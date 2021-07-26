Today's Deals from The Drive—including Amazon Echo Auto for Just $15!

Ready to save big bucks on auto parts? Need some new swag for your pickup? Paying too much for motorcycle gear and apparel? The Drive is here to help truck drivers, car lovers, and bikers get the best deals around.

Our Monday Deals roundup is full of great stuff. Check out this sparkling deal on the brand-new Amazon Echo Auto smart speaker, which brings Alexa and her magical superpowers right into your car. It lists for $50, but you can nab one right now for just fifteen bucks!