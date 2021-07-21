Walmart Tire Sale Tops Today's Deals Roundup—35% Off Most Major Brands

No matter what you drive, Walmart has a tire that's right for you—and it's probably on sale right now.

By Jon Langston
tires in a garage
Walmart
Jon Langston View Jon Langston's Articles

Your tires might be okay now, but fall and winter will be here before we know it. Right now, Walmart is offering up to 35 percent off all major tire brands including Michelin, Hankook, Goodyear, and Conti. Upgrade your rubber today and get a great deal on your next set of tires.

Walmart's big tire blowout headlines today's Deals roundup, but don't sleep on all the other amazing bargains and savings you can take advantage of right now. From tools and gadgets to garage and motorcycle gear and apparel, we've got a slew of fantastic products and deals to select from, all on sale.

man inspecting tire at store
Walmart

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

And many of these deals are good today only. Lowe's is cutting prices today on all its cordless Kobalt lawn tools, like mowers, trimmers, and more. And Amazon's Woot, which specializes in eye-popping one-day clearance deals, has a great blowout today only on all kinds of backpacks from Osprey, Vertyx, and more brand-name outfitters.

Digging the deals? Check back daily for updated info and Spotlight Deals on the stuff car lovers (and those who love them) really care about. 

Happy motoring.

Automotive

Tools / Garage Gear

Motorcycle Gear & Apparel

Camping / Tactical / Outdoors

Toys

Gaming / Simulation

Fitness / Health

TV / Streaming / Entertainment

MORE TO READ