pretty much any rider because they match pretty much any riding apparel. This brand is all about stylish, street-savvy designs and uses nothing but premium materials, so RSD gear is always top-notch—and appreciated come Christmas morning.
These gloves will provide ample protection and ultimate comfort to the wearer. Abd of ourse, they look amazing. Premium leather, tricot lining, and elastic grips are ideal for long days, and padded palms and flexible knuckles only further their practicality. Of course, they’re also touch-screen compatible, so your favorite rider cab stop and take or make calls and texts quickly, without removing the gloves.
