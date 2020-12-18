The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

You know who they are. Those people on your shopping list who cannot get enough of cars and can even exhaust other gearheads with their enthusiastic interest in anything automotive. Maybe they spend every weekend tinkering, dropping entire paychecks on new parts and other upgrades. Maybe they only use personal care products that smell like grease, gasoline, or burning rubber. Whether they fit these molds or one of the countless other gearhead variations, here is your one-stop shopping guide to find them the perfect car gift.

For the car geek who notices even the smallest of details, look for something to simultaneously satisfy both their OCD and their octane obsession. Car wash kits with everything from chrome cleaners and carnauba wax to dirt traps and pressure washing wands are an absolute hit. For less than $100, you can make their year.

That couple with an addiction to mud-covered 4x4s? They have plenty of items on their wishlist as well. Whether it's a new lightbar to see the trail better, or a new gear rack for secure storage on overland trails, you can get them the ideal gift while safely staying under $100.

Grease monkeys can always use more tools. When they’re not upgrading their old exhaust system, they’re probably switching out tires or fine-tuning the trim. Whatever the case may be, consider giving them a set of impact sockets or a top-of-the-line OBD2 scan tool.

Regardless of your gift selection, you can put a smile on your favorite car lover's face without emptying your pockets. Here are some top gift ideas for less than $100. (Prices were valid at press time, but deals expire and prices can change.)

Check out The Drive's Guide to the Best Holiday Car Gifts in 2020!