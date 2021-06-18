Deals, Deals, Deals! Big Savings on Gear, Tools, and More from Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Best Buy
It's your absolute last chance to score a Father's Day present. Plus, early Prime Day deals.
Father's Day is this Sunday, and this is the last time we're going to tell y'all about it. If you haven't yet gotten Dad a gift, you're gonna want to check out all the great swag below, as you're bound to find something you can get delivered to Dad's doorstep by Sunday. You'd better hurry and order today, though. Like, right now.
Fact is, Walmart offers expedited, two-day delivery on most of its stock, including automotive accessories, tires, and tools. Order today, and make sure the Old Man gets what he wants this Father's Day, because seriously, how many sleeves of golf balls does one man need? (Ed. Note: As many as it takes.)
Once you're done with dear-old-dad, get ready for Prime Day. It's coming on Monday and Tuesday and we're expecting to see great deals on tools, garage and shop gear, and mechanic's aids like creepers, kneepads, droplights, and gloves. We're also anticipating a load of car and truck accessories, gadgets, tech, and much more.
We'll be spotlighting the best of the best come Monday and Tuesday, but be sure to watch for our Prime Day hub on Monday, where you'll find all our recommended deals under one roof. To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member. If you're not, score a 30-day free trial here, which will cover you through Prime Day. Just cancel it afterward.
Remember, many of Amazon's Prime Day deals are Lightning Deals, so they'll only last for a limited time. Our advice? Make sure you're a Prime member before Prime Day starts, and download the Amazon app on your phone. You can then set notifications for whenever deals on your interests ("Automotive," hello?) go on sale.
That said, there are a few deals already up, so we pooled a few just for you. Check'em out below.
General Sale Landing Pages
- Early Prime Day Deals Available Now / Amazon
- Best Buy's Version of Prime Day, "The Bigger Deal" Event is Already Live / Best Buy
Automotive
- Napier Backroadz 13 Series Full Size Crew Cab 5.5-5.8' Truck Bed 2 Person Tent / $101 After Promo Code DADSGIFT15 / eBay
- Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE / $50 / Amazon
- AUXITO LED Fog Driving Light H11 H16 H8 6000K Super Bright Bulbs / $13 / eBay
- Up to $140 in Tire Rebates on Top Brands / Tire Rack
- Progressive Insurance Branded Automotive Garbage Bag / FREE
Tools / Garage Gear
- Take 15% off $50 or More in Tools and More / Use Promo Code DADSGIFT15 / eBay
- Husky Mechanic's Tool Set (230-Piece) / $99 / Home Depot
- Aain Heavy duty 3 Ton Floor Jack, Quick Rise With Double Pump Quick Lift / $138 / Amazon
- Husky 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2 in. Drive Master Accessory Set (11-Piece) / $15 / Home Depot
- GEARDRIVE Flare Nut Wrench Set, Standard & Metric, 10-Piece, 1/4" to 7/8'' & 9-21mm / $23 After Promo Code 504ONPHS / Amazon
- Pyramex Proximity Safety Glasses Eye Protection, Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Fog / $6 / Amazon
- Extra Large Heavy Duty Carport with Removable Sidewalls, 12 x 20 Feet / $324 / Amazon
- YIYITOOLS Rubber Mallet Hammer With fiberglass Handle–16-oz / $9 / Amazon
- DEWALT DCK940D2 20V MAX Li-Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit / $644 / eBay
- ThinkCar THINKSCAN 660 Pro Scanner Today Only / $120 / Woot
- VIGRUE Electric Screwdriver, Rechargeable 4V MAX 2000mAh Li-ion, with 45 Free Accessories / $25 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 3VQF8VQJ / Amazon
- Biltek NPTC-560G-134-1L HVAC R12 R22 R502 A-C Diagnostic Manifold Gauge Kit / $24 / Walmart
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- True Utility FIXR Multi-ToolEDC/ $10 / Amazon
- CRKT Apoc EDC Folding Pocket Knife / $59 / Amazon
- Gerber Gear TRI-Tip, Mini Cleaver Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath / $29 / Amazon
- Intex Excursion 4 Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set with 2 Oars / $112 / eBay
- Portable Power Station, 518.4 Wh Solar Generator with 110V 500W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlets, USB-C PD Output, QC 3.0 and LED Flashlight, Backup Lithium Battery/ $249 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
Toys
- LEGO City Rocket and Launch Control 60228 (837 Pieces) / $80 / Walmart
- LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter 75301, New 2021 (474 Pieces) / $40 / Amazon
- Fcoreey RC Cars 118 Scale Large High Speed Remote Control Car, 4WD / $24 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 60UTBZKE / Amazon
- SZJJX Remote Control Car, 114 Scale / $20 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 40ZOMFWZ / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition / FREE / gog.com
- Overcooked 2 / FREE / Epic
- Xbox Series X and Series S In Stock Through Xbox All Access / Walmart
- BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510 24.5 Inch 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor | HDRi | 1080P / $230 / Amazon
- HP 34f 34” Curved Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology | Ultra-Wide Quad HD Resolution (3440 × 1440p), IPS Display / $420 / Amazon
- Allied Gaming Patriot Desktop PC, AMD Ryzen 5 3600, AMD RX 6700XT 12GB, 8GB DDR4 3200MHz, 512GB PCI-E NVMe SSD, B450M Mortar Motherboard / $1249 / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- Virmee VT3 Fitness Tracker, IP68 Waterproof / $39 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Yes4All Ajustable Kettlebell Handle & Dumbbell - 50lbs/ $84 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- TCL 43S435 43" 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV/ $297 After Promo Code DADSGIFT15 / eBay
- Sony SACS9 10-Inch Active Subwoofer / $98 / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, Certified Refurbished / $119 / eBay
- JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with Hardshell Protective Case / $114 / Amazon
Tablets / Smartphones / Tech
- Refurbished Kindle eBook Readers and Tablets on Sale Today Only / Starting at $18 / Woot
- Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Smartphone / $180 / B&H
- Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone / $160 / B&H
-
RELATEDThe Ultimate Father’s Day Tools Gift Guide: Walmart, Amazon, Northern Tool, Advance Auto, and MoreShow you care and celebrate Father’s Day with tools for every automotive enthusiast.READ NOW
-
RELATEDNow's the Time to Get Great Deals on Summer Driving Gear and Gifts for Father's DayFather's Day is June 20—time's running out to get dad the perfect Father's Day gift.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Best Father’s Day Gifts for Car Enthusiasts from Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and MoreWhether Dad’s a tech-y gadgeteer or a hands-on, DIY wrencher, we’ve got a Father’s Day gift idea for every kind of car guy.READ NOW