Cool Deals for a Hot July on A/Cs, Tools, Tires, and Gear from Walmart, Amazon, and More

Plenty of automotive and truck deals abound. But a new air conditioner in your garage or shop is sure to bring sweet relief.

By Jon Langston
harley in garage
bobvila.com
Jon Langston View Jon Langston's Articles

With a summer heatwave gripping much of the U.S., air conditioners are a hot commodity right now. To help you beat the heat in your shop or garage, we found several great deals on A/C units. Check 'em out below.

Of course, we've got the usual slew of deals on automotive gear, tools, outdoor equipment, and more. Truck lovers will really appreciate the deals they can score right now, like up to $135 off a set of Mickey Thompson off-road tires. And motorcyclists will rejoice at all the great riding gear and apparel we've dug up for you. But it's these surprisingly great deals on air conditioners that caught our eye today.

portable air conditioner
Amazon

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Whether you need a rolling portable unit you can move around where you need it, or you've decided it's finally time to install a window unit in your garage, Walmart and Amazon both have some pretty spectacular bargains on air conditioners right now.

Here's a cool midweek Deals roundup that's sure to bring some sweet relief to your garage—and your wallet.

Automotive / Truck

Tools / Garage Gear

Motorcycle Gear, Tools, Parts, and Apparel

Outdoor / Tactical / Sporting Goods

Health / Fitness

