Cool Deals for a Hot July on A/Cs, Tools, Tires, and Gear from Walmart, Amazon, and More
Plenty of automotive and truck deals abound. But a new air conditioner in your garage or shop is sure to bring sweet relief.
- Deals
- Deals
With a summer heatwave gripping much of the U.S., air conditioners are a hot commodity right now. To help you beat the heat in your shop or garage, we found several great deals on A/C units. Check 'em out below.
Of course, we've got the usual slew of deals on automotive gear, tools, outdoor equipment, and more. Truck lovers will really appreciate the deals they can score right now, like up to $135 off a set of Mickey Thompson off-road tires. And motorcyclists will rejoice at all the great riding gear and apparel we've dug up for you. But it's these surprisingly great deals on air conditioners that caught our eye today.
Whether you need a rolling portable unit you can move around where you need it, or you've decided it's finally time to install a window unit in your garage, Walmart and Amazon both have some pretty spectacular bargains on air conditioners right now.
Here's a cool midweek Deals roundup that's sure to bring some sweet relief to your garage—and your wallet.
Automotive / Truck
- Morris 4x4 Center Summer Sale 10% Off Sitewide / Use code HOT10
- AutoAnything 15% Off Truck Accessories / Use code SAVE15
- Save Up To $135 on Mickey Thompson Off-Road Truck/Jeep Tires / 4 Wheel Parts
- Compustar 2-Way CSX Remote Start System/LTE Module / Best Buy / $329.99
- Amazon Basics Battery Charger 12 Volt 800mA / Amazon / $13.10
- Cooper Discoverer A/T All-Season LT265/75R16 123R Tire / Walmart / $118
- Bardahl No-Smoke Plus Stop Leak Oil Treatment, 16 oz. / Advance Auto Parts / $2.75
- Liquid Wrench Lubricating Oil / Advance Auto Parts / $2.25
- Rain-X 5079280-2-5PK Latitude 2-IN-1 Water Repellency Wiper Blade, 24" (Pack of 5) / Woot! / $39.99
- Porter Cable Power Tools 34PC Impact DriveSet / Advance Auto Parts / $11.15
- Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front and Rear / Amazon / $259.99
Tools / Garage Gear
- Ukoke USPC02S Smart Wifi Portable Air Conditioner / Walmart / $369
- De'Longhi 11000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier & Fan / Amazon / $387.68
- Cool-Living 6,000 BTU 115-Volt Window Air Conditioner / Walmart / $220
- Frigidaire 8,000 BTU 115-Volt Window Air Conditioner, WIFI / Walmart / $269
- Bosch PS21-2A 12V Max 2-Speed Pocket Driver Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger and Case / Amazon / $69
- HART 20-Volt Cordless Drill and Impact Combo Kit with (2) 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries and Charger / Walmart / $73.56
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw Kit with 2.0Ah Battery / Home Depot / $179
- HART 20-Volt Cordless 10-inch Random Orbit Buffer Kit / Walmart / $39.88
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL SURGE 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver Compact Kit W/ 2.0 Ah Battery / Home Depot / $179
- DEWALT 20V Max Impact Driver Kit, 1/4-Inch / Amazon / $99
- Pulsar PG2300iS 2,300 Watt Portable Small Gas Powered Inverter Power Generator / Walmart / $369
- eufy Security, Floodlight Cam, 1080p, 2-Way Audio / Amazon / $179.99
- Wells Lamont Nitrile Work Gloves, 5 Pack, Large / Amazon / $4.96
- HART 90-Piece 1/4 and 3/8-inch Mechanics Tool Set, Chrome / Walmart / $28.88
- Lucas Oil Products Extreme Duty Gun Oil / Advance Auto Parts / $2.16
- Dewalt Tools MT16 Multi-Tool / Advance Auto Parts / $14.35
- Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer, 1 Acre Coverage / Amazon / $39.98
Motorcycle Gear, Tools, Parts, and Apparel
- Save on Motorcycle Tires from Dunlop, Metzeler, Avon, Michelin, Pirelli, Shinko, and more / J&P Cycles
- HJC RPHA 11 Pro ‘Captain America’ Helmet / $479.99 / Revzilla
- Icon Airform Sacrosanct Helmet / $134.99 / Revzilla
- Saddlemen Tactical Back Seat Sissy Bar Bag / $208.80 / J&P Cycles
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Perforated Race Suit / $944.97 / Revzilla
- Trackside Rear Paddock Stand / $89.99 / Revzilla
- Dynojet Black Power Vision Tuner / $449.99 / J&P Cycles
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit / $39.99 / Revzilla
- S&S Cycle Super 'E' Complete Carburetor Kit / $618.26 / J&P Cycles
- BILT Dexter Shoes / $44.99 / Revzilla
- Le Pera Kickflip Seat / From $377 / J&P Cycles
- Alpinestars GP Pro Airflow Leather Jacket / $479.96 / Revzilla
- Two Brothers Racing Comp-S 2-1 Exhaust System / From $645.99 / J&P Cycles
Outdoor / Tactical / Sporting Goods
- Garmin Edge 530, Performance GPS / Amazon / $249.99
- Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Hard Cooler with Wheels / Walmart / $29.82
- TETON Sports LEEF Lightweight Mummy Sleeping Bag, Adult / Amazon / $55.33
Health / Fitness
- Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 45lbs Non-Slip Dumbbell Lifting Dumbells / Walmart / $129.97
- Garmin Wearable Heart Rate Monitor / Amazon / $79.99
-
RELATEDA DIY Air Conditioner Recharge Can Cool Your JetsAn A/C recharge in a can could save you big money at the shop.READ NOW
-
RELATEDToday's Deals on Car and Truck Parts, Tools, and Garage Gear from Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, and MoreNab the best deals for car, truck, and moto lovers right here, three times a week.READ NOW
-
RELATEDGreat Deals on Summer Road Trip Gear and More from Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Cabela's, and AukeyHitting the road this summer? You'll definitely need more stuff.READ NOW