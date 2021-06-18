Deals, Deals, Deals! Big Savings on Gear, Tools, and More from Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Best Buy

Fact is, Walmart offers expedited, two-day delivery on most of its stock, including automotive accessories, tires, and tools . Order today, and make sure the Old Man gets what he wants this Father's Day, because seriously, how many sleeves of golf balls does one man need? (Ed. Note: As many as it takes.)

Father's Day is this Sunday, and this is the last time we're going to tell y'all about it. If you haven't yet gotten Dad a gift, you're gonna want to check out all the great swag below, as you're bound to find something you can get delivered to Dad's doorstep by Sunday. You'd better hurry and order today, though. Like, right now.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Once you're done with dear-old-dad, get ready for Prime Day. It's coming on Monday and Tuesday and we're expecting to see great deals on tools, garage and shop gear, and mechanic's aids like creepers, kneepads, droplights, and gloves. We're also anticipating a load of car and truck accessories, gadgets, tech, and much more.

We'll be spotlighting the best of the best come Monday and Tuesday, but be sure to watch for our Prime Day hub on Monday, where you'll find all our recommended deals under one roof. To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member. If you're not, score a 30-day free trial here, which will cover you through Prime Day. Just cancel it afterward.

Remember, many of Amazon's Prime Day deals are Lightning Deals, so they'll only last for a limited time. Our advice? Make sure you're a Prime member before Prime Day starts, and download the Amazon app on your phone. You can then set notifications for whenever deals on your interests ("Automotive," hello?) go on sale.

That said, there are a few deals already up, so we pooled a few just for you. Check'em out below.

General Sale Landing Pages

Automotive

Tools / Garage Gear

Camping / Tactical / Outdoors

Toys

Gaming / Simulation

Fitness / Health

TV / Streaming / Entertainment

Wearable Tech / Personal Audio

Tablets / Smartphones / Tech