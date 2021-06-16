Time is Running Out for Father's Day Deals
Ready for Father's Day? How about Prime Day? Both are happening this week, and both require you to get off your butt and buy something. Okay, maybe Dad would settle for a homemade card from the grandkids — but you know he'd prefer a wireless lawnmower like the one below. And sure, you don't really need any more stuff from Amazon — but the Prime Day deals are undeniable.
Don't worry if you haven't thought of anything yet, either, we've got them here. Every day, The Drive brings you the best automotive parts and accessories, tools, garage gear, and more. Our crack researchers scour the 'net to find great bargains and mark-downs.
And yes, Father's Day is this Sunday, June 20, so while it may be a bit late to buy Dad something from one of the major retailers and ensure it arrives on time, Amazon Prime members always get lightning-quick delivery. Chances are excellent that if you order today, it'll arrive by (or, at least, on) Father's Day.
That's just one benefit of being a Prime member. The other is, you can take advantage of all the amazing Prime Day deals that are coming next Monday and Tuesday, June 21-22. You can get half-off (or more!) all over Amazon, on things you really need and use—and also things you really want.
You've got to be a Prime member, though, so sign up for your free trial here.
Ready to shop? Start here, friends.
The Drive's Father's Day Gift Guides
- The Ultimate Father’s Day Tools Gift Guide: Walmart, Amazon, Northern Tool, Advance Auto, and More
- Check Out These Fantastic Father’s Day Gifts from Advance Auto Parts
- Now's the Time to Get Great Deals on Summer Driving Gear and Gifts for Father's Day
- This Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit Is the Perfect Father's Day Gift for Any Car Lover
General Sale Landing Pages
- Take 15% off $50+ on Tools, Sporting Goods, and Other Father's Day Gifts / Use Promo Code DADSGIFT15 / eBay
- Up to 40% Off Amazon Basics and AmazonCommercial Products / Amazon
Automotive
- Graco SnugRide SnugLock 30 Infant Car Seat / $86.24 / Amazon
- Amazon Basics Battery Charger 12 Volt 2A / $25 / Amazon
- Mobil 1 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5W-30, 5-Quart / $24 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- Digital Electronic Micrometer Caliper / $16 After Promo Code KDJ9JBE9 / Amazon
- WORX 2x20V Hydroshot Portable Power Washer / $85 After Promo Code DADSGIFT15 / eBay
- Dremel VS High Performance Rotary Tool Kit, Refurbished with 2-Year Warranty / $55 / eBay
- WORX 20V GT Cordless Trimmer/Edger + Battery, Refurbished with 2-Year Warranty / $100 / eBay
- Milwaukee M28 1/2" Cordless M28 Impact Wrench Kit with Two Batteries, Refurbished with 2-Year Warranty / $380 / eBay
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL Impact Driver & HACKZALL Reciprocal Saw Combo Kit / $178 / eBay
- WORX 2x20V 17" Lawn Mower Powershare with 12" Cordless GT Trimmer & Edger / $260 / eBay
- EGO Power+ 10.5-Inch Power HeadPole Saw with 2.5Ah Battery & Charger/ $299 / Amazon
- Channellock 4-Piece Hook and Pick Set / $10 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- High Sierra Pathway Internal Frame Hiking Backpack, 40L / $36 / Amazon
- Broadside 9" X 5" Large Utility Pouch w/ MOLLE / $21 / Amazon
- Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool with Nylon Sheath / $11 / Amazon
- Sportsman Sandstorm 4000W Dual Fuel Generator / $300 / Walmart
- Discounted Apparel and Backpacks from Oakley, Adidas, Columbia, and More / Woot
Home / Smart Home
- Zmodo Mini Pro -WiFi Indoor Camera for Home Security, 1080p HD Smart IP Cam with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio / $16 / Amazon
- Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack / $35 / Amazon
- Stalwart Wall Clock with Hidden Safe / $13/ Amazon
Toys
- LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fighter 75273 Building Kit (761 Pieces) / $72 / Amazon
- LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Robot Building Set and Educational Coding Kit (847 Pieces) / $128 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Xbox Series S Console + Extra Controller +3-MonthUltimate Game Pass / $380 / eBay
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L)/(R) Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle / $69 / Walmart
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 Devices / $59 / Amazon
- Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard / $176 / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- NordicTrack T 6.5s Treadmill / $649 / Amazon
- Adjustable Runner's Belt with Zipper Pockets / $4 After Promo Code 75CXMY8B / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Two Pack of Echo Dots / $50 After Promo Code PDDOT2PK / Amazon
- Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR w/ Dolby Atmos / $69 / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones / $30/ Woot
- JBL CLUB 950 Premium Wireless ANC Headphones / $100 / Woot
- Monster Wireless Earbuds iSport Solitaire / $12 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code WVNWHLJI / Amazon
Power / Charging
- USB C Charger - 2 Pack 20W Fast Charger with PD 3.0 & QC 3.0 / $8 After Promo Code X9AGKG9F / Amazon
