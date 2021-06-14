The Drive's Daily Deals Roundup: The Best Auto Gear On Sale This Week from Walmart, Lowe's, Amazon, and More
Just in time for Father's Day, check out these awesome deals picked daily by our staff daily.
You know what they say — another day, another deal.
Well, by "they," I mean us right here at The Drive! Father's Day is less than a week away (it's this Sunday, so if you forgot, you're welcome) and if you're looking for some last-minute gift ideas for Pops, you've come to the right place. We've got some sweet deals on riding gear, brand new tools for your home garage, and outdoor stuff just in time for summer.
Oh, and how can we forget Prime Day?! If you're not a huge fan of the usual Hallmark Holidays, you certainly can't miss out on what is essentially the holy grail of holidays for us members of Online-Shoppers-Anonymous. It's really the one day you can find almost anything on sale at Amazon, but you've got to be a Prime Member, so sign up for your free trial here.
Amazon Prime Day is next Monday and Tuesday, June 21-22. We have early Prime Day discounts below, along with a bunch of other awesome deals on electronics, gaming, shoes, and even some auto-centric toys. And yes, there's a friggin' sweet LEGO Millenium Falcon on the list, too.
Happy Shopping y'all!
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals
- Get 3 for the Price of 2 Video Games, Movies, Books, Toys, and More / Amazon
- 21 Free Photo Prints from Amazon Photos / FREE After Promo Code PRINTS21 / Amazon
Automotive
- Up to $120 Back in Rebates on Michelin, Continental, Cooper, General and BFGoodrich Tires / Walmart
- Nilight 20" 420W Triple Row Spot Flood Combo LED Light Bar with Off-Road Wiring Harness Kit / $63 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Father's Day Gift Guide for Motorcyclists / Revzilla
- Summer Riding Gear Sale / MotoSport
Tools / Garage Gear
- 50% Off Gear Wrench and TEQ Ratcheting Wrench Sets / Advance Auto Parts
- BLACK+DECKER Screwdriver Bit Set / Drill Bit Set, 109-Piece / $15 / Amazon
- Sonrinss 60W Soldering Iron Kit, 110V/ $10 After Promo Code OHE936UJ / Amazon
- Zippo FireFast Torch / $15 / Amazon
- Muscle Rack 48"W x 24"D x 72"H 5-Shelf Heavy-Duty Steel Shelving Unit, 4000 lb Cap. / $89 / Walmart
- HART 20-Volt Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit (2) 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries and 16-inch Storage Bag / $138 / Walmart
- RIDGID 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, Charger, and Bag / $159 / Home Depot
- Up to $150 off Select Combo Kits / Today Only / Home Depot
- Up to 50% off Makita Certified Refurbished Tools at eBay
- HART 40-Volt Cordless Brushless 20-inch Push Mower Kit with Battery / $248 / Walmart
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Up to 35% Off During 3 Days Of Deals For Dads / Cabelas
- NEBO REDLINE Select RC Flashlight / $44/ Amazon
- Wide Brim Boonie Snap Hat with Ear Neck Cover / $9 / eBay
Toys
- LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon 75257 / $128 / Walmart
- LEGO Speed Champions 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 75895 Building Kit (180 Pieces) / $12 / Amazon
- KidKraft Super Vortex Racing Tower / $49 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card / $35 / Amazon
- Luna Game Controller / $49 / Amazon for Prime Members
- Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller / $74 / Amazon for Prime Members
- Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle / $62 / Amazon for Prime Members
- Sony PlayStation PS Plus 12-Month / 1 Year Membership Subscription / $36 / eBay
- Burnout Paradise Remastered, Nintendo Switch / $25 / Best Buy
- Titan Souls / FREE / Steam
- Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 Devices / $100 / Amazon
Road Tripping / Travel
- Ful Refugee Laptop Backpack / $39 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) Smart display with Alexa / $45 / Amazon for Prime Members
- Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR / $30 / Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15.6" Laptop Ryzen 7-4700U 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Graphite Grey/ $619 / eBay
- Samsung 10.4" Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB / $220 / Woot / Today Only
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- $40 Off All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa / $80 / Amazon for Prime Members
- Amazon Halo - Health & Wellness Band / $70 / Amazon for Prime Members
Apparel
- adidas Originals FYW S-97 Men's Shoes / $40 / eBay
- Select Men's Watches on Sale, Today Only / Amazon
