Today's Deals from The Drive—including Amazon Echo Auto for Just $15!
Let Alexa be your co-pilot and she'll turn any car or truck into a smart vehicle with hands-free phone, messaging, music, and more.
Ready to save big bucks on auto parts? Need some new swag for your pickup? Paying too much for motorcycle gear and apparel? The Drive is here to help truck drivers, car lovers, and bikers get the best deals around.
Our Monday Deals roundup is full of great stuff. Check out this sparkling deal on the brand-new Amazon Echo Auto smart speaker, which brings Alexa and her magical superpowers right into your car. It lists for $50, but you can nab one right now for just fifteen bucks!
If you're not a fan of Amazon, we've also got sweet net-wide deals from stores like Home Depot, Walmart, Lowes, and Revzilla.
But it's more than just swag for the vehicle. Every week we bring you the best in tool deals and big sales on garage gear, from major retailers like Northern Tool, Harbor Freight, and Best Buy.
Ready for the deals? Dig in below.
Automotive
- Amazon Echo Auto Smart Speaker w/ Alexa / $15 / Best Buy
- Husky Liners Custom Fit WeatherBeater Floor Liners On Sale / RealTruck
- 5 Seat Universal Car Seat Cover, Deluxe PU Leather, Full Set / $29.99 / eBay
Tools / Garage Gear
- J-B Weld 8265S Original Cold-Weld Steel Reinforced Epoxy - 2 oz. / $3.29 / Amazon
- Up to 30% off Select Garage Workbenches and Storage Systems / Home Depot
- AOBEN 3/8" 12V Cordless Electric Ratchet Set With 2 2000mAh Lithium-Ion Battery And Charger / $39.99 After Promo Code 50NA3ZAS / Amazon
- Mini Heat Gun, 350W & 350°C Handheld, 2M Ultra Long Cable / $10 After Promo Code L3OM4H2F / Amazon
- Metabo HPT Brad Nailer/1HP Compressor Combo Kit / $154.99 / eBay
- Anti Static Soldering Mat 15.9” x 12” Grey / $9.99 After Promo Code RMF3QHBU / Amazon
- Anker Bolder UV flashlight Rechargeable, 380nm Ultraviolet Blacklight Detector IPX5 Water Resistant / $15.99 After Promo Code ankerlight1 / Amazon
- Select Drill Bit Sets On Sale / Starting at $8.98 / Lowes
- Stalwart - 75-PT1027 Hole Saw Set 16 Piece Kit With 12 Saws (¾”-5 Inch), Hex Key Wrench, Drive Plate and Storage Case / $15.30 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Save on Motorcycle Tires from Dunlop, Metzeler, Avon, Michelin, Pirelli, Shinko, and more / J&P Cycles
- HJC RPHA 11 Pro ‘Captain America’ Helmet / $479.99 / Revzilla
- Icon Airform Sacrosanct Helmet / $134.99 / Revzilla
- Saddlemen Tactical Back Seat Sissy Bar Bag / $208.80 / J&P Cycles
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Perforated Race Suit / $944.97 / Revzilla
- Trackside Rear Paddock Stand / $89.99 / Revzilla
- Dynojet Black Power Vision Tuner / $449.99 / J&P Cycles
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit / $39.99 / Revzilla
- BILT Dexter Shoes / $44.99 / Revzilla
- Le Pera Kickflip Seat / From $377 / J&P Cycles
- Alpinestars GP Pro Airflow Leather Jacket / $479.96 / Revzilla
- Two Brothers Racing Comp-S 2-1 Exhaust System / From $645.99 / J&P Cycles
- CTYBB Motorcycle Phone Mount, Super Stable with Universal Handlebar Cradle / $5.99 After Promo Code UZR4DJ5K / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- CRKT Apoc EDC Folding Pocket Knife / $56.13 / Amazon
- Merrell Shoes for Men and Women On Sale / Woot
Toys
- Radio Flyer Ultimate Go-Kart, 24 Volt Outdoor Ride On Toy / $298 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X / $199.99 | Microsoft
- Logitech G MX518 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse / $19.99 / Best Buy
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Sceptre 65" Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U650CV-U / $408 / Walmart
- Samsung Laptops Sale / Woot
- Refurb iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max / Starting at $479.99 / Woot
- Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System / $99 / eBay
- Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 / $139.99 / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
