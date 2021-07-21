Walmart Tire Sale Tops Today's Deals Roundup—35% Off Most Major Brands
No matter what you drive, Walmart has a tire that's right for you—and it's probably on sale right now.
Your tires might be okay now, but fall and winter will be here before we know it. Right now, Walmart is offering up to 35 percent off all major tire brands including Michelin, Hankook, Goodyear, and Conti. Upgrade your rubber today and get a great deal on your next set of tires.
Walmart's big tire blowout headlines today's Deals roundup, but don't sleep on all the other amazing bargains and savings you can take advantage of right now. From tools and gadgets to garage and motorcycle gear and apparel, we've got a slew of fantastic products and deals to select from, all on sale.
And many of these deals are good today only. Lowe's is cutting prices today on all its cordless Kobalt lawn tools, like mowers, trimmers, and more. And Amazon's Woot, which specializes in eye-popping one-day clearance deals, has a great blowout today only on all kinds of backpacks from Osprey, Vertyx, and more brand-name outfitters.
Digging the deals? Check back daily for updated info and Spotlight Deals on the stuff car lovers (and those who love them) really care about.
Happy motoring.
Automotive
- Up to 35% Off Tires from Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, Hankook, Goodyear, and More / Walmart
- Up to $200 Back by Mail on a Set of Four Tires / Tire Rack
- Scotchgard Auto Fabric & Carpet Water Shield, 20 Ounces (Two, 10 oz. Cans) / $12.46 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- Kobalt Battery Mowers, Trimmers, and Other Lawn Tools on Sale Today Only / Lowes
- GreatNeck BB18 1/2 Drive 18-Inch Breaker Bar / $11.99 / Amazon
- TOPDON ArtiDiag800BT Android 10 Powered Wireless Diagnostic Tool with Free Lifetime Upgrades / $399.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- RIDGID 18V OCTANE Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger / $159 / Home Depot
- Smoostart Am/Fm Radio Noise Reduction Safety Ear Muffs, 30db Noise Cancelling Ear Protection / $37.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- 5-Pair Pack Wells Lamont Nitrile Work Gloves | Lightweight, Abrasion Resistant | Large / $4.96 / Amazon
- Neiko 01401A Electronic Digital Caliper with Extra Large Oversized LCD Screen, 0-6 Inches | Inch/Fractions/Millimeter Conversion / $18.99 / Amazon
- Sunex 3909 10-Ton Hydraulic Gear Puller / $101.20 / Amazon
- Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wall Mounted with Battery Backup - Bright LED Lighting - myQ Smartphone Controlled Ultra Quiet Space Saving Direct Drive / $420.53 / Amazon
- Car Smart Battery Charger & Maintainer Desulfator Repair 6V 12V / $24.19 / eBay
- Bosch PS21-2A 12V Max 2-Speed Pocket Driver Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger and Case / $69 / Amazon
- Ego-LM2102SP-FC Cordless Lawn Mower 21in. Self Propelled Kit LM2102SP-Reconditioned / $329 / Walmart
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- BILT Techno Jacket 28% ($50) Off / $129.99 / Revzilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet 34% ($229.96) Off / $449.99 / Revzilla
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Two Piece Race Suit 30% ($405) Off / Revzilla
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Wolverine Helmet 20% (up to $127) Off / Revzilla
- TCX Street Ace Air Shoes 19% ($30) Off / Revzilla
- K&N Air Filters, Various Sizes / From $44.99 / Revzilla
- Michelin Pilot Road 2 Tires 42% (up to $121) Off / Revzilla
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Osprey, Vertx & Other Backpacks On Sale, Today Only / Woot
- Hanie Design BFP-32 Contemporary Pit Fire Bowl / $38.49 / Amazon
- Coleman Compact 27.6" W x 27.6" L Roll-Top Aluminum Adult Camping Table / $33.53 / Walmart
- Lodge Pre-seasoned 3.2 Quart Cast Iron Combo Cooker 2-Piece Set / $36.97 / Walmart
- Pulsar 12,000W Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start, CARB Approved / $859 / Walmart
Toys
- Segway Ninebot ES2-N Foldable Electric Scooter w/15.5 mi Max Operating Range & 15.5 mph Max Speed / $399.99 / Best Buy
- NASA Retro Badge Tervis Insulated Tumbler with Wrap and Red Lid, 24oz / $13.90 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Mini Motorways Steam PC Game / $8.99 / Steam
- Art of Rally Steam PC Game / $17.49 / Humble
- Cooler Master MM531 Gaming Mouse / $10.44 / Woot
- HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Wired Optical Gaming Mouse with RGB Lighting / $24.99 / Best Buy
- FIODIO Backlit Membrane Gaming Keyboard / $19.49 / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- Garmin Forerunner 935 Black Running Triathlon Watch With GPS / $289.99 / eBay
- SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbell 55 lbs Weight Dumbbell with Anti-Slip Metal Handle / $125 / Walmart
- Weider XRS 20 Olympic Squat Rack with Adjustable Safety Spotters and Bar Holds / $97 / Walmart
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones in-Ear Stereo Sound Wireless Earphones with Charging Case / $9.80 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- New Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Factory Unlocked / $199.99 / eBay
- HP 14" Chromebook, AMD Dual-Core A4, 4GB Memory, 32GB eMMC / $149 / eBay
- Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR / $29 / Amazon
